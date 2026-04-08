في تأكيد أمريكي على تحول ميداني وسياسي في مسار المواجهة، أعلنت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض أن وقف إطلاق النار لمدة أسبوعين يمثل «انتصارًا للولايات المتحدة»، مؤكدة أن العملية العسكرية التي أطلقها الرئيس دونالد ترمب حققت أهدافها الاستراتيجية بشكل واضح.

«نصر أمريكي» ونجاح الأهداف العسكرية

وقالت المتحدثة إن ما تحقق «هو نصر للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، أنجزه الرئيس ترمب وقواتنا العسكرية المذهلة»، مشيرة إلى أن قرار وقف إطلاق النار لمدة أسبوعين يأتي بعد تحقيق الأهداف العسكرية المرسومة.

وأضافت أن الرئيس الأمريكي بدأ عملية «الغضب الملحمي» بأهداف عسكرية استراتيجية محددة، مؤكدة أن «الولايات المتحدة نجحت بوضوح في تحقيق تلك الأهداف».

تكريم القتلى الأمريكيين

وفي سياق متصل، شددت المتحدثة على أن هذا التقدم لا يُنسي التضحيات، قائلة إن الولايات المتحدة «تتذكر وتكرّم 13 بطلاً أمريكياً ضحّوا بحياتهم في هذه المهمة النبيلة».

وأضافت: «الرئيس ترمب، والأمة الأمريكية الممتنة، يقدّران تضحياتهم الكبرى، ولن ننساهم أبداً»، داعية بأن «يبارك الله عائلاتهم».

شلّ قدرات إيران العسكرية والإقليمية

وأكدت المتحدثة أن إيران لم تعد قادرة، في هذه المرحلة، على تزويد وكلائها في المنطقة بالأسلحة، في إشارة إلى تراجع نفوذها العملياتي.

لا سلاح نووي لطهران

وشددت على أن الأهم من ذلك أن إيران «لن تكون قادرة على امتلاك سلاح نووي»، في تأكيد على أن أحد أبرز أهداف العملية العسكرية قد تحقق، وفق الرواية الأمريكية.