استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، بالرياض اليوم، الممثلة العليا للاتحاد الأوروبي للشؤون الخارجية والسياسة الأمنية نائبة رئيس المفوضية الأوروبية كايا كالاس.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين المملكة والاتحاد الأوروبي، ومناقشة مستجدات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة وتداعياتها الأمنية والاقتصادية على المستوى الدولي.

حضر الاستقبال، وكيل الوزارة للشؤون الدولية المتعددة الدكتور عبدالرحمن الرسي، ورئيسة بعثة المملكة لدى الاتحاد الأوروبي السفيرة هيفاء الجديع.