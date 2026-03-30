هناك أطراف تستفيد من كل أزمة، وهناك أطراف تحصد الاستفادة بهدوء، وخصوصاً إذا كانت أحداثاً لا علاقة لها بشكل مباشر جعلت من تلك الأحداث فرصة ذهبية لتسريع أحد أهم أحلامها وذلك بأن تكون عملتها الوطنية اليوان منافساً حقيقياً للدولار الأمريكي.

حرب الخليج الحالية (التي بدأت تصعيدها في فبراير/مارس 2026 بين إيران من جهة، والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة أخرى، مع تداعيات على دول الخليج) دفعت فكرة «اليوان النفطي» (البترويوان) إلى الواجهة بقوة، وجعلتها أقرب إلى الواقع من أي وقت مضى، لكنها لم تصبح أمراً واقعياً كاملاً.

أولاً، لنفهم ما هو «اليوان النفطي» (Petroyuan)؟ هو فكرة تسوية تجارة النفط والغاز بالعملة الصينية (اليوان/RMB) بدلاً من الدولار الأمريكي (Petrodollar). وهذه المسألة بدأت الصين في تطويرها منذ عام 2018 عبر بورصة شنغهاي للطاقة تحديداً، ونجحت جزئياً مع كل من: روسيا وإيران وفنزويلا، لكنها كانت نجاحات محدودة بسبب سيطرة الدولار على 80-90% من تجارة النفط العالمية. فكيف غيّرت الحرب الحالية الوضع؟ إن إغلاق مضيق هرمز (منذ 28 فبراير 2025 تقريباً، وفق بعض التقارير)، والذي يمر منه نحو 20% من النفط العالمي، استخدمته إيران كورقة ضغط سياسية، وأشارت إلى إمكانية السماح بعبور الناقلات فقط إذا تمّت التسوية باليوان، لا بالدولار. هذا يعني رسوم مرور أو صفقات نفط باليوان، مما يتحدى «البترودولار» مباشرة.

الحديث عن صفقات ملموسة لسفن عبرت مضيق هرمز وسدّدت رسوم العبور لإيران بالعملة الصينية فعلاً. كما يتحدث عن نفط إيراني يتدفق إلى الصين عبر «الوضع المظلم» (تجنّب التعقب). الصين، التي هي أكبر مستورد للنفط، ستستفيد من نفط إيراني رخيص باليوان.

تأثير على بعض دول الخليج: (السعودية، الإمارات، قطر، الكويت) تُراجع استثماراتها واتفاقياتها مع أمريكا، وقد تفكر في تنويع العملات بسبب الضرر الاقتصادي (انكماش متوقع 2-14% حسب المدة). الصين شريك تجاري كبير لهم، مما يفتح الباب لليوان.

هذه التطوّرات جعلت «البترويوان» تهديداً حقيقياً للهيمنة الأمريكية، ووصف بعض المحللين الحرب الدائرة حالياً بأنها «حرب بترودولار ضد بترويوان». ارتفاع أسعار النفط (فوق 100-118 دولاراً) زاد الضغط، ودفع بعض الدول للبحث عن بدائل.

هل أصبح أمراً واقعياً كاملاً؟ نعم، جزئياً: صفقات محدودة باليوان حدثت أو تُناقش.

إيران والصين يستخدمانه كأداة جيوسياسية.

المناقشات في الصين ووسائل الإعلام العالمية تتحدث عن «تحوّل محتمل».

لا، ليس كاملاً: معظم تجارة النفط لا تزال بالدولار، وهناك من يرى أن الفرصة الصينية ستنمو بشكل مستمر.

اليوان غير قابل للتحويل الحر تماماً، ونظام الصين المالي أقل سيولة وثقة من الدولار الأمريكي.

الحرب قد تنتهي قريباً (وذلك بحسب تصريحات الرئيس ترمب الأخيرة)، مما يقلل الضغط. كما أن دول الخليج لا تزال مرتبطة أمنياً بأمريكا.

خبراء يحذرون من أنها قد تكون «رمزية» أكثر من هيكلية، وتحتاج وقتاً لتصبح واسعة النطاق.

الخلاصة والتوقعات هي أن الحرب سرّعت من المناقشات والخطوات العملية نحو اليوان النفطي، وجعلته أمراً واقعياً جزئياً في سياق التوترات مع إيران والصين، لكن تحوّلاً كاملاً يحتاج سنوات، ويعتمد على: طول أمد الحرب ومدى إغلاق هرمز، ورد أمريكا (التي ترى فيه تهديداً وجودياً)، ورغبة دول الخليج في التنويع.

إذا استمرت التوترات، قد يصبح «البترويوان» جزءاً أكبر من النظام العالمي الجديد متعدد الأقطاب. أما إذا انتهت الحرب سريعاً، فقد يبقى مجرد خطوة تكتيكية. الوضع متغيّر بسرعة، والأسواق تراقب أسعار النفط والعملات عن كثب.

عندما يخرج أحد أهم البنوك العالمية مثل العملاق الألماني دويتشه بنك في تقرير لعملائه وهو يتوقع أن يكون اليوان النفطي جزءاً من الواقع الاقتصادي العالمي فذلك معناه أن هناك واقعاً اقتصادياً جديداً يتكوّن، وهذا بحد ذاته يستدعي الاهتمام.