نجح فريق طبي في مدينة الملك عبدالله بالعاصمة المقدسة في إنقاذ حاج مصري وحاجة مغربية عبر تدخل طبي عاجل ودقيق، بعد تعرضهما لحالة بصرية حرجة كادت تتسبب في فقدان دائم للنظر. وأوضحت المدينة الطبية أن الحالتين راجعتا مركز صحة العين وهما تعانيان من أعراض بصرية مقلقة تمثلت في ظهور أجسام سوداء متطايرة وتراجع تدريجي في حدة الإبصار، ما استدعى تفعيل التقييم الطبي العاجل للتعامل مع الحالتين بشكل فوري.

وأضافت أن الفحوصات الإكلينيكية والتشخيصية الدقيقة التي أجرتها الفرق الطبية المتخصصة كشفت وجود انفصال في شبكية العين ناجم عن قصر نظر شديد، وهي من الحالات الدقيقة التي تستوجب تدخلاً سريعاً لتفادي المضاعفات وفقدان البصر.

وبيّنت المدينة الطبية أن الفريق الطبي المتخصص في جراحات الشبكية بادر بإجراء عمليتين جراحيتين دقيقتين باستخدام تقنيات علاجية متقدمة شملت تثبيت الشبكية وحقن زيت السيليكون، في إجراء نوعي أسهم في الحفاظ على النظر وتحسين الحالة البصرية للمريضين.

وأكدت أن العمليتين تكللتا بالنجاح، حيث بدأ الحاج المصري والحاجة المغربية مرحلة التعافي واستعادة الرؤية تدريجياً تحت متابعة طبية متخصصة، بما يتيح لهما استكمال مناسك الحج بمشيئة الله.