A citizen filed an electronic complaint with the central bank against one of the local banks due to the bank deducting more than the legally specified percentage. His complaint was addressed immediately. The central bank, in a circular to banks and financial institutions regarding the unified instructions for amounts exempted from seizure under judicial orders, limited the cases to 13 that do not affect the amounts deposited in the client's account, and 3 cases where 67% of the deposited amount is retained.

The central bank clarified that the arrangements made between the Ministry of Justice and the central bank regarding the exemption of expenses deposited in the guardian's account and compensation amounts resulting from medical errors from seizure under judicial orders.

The central bank circulated an updated list of amounts deposited in customer accounts and exempted from seizure under judicial orders.

According to a report by “Okaz,” the updated list includes 16 cases, of which 13 do not affect the amounts at all, and 3 cases where 67% of the amount is retained without being affected.

The list includes: support from the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (housing support) at 100%, the Social Development Bank (social financing) at 100%, support from the Ministry of Finance (housing and living allowance for displaced persons from the southern border) at 100%, support from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (social security pension) at 100%, the Human Resources Development Fund (Hafiz support) at 100%, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (agricultural assistance) at 100%, the Misk Foundation (financial support provided by the Mohammed bin Salman Program) at 100%, charitable organizations (donations – assistance) at 100%, Quran memorization schools and the Ministry of Education (children's rewards deposited in their parents' frozen accounts) at 100%, the Alimony Fund (alimony) at 100%, the Ministry of Health (compensation for staying outside the city for treatment) at 100%, the Ministry of Health (compensation amounts resulting from medical errors) at 100%, deductions from the individual/salary (children's expenses deposited in the guardian's account) at 100%, the Ministry of Finance (monthly returns) at 67%, the General Organization for Social Insurance (professional compensation) at 67%, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (Sanad support) at 67%.

No impact on the basic

needs of the debtor

Lawyer Taghreed Haddadi explained to “Okaz” that the issue of seizing funds is one of the most sensitive topics in practical reality, due to its direct impact on individuals' livelihoods and financial stability. Although the legitimacy of enforcement is a means of collecting rights, the system in Saudi Arabia has drawn clear boundaries that prevent affecting the basic needs of the debtor, achieving a delicate balance between the creditor's right to collect their debt and the debtor's right to maintain their living stability.

Haddadi pointed out that the central bank has confirmed through its binding circulars to banks and financial institutions the necessity of not seizing or deducting from funds of a living or social nature that are deposited in customer accounts, while ensuring that the beneficiary can withdraw according to the legal percentages specified in the list of amounts deposited in customer accounts and exempted from seizure under judicial orders. It also mandated the return of any amounts deducted in error within a period not exceeding 24 hours, reflecting an advanced level of regulatory protection. Haddadi indicated that these funds include, but are not limited to, social security pensions, housing support, government support programs like “Hafiz,” as well as charitable assistance and expenses and compensations of a humanitarian nature such as compensations resulting from medical errors, which are amounts directly related to securing the basic needs of the individual, justifying their special regulatory protection.

Haddadi added that at the legislative level, Article 21 of the Saudi Enforcement Law confirms this direction, stating that it is not permissible to seize a group of funds, including the debtor's residence within reasonable limits, their means of transportation, and the tools necessary for practicing their profession, in addition to salaries and wages that may only be seized within a limited scope, not exceeding half of the salary for alimony debts and one-third for other debts.

When to escalate the matter

to the central bank?

Despite the clarity of the regulatory framework, lawyer Haddadi pointed out that practical application may, in some cases, witness the deduction of amounts exempted from seizure, necessitating a clear procedural pathway to address these cases. The client must first file a complaint with the concerned bank, and if the issue is not resolved, it can be escalated to the Saudi central bank through its official channels, ensuring quick verification and the return of rights to their owners.

Haddadi mentioned that the impact of this protection is not limited to the individual aspect alone but extends to enhance trust in the judicial and banking system, reinforcing the principle of balanced justice that ensures the fulfillment of rights while guaranteeing that the basic needs of individuals are not affected.

She concluded by stating: It is clear that the Saudi system does not merely regulate enforcement procedures but surrounds them with clear guarantees that ensure justice in its broadest forms, preserving rights, safeguarding human dignity, and enhancing the stability of financial transactions in society.