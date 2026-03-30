ابلغ لاعب مانشستر سيتي، برناردو سيلفا، ناديه الإنجليزي بعدم رغبته بالاستمرار مع الفريق، واضعاً حداً لرحلة مميزة في حياته الكروية مع الفريق بعد 9 مواسم، خاض خلالها 449 مباراة، مسجلاً 42 هدفاً، ومقدماً 34 تمريرة حاسمة. ولم يحدد برناردو سيلفا (31 عاماً) وجهته القادمة.
هذا القرار يعتبر ضربة قوية لمدرب الفريق غوارديولا، إذ يعتمد كثير على الأدوار التي يلعبها برناردو سيلفا داخل الملعب وخارجه، ويُعد مساعداً للجهاز الفني في تحفيز اللاعبين والإنجازات التي حققها النادي في السنوات الماضية، وسيواجه صعوبة كبيرة في إيجاد البديل.
Manchester City player Bernardo Silva has informed his English club of his desire not to continue with the team, putting an end to a remarkable journey in his football career with the club after 9 seasons, during which he played 449 matches, scored 42 goals, and provided 34 assists. Bernardo Silva (31 years old) has not specified his next destination.
This decision is considered a significant blow to the team's coach Guardiola, as he heavily relies on the roles that Bernardo Silva plays both on and off the pitch, and he is seen as an assistant to the coaching staff in motivating players and the achievements the club has made in recent years. He will face great difficulty in finding a replacement.