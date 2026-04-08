في تأكيد أمريكي على تحول ميداني وسياسي في مسار المواجهة، أعلنت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض أن وقف إطلاق النار لمدة أسبوعين يمثل «انتصارًا للولايات المتحدة»، مؤكدة أن العملية العسكرية التي أطلقها الرئيس دونالد ترمب حققت أهدافها الاستراتيجية بشكل واضح.
«نصر أمريكي» ونجاح الأهداف العسكرية
وقالت المتحدثة إن ما تحقق «هو نصر للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، أنجزه الرئيس ترمب وقواتنا العسكرية المذهلة»، مشيرة إلى أن قرار وقف إطلاق النار لمدة أسبوعين يأتي بعد تحقيق الأهداف العسكرية المرسومة.
وأضافت أن الرئيس الأمريكي بدأ عملية «الغضب الملحمي» بأهداف عسكرية استراتيجية محددة، مؤكدة أن «الولايات المتحدة نجحت بوضوح في تحقيق تلك الأهداف».
تكريم القتلى الأمريكيين
وفي سياق متصل، شددت المتحدثة على أن هذا التقدم لا يُنسي التضحيات، قائلة إن الولايات المتحدة «تتذكر وتكرّم 13 بطلاً أمريكياً ضحّوا بحياتهم في هذه المهمة النبيلة».
وأضافت: «الرئيس ترمب، والأمة الأمريكية الممتنة، يقدّران تضحياتهم الكبرى، ولن ننساهم أبداً»، داعية بأن «يبارك الله عائلاتهم».
شلّ قدرات إيران العسكرية والإقليمية
وأكدت المتحدثة أن إيران لم تعد قادرة، في هذه المرحلة، على تزويد وكلائها في المنطقة بالأسلحة، في إشارة إلى تراجع نفوذها العملياتي.
لا سلاح نووي لطهران
وشددت على أن الأهم من ذلك أن إيران «لن تكون قادرة على امتلاك سلاح نووي»، في تأكيد على أن أحد أبرز أهداف العملية العسكرية قد تحقق، وفق الرواية الأمريكية.
In an American confirmation of a field and political shift in the course of confrontation, the White House spokesperson announced that the two-week ceasefire represents "a victory for the United States," emphasizing that the military operation launched by President Donald Trump has clearly achieved its strategic objectives.
"An American Victory" and Success of Military Objectives
The spokesperson stated that what has been achieved "is a victory for the United States of America, accomplished by President Trump and our amazing military forces," noting that the decision for a two-week ceasefire comes after the military objectives have been met.
She added that the American president initiated the "epic rage" operation with specific strategic military goals, affirming that "the United States has clearly succeeded in achieving those objectives."
Honoring American Fallen
In a related context, the spokesperson emphasized that this progress does not forget the sacrifices, stating that the United States "remembers and honors 13 American heroes who sacrificed their lives in this noble mission."
She added: "President Trump, and the grateful American nation, appreciate their great sacrifices, and we will never forget them," praying that "God bless their families."
Paralyzing Iran's Military and Regional Capabilities
The spokesperson confirmed that Iran is no longer able, at this stage, to supply its proxies in the region with weapons, indicating a decline in its operational influence.
No nuclear weapon for Tehran
She emphasized that more importantly, Iran "will not be able to possess a nuclear weapon," confirming that one of the main objectives of the military operation has been achieved, according to the American narrative.