كشف روبن نيفيز تفاصيل حديثه مع حكم مواجهة التعاون، مؤكداً أن الحكم تغافل عن خطأ لفريقه قبل الهدف الثاني وهو ما كلفهم نقطتين بالتعادل.


وأوضح نيفيز أن الحكم أبلغه بوضوح أثناء اللقاء أنه لا يوجد أي خطأ على تراوري، بل إنه قال له: «شاهد اللقطة لاحقاً، لا يوجد شيء»، في إشارة حملت نبرة حاسمة أنه واثق من قراره.


لكن نيفيز عاد لمشاهدة اللقطة بنفسه عبر هاتفه، ليكتشف – بحسب وصفه – أن هناك خطأً واضحاً سبق الهدف الثاني، ما أعاد الجدل حول دقة القرار التحكيمي.


وقال: «قال لي لا يوجد خطأ.. لكن بعد المشاهدة، الخطأ واضح».