ابلغ لاعب مانشستر سيتي، برناردو سيلفا، ناديه الإنجليزي بعدم رغبته بالاستمرار مع الفريق، واضعاً حداً لرحلة مميزة في حياته الكروية مع الفريق بعد 9 مواسم، خاض خلالها 449 مباراة، مسجلاً 42 هدفاً، ومقدماً 34 تمريرة حاسمة. ولم يحدد برناردو سيلفا (31 عاماً) وجهته القادمة.


هذا القرار يعتبر ضربة قوية لمدرب الفريق غوارديولا، إذ يعتمد كثير على الأدوار التي يلعبها برناردو سيلفا داخل الملعب وخارجه، ويُعد مساعداً للجهاز الفني في تحفيز اللاعبين والإنجازات التي حققها النادي في السنوات الماضية، وسيواجه صعوبة كبيرة في إيجاد البديل.