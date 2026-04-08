The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, arrived in Jeddah today.

He was welcomed at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United Kingdom, Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Mayor of Jeddah, Saleh Al-Turki, the Director of Police for the Makkah Region, Major General Saleh Al-Jabri, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Kingdom, Stephen Charles Hitchen, and the Director General of the Royal Protocol Office in the Makkah Region, Ahmed Abdullah bin Dhafar.