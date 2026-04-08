European natural gas prices dropped by as much as 20% after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week truce allowing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.



Dutch futures for the nearest contract - the European benchmark for gas - fell by 17% to €44.13 per megawatt-hour by 8:41 AM in Amsterdam, marking their lowest levels since March 2, the first day of decline after a surge driven by the war.



Supply Shock



U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to suspend bombing in exchange for Iran allowing safe passage through the strait.



Tehran confirmed the possibility of this in coordination with its armed forces, without announcing the details of the agreement.



The near-total closure of the waterway, through which about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies pass, had caused a supply shock and a sharp rise in fuel prices.



The rapid moves by hedge funds and speculators contributed to increased volatility in European gas prices, with record net long positions building up before the truce announcement. Meanwhile, actual market participants may remain cautious, awaiting clearer signals on the durability of the agreement.