The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain called today (Wednesday) for Iran to fully comply with its obligations under the principles of good neighborliness, international law, and international legitimacy decisions, and to find a sustainable solution that ensures it does not possess nuclear weapons, halts the development and proliferation of ballistic missiles and drones, and refrains from any activities that could destabilize the security of the Arabian Gulf, including the use of proxies and interference in the internal affairs of states, according to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain's welcome to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, which included agreements to fully, immediately, and safely open the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to creating a positive atmosphere supportive of diplomatic efforts and de-escalation in the Middle East, appreciating the constructive mediation efforts undertaken by Pakistan that contributed to reaching this announcement.



The ministry emphasized the importance of this step leading to an immediate and comprehensive cessation of all Iranian hostile and unjustified attacks against the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution No. (2817) of 2026, expressing its appreciation for regional and international diplomatic mediation efforts, and supporting all endeavors aimed at consolidating the ceasefire and reaching a permanent peace agreement in the Middle East that ensures the protection of civilians and vital civilian facilities, secures international maritime and air navigation, and opens vital waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to the stability of energy supplies and the free flow of global trade, reinforcing security and peace, and enhancing paths for sustainable and comprehensive development and prosperity in the region and the world.