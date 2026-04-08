After Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf accused the United States of violating three clauses of the proposed agreement, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance considered that statement to confirm "the existence of many points of agreement."



Vance told reporters: "A 15-point action plan is being circulated, along with another 10-point plan, so if he feels discontent over just three issues, that actually means there is a significant amount of consensus," adding: "I really wonder about Qalibaf's proficiency in English, as his statements included things that—quite frankly—were not logical in the context of the negotiations we conducted."



Positive Indicators



He emphasized by saying: "What we have been very clear about is our desire to stop the bombing; we want our allies to stop the bombing, and we want the Iranians to follow suit," considering that "there are indicators that things are moving in the right direction, but it will take some time."



Regarding Qalibaf's mention of Washington's rejection of Iran's right to enrichment, Vance said: "We are not really concerned with what they claim they have the right to do; our focus is on what they are actually doing on the ground," adding: "I believe the president has been very clear about the issue of enrichment; our position on this matter has not changed."



Iranian Accusations



Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf had previously stated in a post on his account on "X": that three main clauses of the proposed ten points for a ceasefire between the United States and Iran had been violated before the negotiations scheduled to start in Pakistan, adding that under these circumstances, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations are unreasonable.



He pointed out that these violations included breaching the ceasefire in Lebanon, the entry of a drone into Iranian airspace, and denying Iran's right to enrich uranium.



Navigation Routes in "Hormuz"



At the same time, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported that the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization announced today that safe navigation routes through the Strait of Hormuz are defined, and ships must use them in coordination with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.



The organization clarified that the safe entry route extends from the Sea of Oman towards the north of Lark Island, while the safe exit route passes from the Gulf south of the island towards the Sea of Oman.