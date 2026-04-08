هبطت أسعار الغاز الطبيعي الأوروبي بنسبة تصل إلى 20% بعد اتفاق الولايات المتحدة وإيران على هدنة لمدة أسبوعين تسمح بمرور آمن عبر مضيق هرمز.
وتراجعت العقود الآجلة الهولندية لأقرب استحقاق - وهي المعيار الأوروبي للغاز - بنسبة 17% إلى 44.13 يورو لكل ميغاواط/ساعة، بحلول الساعة 8:41 صباحاً في أمستردام، مسجلة أدنى مستوياتها منذ 2 مارس الماضي، وهو أول يوم تراجع بعد موجة الصعود التي دفعتها الحرب.
صدمة إمدادات
ووافق الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على تعليق القصف مقابل سماح إيران بمرور آمن عبر المضيق.
وأكدت طهران إمكانية ذلك بالتنسيق مع قواتها المسلحة، دون الإعلان عن تفاصيل الاتفاق.
وكان الإغلاق شبه الكامل للممر المائي، الذي يمر عبره نحو خُمس إمدادات النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال عالمياً، قد تسبب في صدمة في الإمدادات وارتفاع حاد في أسعار الوقود.
وساهمت التحركات السريعة لصناديق التحوط والمضاربين في زيادة تقلبات أسعار الغاز الأوروبي، مع تراكم مراكز شراء صافية قياسية قبل إعلان الهدنة. وفي الوقت نفسه، قد يظل المتعاملون في السوق الفعلية حذرين، في انتظار مؤشرات أوضح على صمود الاتفاق.
European natural gas prices dropped by as much as 20% after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week truce allowing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Dutch futures for the nearest contract - the European benchmark for gas - fell by 17% to €44.13 per megawatt-hour by 8:41 AM in Amsterdam, marking their lowest levels since March 2, the first day of decline after a surge driven by the war.
Supply Shock
U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to suspend bombing in exchange for Iran allowing safe passage through the strait.
Tehran confirmed the possibility of this in coordination with its armed forces, without announcing the details of the agreement.
The near-total closure of the waterway, through which about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies pass, had caused a supply shock and a sharp rise in fuel prices.
The rapid moves by hedge funds and speculators contributed to increased volatility in European gas prices, with record net long positions building up before the truce announcement. Meanwhile, actual market participants may remain cautious, awaiting clearer signals on the durability of the agreement.