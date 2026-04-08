Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed today (Wednesday) that the agreement with Iran is not the end of the battle but a stage of preparation for what is to come.



Netanyahu said in a press conference: Iran has conceded all its conditions to stop the war, clarifying that Israel is ready to resume the war in Iran.



He pointed out that the ceasefire agreement was reached in full cooperation with Israel and not at the last moment, indicating that his achievements in Iran were extraordinary and that he has remaining goals that "we will accomplish either through the agreement or by renewing the war."



He added: "Iran has become weaker and we have become stronger, and this is not the end of the battle; we are at a station on the road to achieving our goals."



He noted that the partnership with the United States has never occurred in this way in Israel's history, and that his relationship with Trump is great and he communicates with him daily, pointing out that he has destroyed many Iranian nuclear facilities and killed Iranian nuclear scientists.



Netanyahu confirmed the halt of missile production and the destruction of its factories in Iran, but he emphasized that the threat still exists, considering that the war has halted Iran's goals of building nuclear weapons.



He mentioned that the Israeli army dealt the biggest blow to "Hezbollah" since the "Bigger Operation," clarifying that the agreement with Iran does not include "Hezbollah" in Lebanon.



For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that the conditions for a ceasefire between Iran and the United States are clear and explicit, and that America must choose between a ceasefire or the continuation of the war through Israel, and it cannot combine both.



On another note, Mehr news agency reported that explosions were heard in Isfahan, indicating that air defenses have been activated in Isfahan, Kerman, Barand, and Robat Karim.