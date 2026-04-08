نفّذ فرع وزارة التجارة بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية سلسلة من الجولات الرقابية المكثفة خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026م، في إطار جهوده المستمرة لتعزيز الامتثال وحماية المستهلك.


وأوضح فرع وزارة التجارة أن إجمالي البلاغات الواردة خلال الفترة بلغ 2.393 بلاغاً، فيما نفّذ المراقبون 3.367 زيارة تفتيشية على المنشآت التجارية ومنافذ البيع في مختلف مدن ومحافظات المنطقة، أسفرت عن ضبط 82 مخالفة للأنظمة والتعليمات.


تعزيز الشفافية


وشملت الجولات التفتيشية التحقق من نظامية التخفيضات التجارية والرقابة عليها، إضافة إلى متابعة التزام المنشآت بالأنظمة المعتمدة، والتأكد من وفرة السلع والمنتجات الأساسية، ومراقبة الأسعار بما يضمن حماية حقوق المستهلك.


وتركّزت أبرز الأنشطة الرقابية على محال بيع السلع الغذائية والاستهلاكية، وقطاع الملبوسات، إلى جانب محال بيع المعادن الثمينة والأحجار الكريمة، وذلك ضمن خطة شاملة تستهدف رفع مستوى الامتثال وتعزيز الشفافية في الأسواق.