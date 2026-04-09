تمكّنت فرق الإنقاذ المكسيكية أمس (الأربعاء), من انتشال عامل على قيد الحياة بعد نحو أربعة عشر يومًا ظل خلالها عالقًا داخل منجم للذهب، انهار في ولاية سينالوا شمال غرب البلاد، فيما تتواصل عمليات البحث عن عامل آخر لا يزال مفقودًا.

وذكرت وزارة الأمن المكسيكية أن العامل الذي أُنْقِذ جرى تحديد موقعه يوم الثلاثاء بواسطة غواصين، غير أن عملية إخراجه استغرقت واحدًا وعشرين ساعة بسبب تعقيدات ميدانية وصعوبة الوصول إليه، مبينة أن الفرق الطبية قدمت له الإسعافات الأولية داخل المنجم قبل نقله إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج.