واصل المنتخب الوطني تدريباته في مدينة أوستن، استعدادًا لمواجهة منتخب بورتوريكو وديًا بعد غدٍ الجمعة، وذلك ضمن معسكره الإعدادي المقام في إطار المرحلة الرابعة والأخيرة من برنامج الإعداد لكأس العالم 2026.
وأجرى لاعبو الأخضر حصتهم التدريبية على ملاعب مركز تدريب نادي أوستن، تحت إشراف المدير الفني جورجيوس دونيس، بدأت بتمارين الإحماء، أعقبها مران الاستحواذ على الكرة، ثم تمارين إنهاء الكرة، قبل أن يختتم اللاعبون الحصة التدريبية بمناورة تكتيكية على كامل مساحة الملعب.
على صعيد متصل، لم يُكمل اللاعب حسان التمبكتي الحصة التدريبية نظير شعوره ببعض الآلام في عضلات الفخذ الخلفية، فيما واصل اللاعب نواف العقيدي برنامجه التأهيلي الخاص بمتابعة الجهاز الطبي.
ويجري الأخضر مساء اليوم (الخميس) حصته التدريبية على ملاعب مركز تدريب نادي أوستن، وستكون متاحة لوسائل الإعلام خلال الربع ساعة الأولى.
The national team continued its training in Austin, in preparation for the friendly match against the Puerto Rico team the day after tomorrow, Friday, as part of its training camp held within the framework of the fourth and final phase of the preparation program for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The players of the green team conducted their training session at the Austin Training Center, under the supervision of head coach Georgios Donis. The session began with warm-up exercises, followed by ball possession drills, then finishing exercises, before the players concluded the training session with a tactical scrimmage across the full pitch.
In related news, player Hassan Al-Tambakti did not complete the training session due to feeling some pain in his hamstring muscles, while player Nawaf Al-Aqidi continued his rehabilitation program under the supervision of the medical staff.
This evening, Thursday, the green team will hold its training session at the Austin Training Center, which will be open to the media during the first fifteen minutes.