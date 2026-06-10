U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against Iran, accusing it of having "delayed too long in reaching an agreement that would have yielded amazing results." He vowed in a post on "Truth Social" today (Wednesday) that it "will pay the price" as a result.



Trump described Iran as the "bully of the Middle East," and merely "talk without action," considering that it has been "completely defeated." He added that "the Middle East bully is over!"



He confirmed that the Iranian military is in a "state of complete and total chaos," adding that parts of the naval and air forces no longer actually exist.



Fox News reported Trump as confirming that he was close to issuing orders for new strikes against Iranian power stations and bridges, after Tehran had delayed too long in finalizing the "new deal."



Trump's surprising statements came especially after he spoke about nearing an agreement, just 24 hours after Iran shot down an American "Apache" helicopter off the coast of Oman, to which the United States responded with a series of airstrikes targeting sites in Iran and Qeshm Island, including communication towers and radar sites.



The U.S. military conducted the strikes before U.S. Central Command "CENTCOM" announced that its forces had completed their strikes on Wednesday, which it said were conducted "in self-defense" against Iran, directed by President Trump, in response to the downing of the helicopter.



The command stated in a statement that its forces targeted Iranian air defense sites, ground control stations, and radar monitoring sites near the Strait of Hormuz, using precision munitions launched by U.S. Air Force and Navy aircraft. It added that the operation was a "proportional response" to recent attacks against U.S. forces and international commercial vessels transiting the territorial waters. CENTCOM confirmed that its forces remain "vigilant" and positioned to defend against what it described as "unjustified Iranian aggression."



At the same time, a knowledgeable official revealed that Qatari negotiators traveled to Tehran this morning in an attempt to finalize an agreement after consultations with the United States, according to "Reuters." Sources from Fox News reported that the Qatari negotiators are trying to bridge the gaps in the talks in Tehran.



For his part, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei stated today that diplomatic efforts with the United States cannot progress amid repeated violations of the ceasefire, following mutual strikes between Tehran and Washington that occurred overnight.



Baqaei accused Washington of undermining the diplomatic process through contradictory messages, changing positions, and repeated violations of the ceasefire, according to Reuters.