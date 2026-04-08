أعلنت الحكومة الألمانية أن عودة الملاحة بشكل كامل في مضيق هرمز ستستغرق بعض الوقت، مؤكدة أن أي تراجع ملحوظ في أسعار الطاقة لن يحدث على المدى القريب.
وأوضح متحدث باسم الحكومة، في تصريحات له، أن الانخفاضات الكبيرة في أسعار الطاقة ستستغرق وقتًا، وهي مرهونة باستئناف حركة الملاحة بشكل طبيعي في المضيق.
وجاءت التصريحات، بعدما توصلت الولايات المتحدة وإيران إلى هدنة لمدة أسبوعين، تشمل وقف إطلاق النار وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، في خطوة دعمت توقعات الأسواق بانخفاض أسعار الطاقة مع استئناف تدفقات النفط.
مستوى قياسي
وكان نادي السيارات الألماني «إيه دي إيه سي»، قد أعلن في وقت سابق، أن أسعار وقود الديزل والبنزين الممتاز فئة «إي 10» في البلاد شهدت ارتفاعاً جديداً.
وحسب النادي، اضطر أصحاب السيارات أمس، إلى دفع ما متوسطه 2.425 يورو للتر الواحد من الديزل، ليتجاوز بذلك السعر القياسي السابق بأكثر من 10 سنتات.
أما بالنسبة للبنزين الممتاز فئة «إي 10»، فقد بلغ سعر اللتر أمس 2.184 يورو للتر، وهو ما يمثل مستوى قياسياً جديداً لهذا العام، ولا يفصله سوى 1.9 سنت عن أعلى مستوى وصل إليه في 2022.
ومنذ الأول من أبريل الجاري، صار لا يسمح لمحطات الوقود برفع الأسعار إلا مرة واحدة يومياً في تمام الساعة 12:00 ظهراً، وفقاً لقواعد تنظيمية جديدة دخلت حيز التنفيذ أخيراً.
وجاءت هذه اللوائح اقتداءً بالنموذج المتبع في النمسا منذ فترة طويلة، ومنذ تطبيق هذا الإجراء، أصبح مستوى الأسعار أعلى مقارنة باليوم السابق.
The German government announced that the full resumption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz will take some time, confirming that any noticeable decline in energy prices will not occur in the near term.
A government spokesperson clarified in statements that significant decreases in energy prices will take time and are contingent upon the normal resumption of navigation in the strait.
The statements came after the United States and Iran reached a two-week truce, which includes a ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a move that supported market expectations for a drop in energy prices with the resumption of oil flows.
Record Level
The German Automobile Club "ADAC" had previously announced that the prices of diesel fuel and premium gasoline of the "E10" category in the country have seen a new increase.
According to the club, car owners yesterday had to pay an average of 2.425 euros per liter of diesel, exceeding the previous record price by more than 10 cents.
As for premium gasoline of the "E10" category, the price reached 2.184 euros per liter yesterday, representing a new record level for this year, and is only 1.9 cents away from the highest level reached in 2022.
Since April 1st of this year, gas stations are only allowed to raise prices once a day at exactly 12:00 PM, according to new regulatory rules that have recently come into effect.
These regulations were modeled after the long-standing system in Austria, and since the implementation of this measure, price levels have been higher compared to the previous day.