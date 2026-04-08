The Saudi women's national team has launched its training camp in the city of Abha, which is scheduled to continue until April 19, as part of its preparations for upcoming international matches and events.



The camp aims to enhance the technical and physical readiness of the players and to strengthen the harmony among the team members through the training program set by the coaching staff.



The head coach of the women's Green team, Spanish Luis Cortés, has called up 24 players to join this camp, including: Sara Khalid, Mona Abdulrahman, Reem Adel, Bayan Sadqa, Sara Alhamd, Farida Hanafi, Raghad Mukhayzin, Shurooq Al-Hawsawi, Asil Ahmed, Layan Jawhari, Slaf Ahmed, Majd Al-Otaibi, Lana Abdulrazak, Mariam Al-Tamimi, Uda Fahd, Saba Tawfiq, Fatima Mansour, Nourah Ibrahim, Safaa Zdadkeh, Maram Al-Yahya, Mubarak Mohammed, Al-Bandari Mubarak, Fadwa Khalid, and Lamar Mohammed.



During the camp, the national women's team will play 3 friendly matches, facing the Botswana team in the first match on April 10, while they will meet the Egypt team in the second match on April 14, before concluding their matches against the same team again on April 18, at the main stadium of Prince Sultan Sports City.



This camp is part of the preparation plan for the national women's team, aimed at continuing to develop the team and enhancing its presence in upcoming international competitions.