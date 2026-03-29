أصدر البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) تعميماً لكافة المؤسسات المالية الخاضعة لرقابته وإشرافه، شدد فيه على ضرورة الربط التقني مع خدمة «واثق» التابعة لوزارة التجارة.


وتأتي هذه الخطوة لتعزيز إجراءات التحقق من هوية «المستفيد الحقيقي»، والاطلاع على البيانات المحدثة والمعتمدة للشركات، بما يتماشى مع قواعد المستفيد الحقيقي الصادرة بقرار وزير التجارة.


وأوضح البنك المركزي أن هذا التوجيه يستند إلى اختصاصاته النظامية في إصدار اللوائح والتعليمات ذات العلاقة بالمؤسسات المالية، وضمن إطار مكافحة غسل الأموال وجرائم الإرهاب وتمويله.


وأشار التعميم إلى أن خدمة «واثق» تتيح الاستعلام عن بيانات المستفيد الحقيقي المفصح عنه من قبل الشركات لدى وزارة التجارة، مما يرفع من كفاءة تدابير العناية الواجبة.


مراعاة المتطلبات


وشدد «ساما» على المؤسسات المالية بضرورة مراعاة المتطلبات التالية: الالتزام بجميع الاشتراطات والضوابط والمتطلبات ذات الصلة بالربط التقني، وإشعار وزارة التجارة عبر المنصة في حال وجود مستفيد حقيقي غير مفصح عنه أو وجود اختلافات في المعلومات المتاحة، والتأكد من أن إجراءات الإبلاغ لا تتعارض مع متطلبات الإبلاغ عن العمليات المشتبه بها أو أحكام نظام حماية البيانات الشخصية.


صرامة في تطبيق الأنظمة


ووفقاً لتفاصيل العقوبات المترتبة على مخالفات الإفصاح، نصت التعليمات على التدرج في الغرامات المالية بناءً على حجم رأس مال الشركة، وصولاً إلى الحد الأعلى للغرامة البالغ 80000 ريال للشركات التي يتجاوز رأس مالها 5 ملايين ريال.