The national under-17 team defeated the Qatar national team with a score of 1-0 in the match that took place this evening (Tuesday) as part of the concluding training camp in Qatar, which is part of the preparation program for the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup, qualifying for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup.



The goal for "the Green" was scored by player Hamad Al-Shammari in the 60th minute of the match.



National coach Ahmed Al-Hanfoosh entered the match with a lineup consisting of Abdullah Al-Mas in goal, Ali Al-Yahya, Jawad Al-Hashem, Ammar Maymani, Abdulrahman Al-Mami, Mohammed Al-Sayed, Tamim Siraj, Hamad Al-Shammari, Abdullah Al-Dosari, Faisal Bayoumi, and Yahya Saeed.