The Ministry of Commerce branch in the Northern Borders Region conducted a series of intensive monitoring rounds during the first quarter of 2026, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance compliance and protect consumers.



The Ministry of Commerce branch clarified that the total number of reports received during the period reached 2,393, while inspectors conducted 3,367 inspection visits to commercial establishments and sales outlets in various cities and governorates of the region, resulting in the detection of 82 violations of regulations and instructions.



Enhancing Transparency



The inspection rounds included verifying the legality of commercial discounts and monitoring them, in addition to following up on the compliance of establishments with the approved regulations, ensuring the availability of essential goods and products, and monitoring prices to ensure the protection of consumer rights.



The main regulatory activities focused on stores selling food and consumer goods, the clothing sector, as well as stores selling precious metals and gemstones, as part of a comprehensive plan aimed at raising the level of compliance and enhancing transparency in the markets.