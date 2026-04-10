The Syrian Minister of Sports, Mohammad Samih Al-Hamid, announced today (Thursday) his resignation from his position for health reasons.

Details of the Resignation

Al-Hamid wrote on his Facebook account: "Today I submit my resignation from my position as Minister of Sports and Youth due to my health condition. I thank the President of the Republic for granting me his trust, and I also thank my fellow ministers and the entire government team."

He added: "It is my duty to swear by Almighty God that I have worked with all sincerity and have not exploited my position for my own benefit. Thank you all."

A Distinguished Career

It is worth noting that Al-Hamid, who is 51 years old, began his sports career as a basketball player before transitioning to administrative roles, holding several positions, including the presidency of the General Sports Federation in 2024, and then being appointed Minister of Sports in March 2025.