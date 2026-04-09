Mexican rescue teams managed yesterday (Wednesday) to pull a worker alive after nearly fourteen days during which he was trapped inside a gold mine that collapsed in Sinaloa state in the northwest of the country, while search operations continue for another worker who is still missing.

The Mexican Ministry of Security reported that the rescued worker was located on Tuesday by divers, but the extraction process took twenty-one hours due to field complications and difficulty in reaching him, indicating that medical teams provided him with first aid inside the mine before transferring him to the hospital for treatment.