هناك أطراف تستفيد من كل أزمة، وهناك أطراف تحصد الاستفادة بهدوء، وخصوصاً إذا كانت أحداثاً لا علاقة لها بشكل مباشر جعلت من تلك الأحداث فرصة ذهبية لتسريع أحد أهم أحلامها وذلك بأن تكون عملتها الوطنية اليوان منافساً حقيقياً للدولار الأمريكي.
حرب الخليج الحالية (التي بدأت تصعيدها في فبراير/مارس 2026 بين إيران من جهة، والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة أخرى، مع تداعيات على دول الخليج) دفعت فكرة «اليوان النفطي» (البترويوان) إلى الواجهة بقوة، وجعلتها أقرب إلى الواقع من أي وقت مضى، لكنها لم تصبح أمراً واقعياً كاملاً.
أولاً، لنفهم ما هو «اليوان النفطي» (Petroyuan)؟ هو فكرة تسوية تجارة النفط والغاز بالعملة الصينية (اليوان/RMB) بدلاً من الدولار الأمريكي (Petrodollar). وهذه المسألة بدأت الصين في تطويرها منذ عام 2018 عبر بورصة شنغهاي للطاقة تحديداً، ونجحت جزئياً مع كل من: روسيا وإيران وفنزويلا، لكنها كانت نجاحات محدودة بسبب سيطرة الدولار على 80-90% من تجارة النفط العالمية. فكيف غيّرت الحرب الحالية الوضع؟ إن إغلاق مضيق هرمز (منذ 28 فبراير 2025 تقريباً، وفق بعض التقارير)، والذي يمر منه نحو 20% من النفط العالمي، استخدمته إيران كورقة ضغط سياسية، وأشارت إلى إمكانية السماح بعبور الناقلات فقط إذا تمّت التسوية باليوان، لا بالدولار. هذا يعني رسوم مرور أو صفقات نفط باليوان، مما يتحدى «البترودولار» مباشرة.
الحديث عن صفقات ملموسة لسفن عبرت مضيق هرمز وسدّدت رسوم العبور لإيران بالعملة الصينية فعلاً. كما يتحدث عن نفط إيراني يتدفق إلى الصين عبر «الوضع المظلم» (تجنّب التعقب). الصين، التي هي أكبر مستورد للنفط، ستستفيد من نفط إيراني رخيص باليوان.
تأثير على بعض دول الخليج: (السعودية، الإمارات، قطر، الكويت) تُراجع استثماراتها واتفاقياتها مع أمريكا، وقد تفكر في تنويع العملات بسبب الضرر الاقتصادي (انكماش متوقع 2-14% حسب المدة). الصين شريك تجاري كبير لهم، مما يفتح الباب لليوان.
هذه التطوّرات جعلت «البترويوان» تهديداً حقيقياً للهيمنة الأمريكية، ووصف بعض المحللين الحرب الدائرة حالياً بأنها «حرب بترودولار ضد بترويوان». ارتفاع أسعار النفط (فوق 100-118 دولاراً) زاد الضغط، ودفع بعض الدول للبحث عن بدائل.
هل أصبح أمراً واقعياً كاملاً؟ نعم، جزئياً: صفقات محدودة باليوان حدثت أو تُناقش.
إيران والصين يستخدمانه كأداة جيوسياسية.
المناقشات في الصين ووسائل الإعلام العالمية تتحدث عن «تحوّل محتمل».
لا، ليس كاملاً: معظم تجارة النفط لا تزال بالدولار، وهناك من يرى أن الفرصة الصينية ستنمو بشكل مستمر.
اليوان غير قابل للتحويل الحر تماماً، ونظام الصين المالي أقل سيولة وثقة من الدولار الأمريكي.
الحرب قد تنتهي قريباً (وذلك بحسب تصريحات الرئيس ترمب الأخيرة)، مما يقلل الضغط. كما أن دول الخليج لا تزال مرتبطة أمنياً بأمريكا.
خبراء يحذرون من أنها قد تكون «رمزية» أكثر من هيكلية، وتحتاج وقتاً لتصبح واسعة النطاق.
