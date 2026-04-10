أعلن وزير الرياضة السوري محمد سامح الحامض، اليوم (الخميس)، استقالته من منصبه لأسباب صحية.

تفاصيل الاستقالة

وكتب الحامض عبر حسابه على موقع «فيسبوك»: «اليوم أقدم استقالتي من منصبي كوزير للرياضة والشباب وذلك بسبب الوضع الصحي، أقدم كل الشكر للسيد رئيس الجمهورية على منحي الثقة، وأشكر أيضاً زملائي الوزراء وفريق العمل الحكومي كاملاً».

وأضاف: «من واجبي أن أقسم بالله العظيم أنني عملت بكل إخلاص ولم أستغل منصبي لخدمتي، شكراً للجميع».

مسيرة حافلة

يذكر أن الحامض، البالغ من العمر 51 عاماً، بدأ مشواره الرياضي كلاعب كرة سلة، قبل أن يتحول إلى الأدوار الإدارية، إذ شغل العديد من المناصب، من ضمنها رئاسة الاتحاد الرياضي العام في 2024، ثم تعيينه وزيراً للرياضة في مارس 2025.