Data from the U.S. Department of Commerce showed today (Thursday) that the preferred inflation rate of the Federal Reserve remained stable in April, which was in line with expectations, while the U.S. economy grew at a slower pace during the first quarter than initial estimates.



The inflationary pressures were driven by a jump in commodity prices by 0.7% in April due to a 5.5% increase in gasoline prices, along with a 0.3% rise in service prices, according to "CNBC".



This data coincided with a sharp downward revision by the Department of Commerce of the GDP growth rate for the first quarter of this year, as the economy recorded an annual growth rate of only 1.6%, up from 0.5% in the fourth quarter, but lower than the 2% in the preliminary reading.



The department indicated that this downward adjustment was due to a decline in consumer spending and investment from initial estimates, undermining market and analyst expectations for growth to remain at its previous estimates.