صعَّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ضد إيران، متهماً إياها بأنها «تأخرت كثيراً في التوصل إلى اتفاق كان سيحقق لها نتائج مذهلة». وتوعد في منشور عبر «تروث سوشيال»، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بأنها «ستدفع الثمن» نتيجة ذلك.

متنمر الشرق الأوسط


ووصف ترمب إيران بأنها بلطجي الشرق الأوسط، ومجرد «كلام بلا فعل»، معتبراً أنه «تمت هزيمتها بالكامل»،، وأضاف أن «متنمر الشرق الأوسط انتهى!»

وأكد أن الجيش الإيراني في «حالة فوضى تامة وكاملة»، مضيفاً أن أجزاء من القوات البحرية والجوية لم تعد موجودة فعلياً.

ونقلت شبكة «فوكس نيوز» عن ترمب تأكيده أنه اقترب من إصدار أوامر بشن ضربات جديدة ضد محطات الكهرباء والجسور الإيرانية، بعد أن تأخرت طهران كثيراً في إبرام «الصفقة الجديدة»، مؤكدا أنه لم ينته منها بعد .

وكرر ترمب القول بأن طهران تتأخر كثيرا في إبرام اتفاق مع واشنطن لإنهاء الحرب، مضيفاً أنها "تتجه نحو الفشل". وكتب في منشور ثان أن الحصار على إيران هو أنجح حصار في تاريخ الحروب البحرية.
وأضاف: "إيران لا تقوم بأي أعمال تجارية ولا تدفع رواتب جيشها نتيجة للحصار الأمريكي المفروض عليها".

سلسة غارات على أهداف إيرانية


وجاءت تصريحات ترمب المفاجئة خصوصاً بعد حديثه عن قرب التوصل إلى اتفاق، بعد 24 ساعة من إسقاط إيران لمروحية «أباتشي» أمريكية قبالة سواحل عمان، ما ردت عليه الولايات المتحدة بسلسلة غارات استهدفت مواقع في إيران وجزيرة قشم، شملت أبراج اتصالات ومواقع رادار.

وشن الجيش الأمريكي الغارات، قبل أن تعلن القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «CENTCOM» أن قواتها أكملت ضرباتها، الأربعاء، التي قالت إنها جاءت «دفاعاً عن النفس» ضد إيران، بتوجيه من الرئيس ترمب، رداً على إسقاط المروحية.


وأفادت القيادة في بيان، بأن قواتها استهدفت مواقع دفاع جوي إيرانية، ومحطات تحكم أرضية، ومواقع رادار للمراقبة قرب مضيق هرمز، باستخدام ذخائر دقيقة أطلقتها مقاتلات تابعة لسلاحي الجو والبحرية الأمريكيين. وأضافت أن العملية جاءت «رداً متناسباً» على الهجمات الأخيرة ضد القوات الأمريكية والسفن التجارية الدولية العابرة للمياه الإقليمية. وأكدت القيادة المركزية أن قواتها لا تزال «يقظة» ومتمركزة للدفاع ضد ما وصفته بـ«العدوان الإيراني غير المبرر».

مسؤولون قطريون في طهران


بالتزامن مع ذلك، كشف مسؤول مطلع أن مسؤولون قطريين سافروا إلى طهران، صباح اليوم، في محاولة لإبرام اتفاق نهائي بعد مشاورات مع الولايات المتحدة، بحسب «رويترز». وأبلغت مصادر قناة «فوكس نيوز»، أن المفاوضين القطريين يحاولون في طهران سد الفجوات بالمحادثات.

من جانبه، اعتبر المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي، اليوم، أن الجهود الدبلوماسية مع الولايات المتحدة لا يمكن أن تتقدم في ظل الانتهاكات المتكررة لوقف إطلاق النار، وذلك عقب ضربات متبادلة لطهران وواشنطن وقعت ليلاً.


واتهم بقائي واشنطن بتقويض العملية الدبلوماسية من خلال رسائل متناقضة وتغيير المواقف وانتهاكات متكررة لوقف إطلاق النار، وفق رويترز.