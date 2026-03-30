U.S. President Donald Trump revealed significant progress in negotiations with Iran, confirming that talks are being conducted "directly and indirectly and through intermediaries," and that the chances of reaching an agreement are "very close," while also mentioning a "change of regime" within Tehran, and a shift in the nature of the leadership that has become - in his words - "more rational."

Negotiations on Three Tracks

Trump stated that communications with Iran have not stopped, but are proceeding through multiple channels, noting that "the discussions are going very well," and that today's round was "extremely fruitful." He added: "We are dealing with a new group within the Iranian regime, different from what it was before."

He confirmed that his country is "approaching very important points," with the possibility of announcing an agreement in a short period, despite his caution in saying: "We may reach an agreement soon... or we may not."

"The Oil Gift" and Messages of Goodwill

In a notable reference, Trump said that Iran has provided a "new gift" to demonstrate its seriousness in negotiations, clarifying that it consists of large oil shipments, including "20 tankers that will pass through the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days."

He added: "They gave us the oil tankers as a clear signal of their desire to reach an agreement," considering that this step reflects "progress in trust between the two sides."

15 Items on the Table

The U.S. president revealed that Tehran has agreed to "most" of the items on the U.S. list, which includes 15 conditions to end the war, saying: "They have agreed to most of the points... why don't they do it?"

According to the data, the items include: not possessing nuclear weapons, handing over highly enriched uranium, imposing restrictions on defensive capabilities, ending support for regional groups, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump indicated that Washington might add "two additional requests" to the list.

Field Strikes and Ongoing Escalation

In parallel with the political track, Trump confirmed that the United States "has struck more targets inside Iran," and that it has "eliminated most of the Iranian missiles," as part of ongoing military operations.

He did not rule out the possibility of U.S. forces remaining in strategic locations, saying: "If we control Khark Island, it may require our forces to stay there for some time."

"Change of Regime" ... An American Perspective

In a striking statement, Trump announced that what is happening in Iran "represents a real change of regime," adding: "The old leadership has been killed, and the previous regime has ended."

He clarified that Washington is currently dealing with a "new phase" within Iran, pointing out that the current leadership is "more rational," which explains - according to him - "Tehran's flexibility in negotiations."

He also noted that Mojtaba Khamenei has sustained "serious injuries," amid deep transformations within the Iranian power structure.

Pakistani Mediation and Regional Movements

These developments come at a time when Pakistan announced its readiness to host talks between Washington and Tehran in the coming days, as part of regional efforts to de-escalate tensions and open a new window for negotiations.

Indicators of an Agreement ... But Cautiously

Despite the positive atmosphere reflected by Trump, he kept the door open to all possibilities, confirming that the progress is "real but not guaranteed," amid the complexities of the political and military scene.

Between "the oil gift" and field strikes, the U.S.-Iranian negotiations seem to be at a pivotal moment that could reshape the balances in the region.