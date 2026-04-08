وصل إلى جدة اليوم، دولة رئيس وزراء بريطانيا كير ستارمر.
وكان في استقبال دولته بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى المملكة المتحدة الأمير عبدالله بن خالد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، وأمين محافظة جدة صالح التركي، ومدير شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة اللواء صالح الجابري، وسفير المملكة المتحدة لدى المملكة ستيفن تشارلز هيتشن، والمدير العام لمكتب المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد عبدالله بن ظافر.
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, arrived in Jeddah today.
He was welcomed at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United Kingdom, Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Mayor of Jeddah, Saleh Al-Turki, the Director of Police for the Makkah Region, Major General Saleh Al-Jabri, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Kingdom, Stephen Charles Hitchen, and the Director General of the Royal Protocol Office in the Makkah Region, Ahmed Abdullah bin Dhafar.