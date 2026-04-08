بعد اتهام رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف أمريكا بانتهاك ثلاثة من بنود مقترح الاتفاق، اعتبر نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس ذلك التصريح يؤكد «وجود الكثير من نقاط الاتفاق».


وقال فانس للصحفيين: «يجري تداول خطة عمل مؤلفة من 15 نقطة، وأخرى مؤلفة من 10 نقاط، فإذا كان يشعر بالاستياء إزاء ثلاث قضايا فقط، فهذا يعني في الواقع أن هناك قدراً كبيراً من التوافق»، مضيفاً: «أتساءل حقاً عن مدى إتقان قاليباف للغة الإنجليزية، إذ تضمنت تصريحاته أموراً -بصراحة تامة- لم تكن منطقية في سياق المفاوضات التي أجريناها».


مؤشرات إيجابية


وشدد بالقول: «ما كنا واضحين للغاية بشأنه هو رغبتنا في وقف القصف، فنحن نريد من حلفائنا وقف القصف، ونريد من الإيرانيين أن يحذوا حذوهم»، معتبراً أن «هناك مؤشرات تدل على أن الأمور تسير في الاتجاه الصحيح، غير أن الأمر سيستغرق بعض الوقت».


وحول ما ذكره قاليباف بشأن رفض واشنطن حق إيران في التخصيب، قال فانس: «نحن لا نشغل أنفسنا حقاً بما يزعمون أن لهم الحق في فعله، بل ينصب اهتمامنا على ما يقومون بفعله على أرض الواقع»، مضيفاً: «أعتقد أن الرئيس كان واضحاً للغاية بشأن مسألة التخصيب؛ فموقفنا في هذا الشأن لم يتغير».


اتهامات إيرانية


وكان رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف قد قال في وقت سابق في منشور على حسابه في «إكس»: ⁠إن ‌ثلاثة بنود رئيسية من مقترح ​النقاط العشر لوقف ⁠إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران ⁠قد انتهكت قبل بدء المفاوضات المقرر انطلاقها ​في باكستان، مضيفاً أنه في ظل هذه الظروف، يعد وقف ⁠إطلاق النار الثنائي أو ​المفاوضات ​أمراً غير منطقي.


وأشار إلى أن ​هذه الانتهاكات شملت ⁠خرق وقف إطلاق ​النار في لبنان، ⁠ودخول ‌طائرة مسيّرة إلى المجال الجوي الإيراني، وإنكار حق إيران ‌في تخصيب اليورانيوم.


مسارات الملاحة في «هرمز»


في الوقت ذاته، ذكرت شبكة أخبار ⁠الطلاب الإيرانية (إسنا) أن ‌منظمة الموانئ والملاحة ​البحرية الإيرانية ⁠أعلنت، اليوم، أن ⁠طرق المرور الآمنة عبر مضيق هرمز محددة، ويجب على السفن استخدامها بالتنسيق مع ⁠الحرس الثوري ​الإيراني.


وأوضحت ​المنظمة أن مسار ‌الدخول الآمن يمتد ​من بحر ⁠عُمان باتجاه شمال ​جزيرة ⁠لارك، ‌بينما يمر مسار الخروج الآمن ‌من الخليج جنوب الجزيرة باتجاه بحر عُمان.