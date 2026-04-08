أعلنت الحكومة الألمانية أن عودة الملاحة بشكل كامل في مضيق هرمز ستستغرق بعض الوقت، مؤكدة أن أي تراجع ملحوظ في أسعار الطاقة لن يحدث على المدى القريب.


وأوضح متحدث باسم الحكومة، في تصريحات له، أن الانخفاضات الكبيرة في أسعار الطاقة ستستغرق وقتًا، وهي مرهونة باستئناف حركة الملاحة بشكل طبيعي في المضيق.


وجاءت التصريحات، بعدما توصلت الولايات المتحدة وإيران إلى هدنة لمدة أسبوعين، تشمل وقف إطلاق النار وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، في خطوة دعمت توقعات الأسواق بانخفاض أسعار الطاقة مع استئناف تدفقات النفط.


مستوى قياسي


وكان نادي السيارات الألماني «إيه دي إيه سي»، قد أعلن في وقت سابق، أن أسعار وقود الديزل والبنزين الممتاز فئة «إي 10» في البلاد شهدت ارتفاعاً جديداً.


وحسب النادي، اضطر أصحاب السيارات أمس، إلى دفع ما متوسطه 2.425 يورو للتر الواحد من الديزل، ليتجاوز بذلك السعر القياسي السابق بأكثر من 10 سنتات.


أما بالنسبة للبنزين الممتاز فئة «إي 10»، فقد بلغ سعر اللتر أمس 2.184 يورو للتر، وهو ما يمثل مستوى قياسياً جديداً لهذا العام، ولا يفصله سوى 1.9 سنت عن أعلى مستوى وصل إليه في 2022.


ومنذ الأول من أبريل الجاري، صار لا يسمح لمحطات الوقود برفع الأسعار إلا مرة واحدة يومياً في تمام الساعة 12:00 ظهراً، وفقاً لقواعد تنظيمية جديدة دخلت حيز التنفيذ أخيراً.


وجاءت هذه اللوائح اقتداءً بالنموذج المتبع في النمسا منذ فترة طويلة، ومنذ تطبيق هذا الإجراء، أصبح مستوى الأسعار أعلى مقارنة باليوم السابق.