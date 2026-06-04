واصل المنتخب الوطني تدريباته في مدينة أوستن، استعدادًا لمواجهة منتخب بورتوريكو وديًا بعد غدٍ الجمعة، وذلك ضمن معسكره الإعدادي المقام في إطار المرحلة الرابعة والأخيرة من برنامج الإعداد لكأس العالم 2026.

وأجرى لاعبو الأخضر حصتهم التدريبية على ملاعب مركز تدريب نادي أوستن، تحت إشراف المدير الفني جورجيوس دونيس، بدأت بتمارين الإحماء، أعقبها مران الاستحواذ على الكرة، ثم تمارين إنهاء الكرة، قبل أن يختتم اللاعبون الحصة التدريبية بمناورة تكتيكية على كامل مساحة الملعب.


على صعيد متصل، لم يُكمل اللاعب حسان التمبكتي الحصة التدريبية نظير شعوره ببعض الآلام في عضلات الفخذ الخلفية، فيما واصل اللاعب نواف العقيدي برنامجه التأهيلي الخاص بمتابعة الجهاز الطبي.

ويجري الأخضر مساء اليوم (الخميس) حصته التدريبية على ملاعب مركز تدريب نادي أوستن، وستكون متاحة لوسائل الإعلام خلال الربع ساعة الأولى.