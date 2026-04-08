The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of a death sentence by way of retribution for one of the perpetrators in the Medina region. Below is the text:

Allah, the Almighty, said: "And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation," and He said: "And do not seek corruption in the land; indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters," and He said: "Indeed, Allah does not like corruption," and He said: "The recompense of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to cause corruption in the land is none but that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment."

Deilawar Khan, a Pakistani national, was involved in smuggling methamphetamine into the Kingdom. Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation led to charges being brought against him for committing the crime. Upon his referral to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death by retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was decided by Sharia.

The death sentence by retribution for the perpetrator, Deilawar Khan - a Pakistani national - was carried out on Wednesday, corresponding to 20/10/1447 AH, which is equivalent to 8/4/2026 AD, in the Medina region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs, and to impose the severest penalties prescribed by law against those who smuggle and promote them, due to the loss of innocent lives and the severe corruption it causes in youth, individuals, and society, as well as the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.