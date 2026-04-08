In an American confirmation of a field and political shift in the course of confrontation, the White House spokesperson announced that the two-week ceasefire represents "a victory for the United States," emphasizing that the military operation launched by President Donald Trump has clearly achieved its strategic objectives.

"An American Victory" and Success of Military Objectives

The spokesperson stated that what has been achieved "is a victory for the United States of America, accomplished by President Trump and our amazing military forces," noting that the decision for a two-week ceasefire comes after the military objectives have been met.

She added that the American president initiated the "epic rage" operation with specific strategic military goals, affirming that "the United States has clearly succeeded in achieving those objectives."

Honoring American Fallen

In a related context, the spokesperson emphasized that this progress does not forget the sacrifices, stating that the United States "remembers and honors 13 American heroes who sacrificed their lives in this noble mission."

She added: "President Trump, and the grateful American nation, appreciate their great sacrifices, and we will never forget them," praying that "God bless their families."

Paralyzing Iran's Military and Regional Capabilities

The spokesperson confirmed that Iran is no longer able, at this stage, to supply its proxies in the region with weapons, indicating a decline in its operational influence.

No nuclear weapon for Tehran

She emphasized that more importantly, Iran "will not be able to possess a nuclear weapon," confirming that one of the main objectives of the military operation has been achieved, according to the American narrative.