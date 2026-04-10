أعلن نادي برشلونة الإسباني تقدمه بشكوى إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (يويفا) ضد طاقم تحكيم مباراته أمام أتلتيكو مدريد التي أقيمت أمس الأول (الأربعاء)، في ذهاب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا، وانتهت بخسارته 2-0.

وقال النادي في بيان: «تقدّم نادي برشلونة، عبر قسم الشؤون القانونية، بشكوى رسمية إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم بشأن إحدى الحالات في مباراة الفريق ضد أتلتيكو مدريد، حيث يرى أن الأداء التحكيمي فيها كان مخالفاً للوائح المعمول بها، وكان له تأثير مباشر على مجريات المباراة ونتيجتها».

لقطة الدقيقة 54 تشعل الجدل

وأضاف البيان: «تركّز الشكوى على لقطة محددة وقعت في الدقيقة 54 من المباراة، فبعد استئناف اللعب بصورة صحيحة، لمس أحد لاعبي الفريق المنافس الكرة بيده داخل منطقة الجزاء من دون أن تُحتسب ركلة جزاء».

طلب تسجيلات الحكام

وتابع: «يعتبر نادي برشلونة أن هذا القرار ينطوي على خطأ فادح، ناهيك عن عدم تدخل تقنية الفيديو المساعد، في إغفال جسيم للوائح، وبناءً على ذلك، طلب النادي فتح تحقيق، والاطلاع على التسجيلات والمحادثات التحكيمية، وإذا لزم الأمر، الاعتراف الرسمي بالأخطاء واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة».

أخطاء متكررة

وختم البيان: «في السياق ذاته، يرى نادي برشلونة أن هذه ليست المرة الأولى التي تضرّ فيها قرارات تحكيمية غير مفهومة بالفريق بشكل كبير في النسخ الأخيرة من دوري أبطال أوروبا، ما أحدث إجحافاً واضحاً ومنعه من المنافسة على قدم المساواة مع أندية أخرى».