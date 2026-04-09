أعلنت المدعية العامة الأمريكية السابقة بام بوندي، أنها لن تمتثل للاستدعاء الموجه إليها للمثول أمام لجنة الرقابة والإصلاح الحكومي في مجلس النواب الأسبوع القادم، للإدلاء بشهادتها بشأن تعاملها مع ملفات رجل الأعمال الراحل جيفري إبستين.

استياء المشرعين بسبب إبستين

وتأتي هذه الخطوة في وقت يتصاعد فيه استياء المشرعين من الحزبين إزاء طريقة تعامل وزارة العدل مع ملفات إبستين، حيث يعتبرون شهادة بوندي محورية لكشف ملابسات القضية التي تخضع لتحقيق برلماني منذ عدة أشهر.

بوندي لن تحضر

وبحسب متحدث باسم اللجنة، فإن وزارة العدل أوضحت أن بوندي لن تحضر جلسة 14 أبريل، مبررة ذلك بأنها لم تعد تشغل منصب المدعي العام، وأن الاستدعاء وُجّه إليها بصفتها الرسمية السابقة. وأضاف المتحدث أن اللجنة ستتواصل مع محاميها الشخصي لبحث الخطوات القادمة.

إقالة بوندي

وكانت بوندي أُقيلت من منصبها في وقت سابق هذا الشهر، وكانت قد أعلنت سابقاً للصحفيين أنها ستتبع «القانون» في الرد على أي استدعاء من اللجنة.

وكانت لجنة الرقابة قد صوّتت الشهر الماضي، بدعم من الحزبين، على استدعاء بوندي حين كانت لا تزال في منصبها، وقدّمت الاقتراح النائبة الجمهورية عن كاولينا الجنوبية نانسي ميس، وحظي بدعم جميع الديمقراطيين إلى جانب عدد من الجمهوريين.

وفي سياق متصل، انسحب أعضاء ديمقراطيون من جلسة مغلقة مع بوندي الشهر الماضي، متهمين إياها بالامتناع عن الإجابة على أسئلة جوهرية أو الالتزام بالإدلاء بشهادتها تحت القسم أمام اللجنة.

اتهامات بالتهرب

من جهته، اتهم النائب الديمقراطي روبرت غارسيا، بوندي بمحاولة التهرب من التزامها القانوني بالإدلاء بشهادتها، ملوحاً بإمكانية اتهامها بازدراء الكونغرس، وهو إجراء يتطلب دعما عددا من الجمهوريين وتصويتاً من مجلس النواب بكامل أعضائه.

بدوره، قال رئيس اللجنة جيمس كومرإن مسألة اتخاذ إجراءات قانونية ضد بوندي «لا تزال قيد النقاش»، فيما شددت النائبة ميس على أن بوندي «ستضطر في نهاية المطاف للمثول أمام اللجنة والإدلاء بشهادتها تحت القسم».

ما يقوله المتضررون

وفي ردود الفعل، أعربت الناجيتان من اعتداءات إبستين، ماريا وآني فارمر، عن استيائهما مما وصفته بـ«سوء إدارة وزارة العدل لملفات القضية»، مؤكدتين أن ذلك قوض ثقة الضحايا وترك العديد من الأسئلة دون إجابة.

وشددتا على ضرورة مثول بوندي للإدلاء بشهادتها تحت القسم، داعيتين الكونغرس إلى استخدام كافة صلاحياته لضمان تحقيق العدالة.