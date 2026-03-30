تستضيف باكستان وزراء خارجية المملكة وتركيا ومصر، ضمن مساعيها للوساطة بين إيران من جهة والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة أخرى، بهدف إنهاء الحرب المستمرة منذ الثامن والعشرين من فبراير الماضي، دون أفق لإيقاف الحرب مع استمرار القصف داخل الأراضي الإيرانية، والرد الإيراني الذي يتوجّه جله نحو الأراضي الخليجية، مع قصف بعض المواقع في إسرائيل.

وخلال مسار الحرب اتضح غياب أي استراتيجية لليوم التالي، وتضاربت الأهداف المعلنة عن اليوم التالي وهل هو يحمل نفس النظام أم إسقاطه أم نسخة محسّنة منه، وهو ما سمّي بسيناريو فنزويلا، حيث يظل النظام يحمل نفس اللوحة، لكن المحل من الداخل يحوي بعض البضائع الأمريكية.

ونهج الطرفين نهج تصعيدي متوازٍ مع مسار المفاوضات، فلم تكن المفاوضات تتم بالتزامن مع وقف لإطلاق النار كما هو المعتاد، فمن الجانب الإيراني بدأ الحديث عن إغلاق مضيق هرمز وعن إتاوات تنوي فرضها على السفن العابرة رغم مخالفة ذلك لقانون البحار، ومن ناحية واشنطن فقد ارتأى الرئيس تسمية المضيق مضيق ترمب كنوع من الأخطاء المقصودة والمعتادة.

وعشية توجه الوزراء للاجتماع في إسلام آباد تحركت جبهة الحوثيين لأول مرة خلال الحرب، وهو تحرك لا يمكن قراءته عسكرياً باعتباره محاولة لإلحاق الأذى بإسرائيل، بقدر ما هو ورقة جديدة تلوّح بها طهران لتقول إنها تستطيع إزعاج الملاحة البحرية من باب المندب أيضاً، وهو ما يأتي تناغماً مع وحدة الساحات التي قام بها حزب الله في لبنان والفصائل العراقية.

أمريكا من جانبها فرضت شروطاً على إيران من أبرزها التخلي عن الطموحات النووية، وتسليم كمية اليورانيوم المخصب بنسبة 60%، وهو أمر يبدو أن إيران متمسكة به لحد كبير، وهنا سيظهر أيضاً العامل الإسرائيلي الذي يعتبر هذا السلاح خطراً وجودياً عليه.

من الجانب الإيراني شملت الطلبات ضمانات على عدم تكرار العدوان، وكذلك التزام واشنطن بدفع تعويضات عن الحرب، وهذا يشير إلى نقطة مهمة أشرت لها في مقال سابق بعنوان «سقوف إيران وإسرائيل»، حيث يسأل الجميع على القنوات الإخبارية كم صاروخاً تبقى لدى إيران، ولا يسأل أحد كم طناً من الدقيق تبقى لديها، وما مدى الضرر الذي تعانيه إيران من إغلاق مضيق هرمز وتأثر بضائع الأمن الغذائي التي كانت تصل عبر هذا المعبر.

الوسيط الباكستاني وسيط مثالي في فترة الاحتقان بلا أفق، فهو مقبول خليجياً وأمريكياً وإيرانياً، ولكن الموضوع مرتبط بالبعد الدولي أيضاً، فدور روسيا في أن لا تنظر للحرب في إيران كفرصة تخفّف الضغط عليها في أوكرانيا، ودور الصين ذات العلاقات الممتازة مع باكستان في دعم جهود الوساطة.

صعّدت الأطراف المتنازعة بمطالباتها المرتفعة على الشجرة، وتحتاج من باكستان تهيئة الظروف لوجود سلالم تسمح لكل الأطراف بالنزول من الشجرة، بما يكفي من مشاعر النصر المعنوي، عبر شعور كافة الأطراف أنهم توصلوا إلى أفضل صيغة ممكنة لاتفاق، لن يجنّب المنطقة فقط المزيد من الويلات، ولكن سينقذ العالم من أزمة اقتصادية قاسية.