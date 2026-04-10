FC Barcelona has announced that it has filed a complaint with the European Football Association (UEFA) against the refereeing crew of its match against Atlético Madrid, which took place the day before yesterday (Wednesday), in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, and ended with a 2-0 loss.

The club stated in a statement: "FC Barcelona, through its legal affairs department, has submitted an official complaint to UEFA regarding one of the incidents in the match against Atlético Madrid, where it believes that the refereeing performance was contrary to the applicable regulations and had a direct impact on the course of the match and its result."

The Controversial Moment in the 54th Minute

The statement added: "The complaint focuses on a specific incident that occurred in the 54th minute of the match, where, after the game resumed correctly, one of the opposing team’s players handled the ball inside the penalty area without a penalty being awarded."

Request for Referee Recordings

It continued: "FC Barcelona considers this decision to be a grave error, not to mention the lack of intervention from the Video Assistant Referee, which constitutes a serious oversight of the regulations. Accordingly, the club has requested an investigation, access to the recordings and refereeing discussions, and, if necessary, an official acknowledgment of the errors and the necessary actions to be taken."

Recurring Mistakes

The statement concluded: "In this context, FC Barcelona believes that this is not the first time that incomprehensible refereeing decisions have significantly harmed the team in recent editions of the UEFA Champions League, causing clear injustice and preventing it from competing on equal terms with other clubs."