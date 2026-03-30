The National Center of Meteorology, in its report on the weather conditions for today -God willing- expects thunderstorms accompanied by active winds and hail showers in parts of the Eastern, Riyadh, Najran, Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and the southern parts of the Makkah region. Meanwhile, the effects of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue, with a chance of light rain in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jouf, and Tabuk, extending to parts of the Medina, Hail, and Qassim regions.

In the Red Sea, surface winds will be from the southwest to the northwest at a speed of (10-25) km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern part. Wave heights will range from half a meter to one meter, reaching up to two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and the sea state will be light to moderate, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.

As for the Arabian Gulf, surface winds will be from the northeast to the southeast at a speed of (10-26) km/h, reaching up to 55 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds. Wave heights will range from half a meter to one meter, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and the sea state will be light to moderate, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.