لكل أسرة حكاية ممتدة في أعماق الزمن، ولكل حكاية رحلة تتقاذفها أمواج الحياة، رحلة لا تبلغ ضفاف النجاة إلا بقيادة واعية، وتنظيم دقيق، وقانون أخلاقي يحكم مسارها ويصل بالجميع إلى بر الأمان.

في هذا الكيان المقدس؛ تتوزع الأدوار في تناغم مدهش، فالأم قلب المنزل المستفيض بالتَحْنان، والأب النبض الذي يمد الأركان بالحياة، بينما يمثل الأبناء الحواس الحيوية التي لا يكتمل الجسد إلا بها.

إن العبور نحو الاستقرار الأسري يتطلب إيماناً راسخاً، بأن بناء الجسور بين الأرواح فن يرتكز على مهارات مكتسبة؛ أبرزها: التسليم باختلاف الآخر كآية من آيات الجمال، وممارسة الامتنان والتقدير كقوة ناعمة، واعتماد التسامح والحل السلمي للنزاعات كمنهج حياة.

ويؤكد الخبراء، أن إتقان أفراد الأسرة لثلاث من مهارات التواصل الفعال كفيل بأن يجعل سفينتهم ترسو في مأمن من عواصف الشقاق، ومن أسمى تلك المهارات: أدب النقاش، وضبط الانفعالات، بحيث يكون الحوار مغلفاً باللين واللطف، بعيداً عن الجدال العقيم الذي يبتغي المغالبة وتحطيم الآخر، بهذا الرقي يتحقق الهدوء النفسي والوئام الجمعي.

أما عن الدعامة الجوهرية لاستقرار البيت؛ فتتجلى في تخصيص لقاء يومي يجمع الشتات بعيداً عن ضجيج الشاشات الذكية واختطاف التكنولوجيا للعقول، حيث يتفقد الجميع أحوال بعضهم، وتتعمق أواصر المحبة، مما يرفع منسوب الشعور بالأمان والانتماء.

ولا بد أن يكون حديث الوالدين مع الأبناء كالبلسم الشافي ودواء الروح، ليشعر الابن أن بيته هو الجنة والملاذ، مع اليقين بأن سلوك الوالدين هو القدوة الحقيقية والمؤثر الدائم، فالأفعال تسبق الأقوال، والقدوة أبلغ من مجرد الأمر والنهي.

ومع تباين الشخصيات وتفاوت الأجيال، قد تظهر بعض الفجوات، لكن «رصيد المحبة» المتراكم كفيل بملئها، والتناصح الودود كفيل بإذابتها، لتتحول الأسرة إلى وطن صغير نأوي إليه كلما أرهقتنا الحياة، وحينها يواجه الفرد العالم بثقة لا تهتز.

إن الأسرة هي المحطة الوحيدة التي لا نضطر فيها للتصنع أو التجمل الزائف، بل نكون فيها على طبيعتنا الفطرية، تجمعنا ضحكات مشتركة وتفاصيل حميمية تظل محفورة في الذاكرة كأجمل مرفأ نعود إليه مهما طال بنا الاغتراب.

«الكيان المقدس» بين توزيع الأدوار وتناغم مدهش:

رصيد المحبة

فن بناء الجسور بين الأرواح

أبناء الكيان

حواس حيوية يكتمل بها الجسد

الأم الخافقة

قلب المنزل المستفيض بالتَحْنان