أعربت شركة النادي الأهلي في بيان عن استيائها الشديد مما شهدته مباراة الفريق الأول لكرة القدم اليوم أمام الفيحاء ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28 من دوري روشن السعودي من أخطاء تحكيمية مؤثرة، إذ صدرت قرارات من الحكم أثّرت بشكل مباشر على سير المباراة ونتيجتها النهائية، ما انعكس على وضع الفريق في المنافسة على اللقب.
وجاء في البيان الذي نشره النادي عبر موقعه الرسمي على منصة «X»: «إن مثل هذه الأخطاء تطرح تساؤلات مشروعة حول آلية اختيار الحكام والمعايير المعتمدة في ذلك، خصوصًا في ظل المستوى الفني والتنافسي العالي الذي يشهده دوري روشن السعودي، في وقت واجه الفريق قرارات تحكيمية غير عادلة، وهو أمر غير مقبول ولا يخدم تطور المسابقة، كما يهدد مبدأ العدالة التنافسية التي يجب أن تكون أساس نجاح أي بطولة. وتطالب شركة النادي الأهلي بسماع التسجيلات والأحاديث التي دارت بين الحكام وغرفة تقنية الفيديو (VAR)، وكذلك أحاديثهم مع لاعبي الفريق أثناء المباراة، كما تطالب بتقديم تفسيرات لجميع الحالات التحكيمية التي حدثت ولم تكن قرارات الحكم موفقة بشأنها».
وتؤكد شركة النادي الأهلي في ختام بيانها «ثقتها في حرص الجهات المعنية على حماية نزاهة المنافسات، واتخاذ ما يلزم من خطوات عملية تعكس المكانة الكبيرة التي وصل إليها الدوري»
The Al-Ahli Club expressed its deep dissatisfaction in a statement regarding the significant refereeing errors witnessed during the first team’s football match today against Al-Faihah in the 28th round of the Roshen Saudi League. Decisions made by the referee directly affected the course of the match and its final result, which reflected on the team's position in the competition for the title.
In the statement published by the club on its official website on the "X" platform, it was stated: "Such errors raise legitimate questions about the mechanism for selecting referees and the criteria used in that, especially in light of the high technical and competitive level of the Roshen Saudi League, at a time when the team faced unfair refereeing decisions, which is unacceptable and does not serve the development of the competition, and threatens the principle of competitive fairness that should be the foundation for the success of any tournament. The Al-Ahli Club demands to hear the recordings and conversations that took place between the referees and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room, as well as their discussions with the players during the match, and also calls for explanations for all the refereeing cases that occurred where the referee's decisions were not accurate."
In conclusion, the Al-Ahli Club affirms in its statement "its confidence in the concerned authorities' commitment to protecting the integrity of the competitions and taking the necessary practical steps that reflect the significant status the league has reached."