تغلّب المنتخب الوطني تحت 17 عاماً على منتخب قطر بنتيجة 1-0، في المناورة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في ختام المعسكر الإعدادي بقطر المقام في إطار برنامج الإعداد لكأس آسيا تحت 17 عاماً 2026، المؤهلة لكأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً 2026.


وسجل هدف «الأخضر» اللاعب حمد الشمري في الدقيقة 60 من مجريات المناورة.


ودخل المدرب الوطني أحمد الحنفوش المناورة بقائمة مكونة من عبدالله الماس في حراسة المرمى، علي اليحيى، جواد الهاشم، عمار ميمني، عبدالرحمن المامي، محمد السيد، تميم سراج، حمد الشمري، عبدالله الدوسري، فيصل بيومي، يحيى سعيد.