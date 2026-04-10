أعلن وزير الرياضة السوري محمد سامح الحامض، اليوم (الخميس)، استقالته من منصبه لأسباب صحية.
تفاصيل الاستقالة
وكتب الحامض عبر حسابه على موقع «فيسبوك»: «اليوم أقدم استقالتي من منصبي كوزير للرياضة والشباب وذلك بسبب الوضع الصحي، أقدم كل الشكر للسيد رئيس الجمهورية على منحي الثقة، وأشكر أيضاً زملائي الوزراء وفريق العمل الحكومي كاملاً».
وأضاف: «من واجبي أن أقسم بالله العظيم أنني عملت بكل إخلاص ولم أستغل منصبي لخدمتي، شكراً للجميع».
مسيرة حافلة
يذكر أن الحامض، البالغ من العمر 51 عاماً، بدأ مشواره الرياضي كلاعب كرة سلة، قبل أن يتحول إلى الأدوار الإدارية، إذ شغل العديد من المناصب، من ضمنها رئاسة الاتحاد الرياضي العام في 2024، ثم تعيينه وزيراً للرياضة في مارس 2025.
The Syrian Minister of Sports, Mohammad Samih Al-Hamid, announced today (Thursday) his resignation from his position for health reasons.
Details of the Resignation
Al-Hamid wrote on his Facebook account: "Today I submit my resignation from my position as Minister of Sports and Youth due to my health condition. I thank the President of the Republic for granting me his trust, and I also thank my fellow ministers and the entire government team."
He added: "It is my duty to swear by Almighty God that I have worked with all sincerity and have not exploited my position for my own benefit. Thank you all."
A Distinguished Career
It is worth noting that Al-Hamid, who is 51 years old, began his sports career as a basketball player before transitioning to administrative roles, holding several positions, including the presidency of the General Sports Federation in 2024, and then being appointed Minister of Sports in March 2025.