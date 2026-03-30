There are parties that benefit from every crisis, and there are parties that quietly reap the benefits, especially if the events are not directly related, turning those events into a golden opportunity to accelerate one of their most important dreams: for their national currency, the yuan, to be a real competitor to the US dollar.

The current Gulf War (which began escalating in February/March 2026 between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other, with repercussions for Gulf countries) has strongly brought the idea of "petroyuan" to the forefront, making it closer to reality than ever before, but it has not yet become a complete reality.

First, let’s understand what "petroyuan" is? It is the idea of settling oil and gas trade in the Chinese currency (yuan/RMB) instead of the US dollar (petrodollar). China has been developing this issue since 2018 specifically through the Shanghai Energy Exchange, and it has had partial success with Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, but these successes have been limited due to the dollar's control over 80-90% of global oil trade. So how has the current war changed the situation? The closure of the Strait of Hormuz (since around February 28, 2025, according to some reports), through which about 20% of global oil passes, has been used by Iran as a political pressure tactic, indicating the possibility of allowing tankers to pass only if the settlement is made in yuan, not dollars. This means transit fees or oil deals in yuan, directly challenging the "petrodollar."

There are discussions about tangible deals for ships that have crossed the Strait of Hormuz and have paid transit fees to Iran in Chinese currency. There is also talk of Iranian oil flowing to China through "dark channels" (avoiding tracking). China, which is the largest oil importer, will benefit from cheap Iranian oil priced in yuan.

The impact on some Gulf countries: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait) are reviewing their investments and agreements with the US, and may consider diversifying currencies due to the expected economic damage (a contraction of 2-14% depending on the duration). China is a major trading partner for them, which opens the door for the yuan.

These developments have made the "petroyuan" a real threat to American hegemony, and some analysts have described the ongoing war as a "petrodollar war against petroyuan." The rise in oil prices (above $100-118) has increased pressure and pushed some countries to seek alternatives.

Has it become a complete reality? Yes, partially: limited transactions in yuan have occurred or are being discussed.

Iran and China are using it as a geopolitical tool.

Discussions in China and global media are talking about a "potential shift."

No, it is not complete: most oil trade is still in dollars, and some believe that the Chinese opportunity will continue to grow.

The yuan is not fully convertible, and China's financial system is less liquid and trusted than the US dollar.

The war may end soon (according to recent statements from President Trump), which would reduce the pressure. Additionally, Gulf countries are still security-linked to the US.

Experts warn that it may be more "symbolic" than structural, and it needs time to become widespread.

The conclusion and expectations are that the war has accelerated discussions and practical steps towards the petroyuan, making it a partial reality in the context of tensions with Iran and China, but a complete shift will take years and depends on: the duration of the war, the extent of the closure of Hormuz, the US response (which sees it as an existential threat), and the willingness of Gulf countries to diversify.

If tensions continue, the "petroyuan" may become a larger part of the new multipolar global system. However, if the war ends quickly, it may remain just a tactical step. The situation is changing rapidly, and markets are closely monitoring oil prices and currencies.

When one of the world's major banks, such as the German giant Deutsche Bank, releases a report to its clients predicting that the petroyuan will be part of the global economic reality, it means that a new economic reality is forming, which in itself warrants attention.