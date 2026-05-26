A medical team at King Abdullah City in the holy capital has successfully rescued an Egyptian pilgrim and a Moroccan pilgrim through urgent and precise medical intervention after they experienced a critical visual condition that nearly led to permanent vision loss. The medical city explained that both cases visited the Eye Health Center suffering from concerning visual symptoms, which included the appearance of floating black spots and a gradual decline in visual acuity, necessitating the activation of urgent medical assessment to address the cases immediately.

It added that the clinical and diagnostic examinations conducted by the specialized medical teams revealed a retinal detachment caused by severe myopia, which is a delicate condition that requires swift intervention to avoid complications and vision loss.

The medical city indicated that the specialized team in retinal surgeries promptly performed two precise surgical operations using advanced therapeutic techniques, including retinal fixation and silicone oil injection, in a qualitative procedure that contributed to preserving vision and improving the visual condition of the patients.

It confirmed that both surgeries were successful, as the Egyptian pilgrim and the Moroccan pilgrim began the recovery phase and gradually regained their vision under specialized medical supervision, allowing them to complete their pilgrimage rituals, God willing.