هبطت أسعار الغاز الطبيعي الأوروبي بنسبة تصل إلى 20% بعد اتفاق الولايات المتحدة وإيران على هدنة لمدة أسبوعين تسمح بمرور آمن عبر مضيق هرمز.


وتراجعت العقود الآجلة الهولندية لأقرب استحقاق - وهي المعيار الأوروبي للغاز - بنسبة 17% إلى 44.13 يورو لكل ميغاواط/ساعة، بحلول الساعة 8:41 صباحاً في أمستردام، مسجلة أدنى مستوياتها منذ 2 مارس الماضي، وهو أول يوم تراجع بعد موجة الصعود التي دفعتها الحرب.


صدمة إمدادات


ووافق الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على تعليق القصف مقابل سماح إيران بمرور آمن عبر المضيق.


وأكدت طهران إمكانية ذلك بالتنسيق مع قواتها المسلحة، دون الإعلان عن تفاصيل الاتفاق.


وكان الإغلاق شبه الكامل للممر المائي، الذي يمر عبره نحو خُمس إمدادات النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال عالمياً، قد تسبب في صدمة في الإمدادات وارتفاع حاد في أسعار الوقود.


وساهمت التحركات السريعة لصناديق التحوط والمضاربين في زيادة تقلبات أسعار الغاز الأوروبي، مع تراكم مراكز شراء صافية قياسية قبل إعلان الهدنة. وفي الوقت نفسه، قد يظل المتعاملون في السوق الفعلية حذرين، في انتظار مؤشرات أوضح على صمود الاتفاق.