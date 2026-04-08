The Al-Ahli Club expressed its deep dissatisfaction in a statement regarding the significant refereeing errors witnessed during the first team’s football match today against Al-Faihah in the 28th round of the Roshen Saudi League. Decisions made by the referee directly affected the course of the match and its final result, which reflected on the team's position in the competition for the title.



In the statement published by the club on its official website on the "X" platform, it was stated: "Such errors raise legitimate questions about the mechanism for selecting referees and the criteria used in that, especially in light of the high technical and competitive level of the Roshen Saudi League, at a time when the team faced unfair refereeing decisions, which is unacceptable and does not serve the development of the competition, and threatens the principle of competitive fairness that should be the foundation for the success of any tournament. The Al-Ahli Club demands to hear the recordings and conversations that took place between the referees and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room, as well as their discussions with the players during the match, and also calls for explanations for all the refereeing cases that occurred where the referee's decisions were not accurate."



In conclusion, the Al-Ahli Club affirms in its statement "its confidence in the concerned authorities' commitment to protecting the integrity of the competitions and taking the necessary practical steps that reflect the significant status the league has reached."