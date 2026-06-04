The national team continued its training in Austin, in preparation for the friendly match against the Puerto Rico team the day after tomorrow, Friday, as part of its training camp held within the framework of the fourth and final phase of the preparation program for the FIFA World Cup 2026.



The players of the green team conducted their training session at the Austin Training Center, under the supervision of head coach Georgios Donis. The session began with warm-up exercises, followed by ball possession drills, then finishing exercises, before the players concluded the training session with a tactical scrimmage across the full pitch.



In related news, player Hassan Al-Tambakti did not complete the training session due to feeling some pain in his hamstring muscles, while player Nawaf Al-Aqidi continued his rehabilitation program under the supervision of the medical staff.



This evening, Thursday, the green team will hold its training session at the Austin Training Center, which will be open to the media during the first fifteen minutes.