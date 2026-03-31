تغلّب المنتخب الوطني تحت 17 عاماً على منتخب قطر بنتيجة 1-0، في المناورة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في ختام المعسكر الإعدادي بقطر المقام في إطار برنامج الإعداد لكأس آسيا تحت 17 عاماً 2026، المؤهلة لكأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً 2026.
وسجل هدف «الأخضر» اللاعب حمد الشمري في الدقيقة 60 من مجريات المناورة.
ودخل المدرب الوطني أحمد الحنفوش المناورة بقائمة مكونة من عبدالله الماس في حراسة المرمى، علي اليحيى، جواد الهاشم، عمار ميمني، عبدالرحمن المامي، محمد السيد، تميم سراج، حمد الشمري، عبدالله الدوسري، فيصل بيومي، يحيى سعيد.
The national under-17 team defeated the Qatar national team with a score of 1-0 in the match that took place this evening (Tuesday) as part of the concluding training camp in Qatar, which is part of the preparation program for the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup, qualifying for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
The goal for "the Green" was scored by player Hamad Al-Shammari in the 60th minute of the match.
National coach Ahmed Al-Hanfoosh entered the match with a lineup consisting of Abdullah Al-Mas in goal, Ali Al-Yahya, Jawad Al-Hashem, Ammar Maymani, Abdulrahman Al-Mami, Mohammed Al-Sayed, Tamim Siraj, Hamad Al-Shammari, Abdullah Al-Dosari, Faisal Bayoumi, and Yahya Saeed.