أصدر البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) تعميماً لكافة المؤسسات المالية الخاضعة لرقابته وإشرافه، شدد فيه على ضرورة الربط التقني مع خدمة «واثق» التابعة لوزارة التجارة.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة لتعزيز إجراءات التحقق من هوية «المستفيد الحقيقي»، والاطلاع على البيانات المحدثة والمعتمدة للشركات، بما يتماشى مع قواعد المستفيد الحقيقي الصادرة بقرار وزير التجارة.
وأوضح البنك المركزي أن هذا التوجيه يستند إلى اختصاصاته النظامية في إصدار اللوائح والتعليمات ذات العلاقة بالمؤسسات المالية، وضمن إطار مكافحة غسل الأموال وجرائم الإرهاب وتمويله.
وأشار التعميم إلى أن خدمة «واثق» تتيح الاستعلام عن بيانات المستفيد الحقيقي المفصح عنه من قبل الشركات لدى وزارة التجارة، مما يرفع من كفاءة تدابير العناية الواجبة.
مراعاة المتطلبات
وشدد «ساما» على المؤسسات المالية بضرورة مراعاة المتطلبات التالية: الالتزام بجميع الاشتراطات والضوابط والمتطلبات ذات الصلة بالربط التقني، وإشعار وزارة التجارة عبر المنصة في حال وجود مستفيد حقيقي غير مفصح عنه أو وجود اختلافات في المعلومات المتاحة، والتأكد من أن إجراءات الإبلاغ لا تتعارض مع متطلبات الإبلاغ عن العمليات المشتبه بها أو أحكام نظام حماية البيانات الشخصية.
صرامة في تطبيق الأنظمة
ووفقاً لتفاصيل العقوبات المترتبة على مخالفات الإفصاح، نصت التعليمات على التدرج في الغرامات المالية بناءً على حجم رأس مال الشركة، وصولاً إلى الحد الأعلى للغرامة البالغ 80000 ريال للشركات التي يتجاوز رأس مالها 5 ملايين ريال.
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) issued a circular to all financial institutions under its supervision and oversight, emphasizing the necessity of technical integration with the "Wathiq" service provided by the Ministry of Commerce.
This step comes to enhance the procedures for verifying the identity of the "beneficial owner" and to access the updated and approved data of companies, in line with the beneficial owner regulations issued by the Minister of Commerce.
The central bank clarified that this directive is based on its regulatory powers to issue regulations and instructions related to financial institutions, within the framework of combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
The circular indicated that the "Wathiq" service allows for inquiries about the beneficial owner data disclosed by companies to the Ministry of Commerce, thereby increasing the efficiency of due diligence measures.
Consideration of Requirements
SAMA stressed to financial institutions the necessity of adhering to the following requirements: compliance with all conditions, controls, and relevant requirements related to technical integration, notifying the Ministry of Commerce via the platform in case there is a beneficial owner who has not been disclosed or if there are discrepancies in the available information, and ensuring that reporting procedures do not conflict with the requirements for reporting suspicious transactions or the provisions of the Personal Data Protection Law.
Strictness in Applying Regulations
According to the details of the penalties resulting from disclosure violations, the instructions stipulated a gradation in financial fines based on the company's capital size, reaching the maximum fine of 80,000 Riyals for companies with capital exceeding 5 million Riyals.