The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) issued a circular to all financial institutions under its supervision and oversight, emphasizing the necessity of technical integration with the "Wathiq" service provided by the Ministry of Commerce.



This step comes to enhance the procedures for verifying the identity of the "beneficial owner" and to access the updated and approved data of companies, in line with the beneficial owner regulations issued by the Minister of Commerce.



The central bank clarified that this directive is based on its regulatory powers to issue regulations and instructions related to financial institutions, within the framework of combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism.



The circular indicated that the "Wathiq" service allows for inquiries about the beneficial owner data disclosed by companies to the Ministry of Commerce, thereby increasing the efficiency of due diligence measures.



Consideration of Requirements



SAMA stressed to financial institutions the necessity of adhering to the following requirements: compliance with all conditions, controls, and relevant requirements related to technical integration, notifying the Ministry of Commerce via the platform in case there is a beneficial owner who has not been disclosed or if there are discrepancies in the available information, and ensuring that reporting procedures do not conflict with the requirements for reporting suspicious transactions or the provisions of the Personal Data Protection Law.



Strictness in Applying Regulations



According to the details of the penalties resulting from disclosure violations, the instructions stipulated a gradation in financial fines based on the company's capital size, reaching the maximum fine of 80,000 Riyals for companies with capital exceeding 5 million Riyals.