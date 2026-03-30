Pakistan is hosting the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt as part of its mediation efforts between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other, aiming to end the war that has been ongoing since February 28, with no prospect of halting the conflict as bombing continues within Iranian territory, and Iranian responses primarily targeting Gulf territories, along with strikes on some sites in Israel.

Throughout the course of the war, it has become clear that there is a lack of any strategy for the day after, and the declared objectives for the day after have been contradictory—whether it involves maintaining the same regime, overthrowing it, or presenting an improved version of it, which has been referred to as the Venezuela scenario, where the regime retains the same façade, but the interior contains some American goods.

Both sides have adopted a parallel escalation approach alongside the negotiation process; negotiations were not taking place in conjunction with a ceasefire as is customary. From the Iranian side, there has been talk of closing the Strait of Hormuz and imposing tolls on passing ships, despite this being contrary to maritime law. On the Washington side, the president has decided to name the strait the Trump Strait as a form of deliberate and customary errors.

On the eve of the ministers' meeting in Islamabad, the Houthis' front moved for the first time during the war, a move that cannot be interpreted militarily as an attempt to harm Israel, but rather as a new card that Tehran is waving to indicate that it can disrupt maritime navigation from the Bab el Mandeb as well, which aligns with the unity of fronts that Hezbollah has established in Lebanon and the Iraqi factions.

The U.S., for its part, has imposed conditions on Iran, the most notable of which is the abandonment of nuclear ambitions and the surrender of a quantity of uranium enriched to 60%. This is something that Iran appears to be largely committed to, and here the Israeli factor will also emerge, as it considers this weapon an existential threat.

From the Iranian side, the demands included guarantees against the recurrence of aggression, as well as Washington's commitment to pay reparations for the war. This points to an important issue I mentioned in a previous article titled "Iran and Israel's Ceilings," where everyone asks on news channels how many missiles Iran has left, but no one asks how many tons of flour it has left, and what extent of damage Iran suffers from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the impact on food security goods that used to arrive through this passage.

The Pakistani mediator is an ideal intermediary in a period of tension without a clear resolution; it is accepted by Gulf states, the U.S., and Iran. However, the issue is also linked to the international dimension, particularly Russia's role in not viewing the war in Iran as an opportunity to alleviate pressure on it in Ukraine, and China's excellent relations with Pakistan in supporting mediation efforts.

The conflicting parties have escalated their demands significantly, and they need Pakistan to create conditions that allow for ladders enabling all parties to descend from the tree, with enough feelings of moral victory, through the sense that all parties have reached the best possible formula for an agreement, which will not only spare the region further calamities but will also save the world from a severe economic crisis.