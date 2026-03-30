Manchester City player Bernardo Silva has informed his English club of his desire not to continue with the team, putting an end to a remarkable journey in his football career with the club after 9 seasons, during which he played 449 matches, scored 42 goals, and provided 34 assists. Bernardo Silva (31 years old) has not specified his next destination.



This decision is considered a significant blow to the team's coach Guardiola, as he heavily relies on the roles that Bernardo Silva plays both on and off the pitch, and he is seen as an assistant to the coaching staff in motivating players and the achievements the club has made in recent years. He will face great difficulty in finding a replacement.