صعَّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ضد إيران، متهماً إياها بأنها «تأخرت كثيراً في التوصل إلى اتفاق كان سيحقق لها نتائج مذهلة». وتوعد في منشور عبر «تروث سوشيال»، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بأنها «ستدفع الثمن» نتيجة ذلك.
متنمر الشرق الأوسط
ووصف ترمب إيران بأنها بلطجي الشرق الأوسط، ومجرد «كلام بلا فعل»، معتبراً أنه «تمت هزيمتها بالكامل»،، وأضاف أن «متنمر الشرق الأوسط انتهى!»
وأكد أن الجيش الإيراني في «حالة فوضى تامة وكاملة»، مضيفاً أن أجزاء من القوات البحرية والجوية لم تعد موجودة فعلياً.
ونقلت شبكة «فوكس نيوز» عن ترمب تأكيده أنه اقترب من إصدار أوامر بشن ضربات جديدة ضد محطات الكهرباء والجسور الإيرانية، بعد أن تأخرت طهران كثيراً في إبرام «الصفقة الجديدة»، مؤكدا أنه لم ينته منها بعد .
وكرر ترمب القول بأن طهران تتأخر كثيرا في إبرام اتفاق مع واشنطن لإنهاء الحرب، مضيفاً أنها "تتجه نحو الفشل". وكتب في منشور ثان أن الحصار على إيران هو أنجح حصار في تاريخ الحروب البحرية.
وأضاف: "إيران لا تقوم بأي أعمال تجارية ولا تدفع رواتب جيشها نتيجة للحصار الأمريكي المفروض عليها".
سلسة غارات على أهداف إيرانية
وجاءت تصريحات ترمب المفاجئة خصوصاً بعد حديثه عن قرب التوصل إلى اتفاق، بعد 24 ساعة من إسقاط إيران لمروحية «أباتشي» أمريكية قبالة سواحل عمان، ما ردت عليه الولايات المتحدة بسلسلة غارات استهدفت مواقع في إيران وجزيرة قشم، شملت أبراج اتصالات ومواقع رادار.
وشن الجيش الأمريكي الغارات، قبل أن تعلن القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «CENTCOM» أن قواتها أكملت ضرباتها، الأربعاء، التي قالت إنها جاءت «دفاعاً عن النفس» ضد إيران، بتوجيه من الرئيس ترمب، رداً على إسقاط المروحية.
وأفادت القيادة في بيان، بأن قواتها استهدفت مواقع دفاع جوي إيرانية، ومحطات تحكم أرضية، ومواقع رادار للمراقبة قرب مضيق هرمز، باستخدام ذخائر دقيقة أطلقتها مقاتلات تابعة لسلاحي الجو والبحرية الأمريكيين. وأضافت أن العملية جاءت «رداً متناسباً» على الهجمات الأخيرة ضد القوات الأمريكية والسفن التجارية الدولية العابرة للمياه الإقليمية. وأكدت القيادة المركزية أن قواتها لا تزال «يقظة» ومتمركزة للدفاع ضد ما وصفته بـ«العدوان الإيراني غير المبرر».
مسؤولون قطريون في طهران
بالتزامن مع ذلك، كشف مسؤول مطلع أن مسؤولون قطريين سافروا إلى طهران، صباح اليوم، في محاولة لإبرام اتفاق نهائي بعد مشاورات مع الولايات المتحدة، بحسب «رويترز». وأبلغت مصادر قناة «فوكس نيوز»، أن المفاوضين القطريين يحاولون في طهران سد الفجوات بالمحادثات.
من جانبه، اعتبر المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي، اليوم، أن الجهود الدبلوماسية مع الولايات المتحدة لا يمكن أن تتقدم في ظل الانتهاكات المتكررة لوقف إطلاق النار، وذلك عقب ضربات متبادلة لطهران وواشنطن وقعت ليلاً.
واتهم بقائي واشنطن بتقويض العملية الدبلوماسية من خلال رسائل متناقضة وتغيير المواقف وانتهاكات متكررة لوقف إطلاق النار، وفق رويترز.
U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against Iran, accusing it of having "delayed too long in reaching an agreement that would have yielded amazing results." He vowed in a post on "Truth Social" today (Wednesday) that it "will pay the price" as a result.
Trump described Iran as the "bully of the Middle East," and merely "talk without action," considering that it has been "completely defeated." He added that "the Middle East bully is over!"
He confirmed that the Iranian military is in a "state of complete and total chaos," adding that parts of the naval and air forces no longer actually exist.
Fox News reported Trump as confirming that he was close to issuing orders for new strikes against Iranian power stations and bridges, after Tehran had delayed too long in finalizing the "new deal."
Trump's surprising statements came especially after he spoke about nearing an agreement, just 24 hours after Iran shot down an American "Apache" helicopter off the coast of Oman, to which the United States responded with a series of airstrikes targeting sites in Iran and Qeshm Island, including communication towers and radar sites.
The U.S. military conducted the strikes before U.S. Central Command "CENTCOM" announced that its forces had completed their strikes on Wednesday, which it said were conducted "in self-defense" against Iran, directed by President Trump, in response to the downing of the helicopter.
The command stated in a statement that its forces targeted Iranian air defense sites, ground control stations, and radar monitoring sites near the Strait of Hormuz, using precision munitions launched by U.S. Air Force and Navy aircraft. It added that the operation was a "proportional response" to recent attacks against U.S. forces and international commercial vessels transiting the territorial waters. CENTCOM confirmed that its forces remain "vigilant" and positioned to defend against what it described as "unjustified Iranian aggression."
At the same time, a knowledgeable official revealed that Qatari negotiators traveled to Tehran this morning in an attempt to finalize an agreement after consultations with the United States, according to "Reuters." Sources from Fox News reported that the Qatari negotiators are trying to bridge the gaps in the talks in Tehran.
For his part, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei stated today that diplomatic efforts with the United States cannot progress amid repeated violations of the ceasefire, following mutual strikes between Tehran and Washington that occurred overnight.
Baqaei accused Washington of undermining the diplomatic process through contradictory messages, changing positions, and repeated violations of the ceasefire, according to Reuters.