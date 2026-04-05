كشف روبن نيفيز تفاصيل حديثه مع حكم مواجهة التعاون، مؤكداً أن الحكم تغافل عن خطأ لفريقه قبل الهدف الثاني وهو ما كلفهم نقطتين بالتعادل.
وأوضح نيفيز أن الحكم أبلغه بوضوح أثناء اللقاء أنه لا يوجد أي خطأ على تراوري، بل إنه قال له: «شاهد اللقطة لاحقاً، لا يوجد شيء»، في إشارة حملت نبرة حاسمة أنه واثق من قراره.
لكن نيفيز عاد لمشاهدة اللقطة بنفسه عبر هاتفه، ليكتشف – بحسب وصفه – أن هناك خطأً واضحاً سبق الهدف الثاني، ما أعاد الجدل حول دقة القرار التحكيمي.
وقال: «قال لي لا يوجد خطأ.. لكن بعد المشاهدة، الخطأ واضح».
Rubén Neves revealed details of his conversation with the referee of the Al-Taawoun match, confirming that the referee overlooked a mistake against his team before the second goal, which cost them two points in the draw.
Neves explained that the referee clearly told him during the match that there was no foul on Traoré, even saying to him: "Watch the clip later, there’s nothing," in a tone that carried a decisive note of confidence in his decision.
However, Neves went back to watch the clip himself on his phone, discovering – as he described – that there was a clear foul that preceded the second goal, reigniting the debate over the accuracy of the refereeing decision.
He said: "He told me there was no foul... but after watching, the foul is clear."