Rubén Neves revealed details of his conversation with the referee of the Al-Taawoun match, confirming that the referee overlooked a mistake against his team before the second goal, which cost them two points in the draw.



Neves explained that the referee clearly told him during the match that there was no foul on Traoré, even saying to him: "Watch the clip later, there’s nothing," in a tone that carried a decisive note of confidence in his decision.



However, Neves went back to watch the clip himself on his phone, discovering – as he described – that there was a clear foul that preceded the second goal, reigniting the debate over the accuracy of the refereeing decision.



He said: "He told me there was no foul... but after watching, the foul is clear."