الخلاصة والتوقعات هي أن الحرب سرّعت من المناقشات والخطوات العملية نحو اليوان النفطي، وجعلته أمراً واقعياً جزئياً في سياق التوترات مع إيران والصين، لكن تحوّلاً كاملاً يحتاج سنوات، ويعتمد على: طول أمد الحرب ومدى إغلاق هرمز، ورد أمريكا (التي ترى فيه تهديداً وجودياً)، ورغبة دول الخليج في التنويع.
إذا استمرت التوترات، قد يصبح «البترويوان» جزءاً أكبر من النظام العالمي الجديد متعدد الأقطاب. أما إذا انتهت الحرب سريعاً، فقد يبقى مجرد خطوة تكتيكية. الوضع متغيّر بسرعة، والأسواق تراقب أسعار النفط والعملات عن كثب.
عندما يخرج أحد أهم البنوك العالمية مثل العملاق الألماني دويتشه بنك في تقرير لعملائه وهو يتوقع أن يكون اليوان النفطي جزءاً من الواقع الاقتصادي العالمي فذلك معناه أن هناك واقعاً اقتصادياً جديداً يتكوّن، وهذا بحد ذاته يستدعي الاهتمام.
There are parties that benefit from every crisis, and there are parties that quietly reap the benefits, especially if the events are not directly related, turning those events into a golden opportunity to accelerate one of their most important dreams: for their national currency, the yuan, to be a real competitor to the US dollar.
The current Gulf War (which began escalating in February/March 2026 between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other, with repercussions for Gulf countries) has strongly brought the idea of "petroyuan" to the forefront, making it closer to reality than ever before, but it has not yet become a complete reality.
First, let’s understand what "petroyuan" is? It is the idea of settling oil and gas trade in the Chinese currency (yuan/RMB) instead of the US dollar (petrodollar). China has been developing this issue since 2018 specifically through the Shanghai Energy Exchange, and it has had partial success with Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, but these successes have been limited due to the dollar's control over 80-90% of global oil trade. So how has the current war changed the situation? The closure of the Strait of Hormuz (since around February 28, 2025, according to some reports), through which about 20% of global oil passes, has been used by Iran as a political pressure tactic, indicating the possibility of allowing tankers to pass only if the settlement is made in yuan, not dollars. This means transit fees or oil deals in yuan, directly challenging the "petrodollar."
There are discussions about tangible deals for ships that have crossed the Strait of Hormuz and have paid transit fees to Iran in Chinese currency. There is also talk of Iranian oil flowing to China through "dark channels" (avoiding tracking). China, which is the largest oil importer, will benefit from cheap Iranian oil priced in yuan.
The impact on some Gulf countries: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait) are reviewing their investments and agreements with the US, and may consider diversifying currencies due to the expected economic damage (a contraction of 2-14% depending on the duration). China is a major trading partner for them, which opens the door for the yuan.
These developments have made the "petroyuan" a real threat to American hegemony, and some analysts have described the ongoing war as a "petrodollar war against petroyuan." The rise in oil prices (above $100-118) has increased pressure and pushed some countries to seek alternatives.
Has it become a complete reality? Yes, partially: limited transactions in yuan have occurred or are being discussed.
Iran and China are using it as a geopolitical tool.
Discussions in China and global media are talking about a "potential shift."
No, it is not complete: most oil trade is still in dollars, and some believe that the Chinese opportunity will continue to grow.
The yuan is not fully convertible, and China's financial system is less liquid and trusted than the US dollar.
The war may end soon (according to recent statements from President Trump), which would reduce the pressure. Additionally, Gulf countries are still security-linked to the US.
Experts warn that it may be more "symbolic" than structural, and it needs time to become widespread.
The conclusion and expectations are that the war has accelerated discussions and practical steps towards the petroyuan, making it a partial reality in the context of tensions with Iran and China, but a complete shift will take years and depends on: the duration of the war, the extent of the closure of Hormuz, the US response (which sees it as an existential threat), and the willingness of Gulf countries to diversify.
If tensions continue, the "petroyuan" may become a larger part of the new multipolar global system. However, if the war ends quickly, it may remain just a tactical step. The situation is changing rapidly, and markets are closely monitoring oil prices and currencies.
When one of the world's major banks, such as the German giant Deutsche Bank, releases a report to its clients predicting that the petroyuan will be part of the global economic reality, it means that a new economic reality is forming, which in itself warrants attention.