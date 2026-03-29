بعد الارتفاعات القياسية لأسعار النفط بالأسواق العالمية، قد تدفع الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران فاتورة استيراد الوقود في مصر للارتفاع إلى نحو 1.2 مليار دولار خلال شهر أبريل القادم، بزيادة تقارب 56%، مقارنة بنحو 767 مليون دولار قبل اندلاعها، وذلك بحسب مسؤول حكومي، اشترط عدم نشر اسمه، حسبما ذكرت مواقع إخبارية.


فجوة عرض وطلب


وتستورد مصر نحو مليون طن شهرياً من المنتجات البترولية لسد الفجوة بين العرض والطلب في السوق المحلية، تتوزع بواقع 600 ألف طن سولار، و230 ألف طن بنزين، و170 ألف طن بوتاجاز. وبحسب الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، فإن قيمة استهلاك مصر السنوي من المنتجات البترولية بلغ نحو تريليون جنيه (نحو 20 مليار دولار)، يذهب نحو 60% منها لتشغيل محطات الكهرباء، إلا أن وزارة الكهرباء تسدد فقط نحو 100 مليار جنيه مقابل الوقود المستخدم في محطات التوليد، في حين تبلغ تكلفته الفعلية نحو 600 مليار جنيه، ما يترك فجوة تقارب 500 مليار جنيه تتحملها وزارة البترول نتيجة بيع الطاقة بأقل من تكلفتها للمستهلك.


ويأتي ارتفاع كلفة الاستيراد في ظل اضطراب أسواق الطاقة العالمية بعد اندلاع حرب إيران، إذ تجاوزت أسعار النفط 120 دولاراً للبرميل قبل أن تتراجع لاحقاً.