Former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that she will not comply with the subpoena directed at her to appear before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee next week to testify about her handling of files related to the late businessman Jeffrey Epstein.

Lawmakers' Discontent Over Epstein

This move comes at a time when lawmakers from both parties are increasingly frustrated with the Justice Department's handling of Epstein's files, as they consider Bondi's testimony crucial to uncovering the circumstances of the case, which has been under parliamentary investigation for several months.

Bondi Will Not Attend

According to a spokesperson for the committee, the Justice Department clarified that Bondi will not attend the session on April 14, justifying that she no longer holds the position of Attorney General and that the subpoena was directed to her in her former official capacity. The spokesperson added that the committee will communicate with her personal attorney to discuss the next steps.

Bondi's Dismissal

Bondi was dismissed from her position earlier this month, and she had previously told reporters that she would follow "the law" in responding to any subpoena from the committee.

The Oversight Committee voted last month, with bipartisan support, to subpoena Bondi while she was still in office, a proposal put forward by Republican Representative Nancy Mace from South Carolina, which received support from all Democrats along with several Republicans.

In a related context, Democratic members withdrew from a closed session with Bondi last month, accusing her of refusing to answer substantive questions or commit to testifying under oath before the committee.

Accusations of Evasion

For his part, Democratic Representative Robert Garcia accused Bondi of attempting to evade her legal obligation to testify, hinting at the possibility of charging her with contempt of Congress, a procedure that requires support from several Republicans and a vote from the full House of Representatives.

In turn, Committee Chairman James Comer stated that the issue of taking legal action against Bondi "is still under discussion," while Representative Mace emphasized that Bondi "will ultimately have to appear before the committee and testify under oath."

What Victims Are Saying

In reactions, Epstein survivors Maria and Annie Farmer expressed their discontent with what they described as "the Justice Department's mismanagement of the case files," asserting that it undermined victims' trust and left many questions unanswered.

They stressed the necessity for Bondi to testify under oath, urging Congress to use all its powers to ensure justice is served.