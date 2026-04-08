وصل إلى جدة اليوم، دولة رئيس وزراء بريطانيا كير ستارمر.

وكان في استقبال دولته بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى المملكة المتحدة الأمير عبدالله بن خالد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، وأمين محافظة جدة صالح التركي، ومدير شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة اللواء صالح الجابري، وسفير المملكة المتحدة لدى المملكة ستيفن تشارلز هيتشن، والمدير العام لمكتب المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد عبدالله بن ظافر.