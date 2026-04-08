دعت وزارة خارجية البحرين اليوم (الأربعاء) إلى ضرورة امتثال إيران التام لالتزاماتها بموجب قواعد حسن الجوار ومبادئ القانون الدولي وقرارات الشرعية الدولية، وإيجاد حل مستدام يضمن عدم امتلاكها سلاحاً نووياً، ووقف تطوير وانتشار الصواريخ البالستية والطائرات المسيّرة، وامتناعها عن أي أنشطة من شأنها زعزعة أمن الخليج العربي بما في ذلك استخدام الوكلاء والتدخل في الشؤون الداخلية للدول، بما في ذلك استخدام الوكلاء والتدخل في الشؤون الداخلية للدول، وفقاً لوكالة الأنباء البحرينية (بنا).


وأعربت وزارة الخارجية عن ترحيب مملكة البحرين بإعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار لمدة أسبوعين مع إيران، وما تضمنه من تفاهمات لفتح مضيق هرمز بشكل كامل وفوري وآمن، بما يسهم في تهيئة أجواء إيجابية داعمة للمساعي الدبلوماسية وخفض التصعيد في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، مُثَمِّنةً جهود الوساطة البنّاءة التي اضطلعت بها باكستان التي أسهمت في التوصل إلى هذا الإعلان.


وأكدت الوزارة أهمية أن تفضي هذه الخطوة إلى الوقف الفوري والشامل لكافة الهجمات الإيرانية العدائية وغير المبررة ضد دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، تنفيذاً لقرار مجلس الأمن الدولي رقم (2817) لسنة 2026، معربة عن تقديرها لجهود الوساطة الدبلوماسية الإقليمية والدولية، ودعمها لكافة المساعي الرامية إلى تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار، والتوصل إلى اتفاق سلام دائم في الشرق الأوسط، يضمن حماية المدنيين والمنشآت المدنية والحيوية، وتأمين حركة الملاحة الدولية البحرية والجوية، وفتح الممرات المائية الحيوية، ومن ضمنها مضيق هرمز، بما يسهم في استقرار إمدادات الطاقة وحرية تدفق التجارة العالمية، وترسيخ الأمن والسلم، وتعزيز مسارات التنمية والازدهار الشامل والمستدام في المنطقة والعالم.