أكد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو اليوم (الأربعاء) أن الاتفاق مع إيران ليس نهاية المعركة بل مرحلة استعداد للقادم.


وقال نتنياهو في مؤتمر صحفي: إيران تنازلت عن شروطها كافة لوقف الحرب، موضحاً أن إسرائيل مستعدة لاستئناف الحرب في إيران.


ولفت إلى أن اتفاق وقف النار تم بالتعاون الكامل مع إسرائيل وليس باللحظة الأخيرة، مبيناً أن إنجازاته في إيران كانت خيالية وأن لديه أهدافاً متبقية «سننجزها بالاتفاق أو بتجديد الحرب».


وأضاف: «إيران باتت أضعف وأصبحنا أقوى، وهذه ليست نهاية المعركة، ونحن في محطة على طريق تحقيق أهدافنا».


وأشار إلى أن الشراكة مع الولايات المتحدة لم تحدث بهذا الشكل في تاريخ إسرائيل، وأن علاقته مع ترمب عظيمة ويتواصل معه يومياً، لافتاً إلى أنه دمر كثيراً من المنشآت النووية الإيرانية وقتل علماء الذرة الإيرانيين.


وأكد نتنياهو إيقاف عملية إنتاج الصواريخ وتدمير مصانعها في إيران، لكنه أكد أن التهديد ما زال قائما، معتبراً أن الحرب أوقفت أهداف إيران ببناء أسلحة نووية.


وأشار إلى أن الجيش الإسرائيلي أوقع بـ«حزب الله» أكبر ضربة منذ «عملية البيجر»، موضحاً أن الاتفاق مع إيران لا يشمل «حزب الله» في لبنان.


من جهته، قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إن شروط وقف إطلاق النار بين إيران والولايات المتحدة واضحة وصريحة، وعلى أمريكا الاختيار بين وقف إطلاق النار أو استمرار الحرب عبر إسرائيل، ولا يمكنها الجمع بينهما.


من جهة أخرى، ذكرت وكالة مهر أنه سُمع دويّ انفجارات في أصفهان، مبينة أنه جرى تفعيل الدفاعات الجوية في أصفهان وكرمان وبارند ورباط كريم.