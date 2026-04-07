While the Roshen Saudi Professional League is witnessing strong competition from the clubs Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli for the title this season, the top scorers list is experiencing an exciting battle for the title of league's top scorer, with the two strikers from Al-Qadisiyah, Julian Quinones, and from Al-Ahli, Ivan Toney, tied at the top with (26) goals. Behind them is Al-Nassr's captain Cristiano Ronaldo with 23 goals.



The trio of Quinones, Toney, and Ronaldo are striving to continue finding the net in the remaining seven rounds of the Roshen League to secure the title of league's top scorer this season.



It is worth mentioning that the current Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo achieved the title of top scorer in the Roshen League for the 2023-2024 season with a record number of goals in a single season in Saudi league history, scoring 35 goals, and in the 2024-2025 season, he retained the top scorer title by scoring 25 goals.