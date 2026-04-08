Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received today in Riyadh the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas.

During the reception, the strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the European Union was reviewed, and current developments in the region and their security and economic implications at the international level were discussed.

Attending the reception were the Undersecretary for Multilateral International Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, and the Head of the Kingdom's Mission to the European Union, Ambassador Haifa Al-Jadi.