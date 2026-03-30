كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن تقدم لافت في مسار التفاوض مع إيران، مؤكداً أن المحادثات تُجرى «بشكل مباشر وغير مباشر وعبر وسطاء»، وأن فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق «قريب جداً»، في وقت تحدث فيه عن «تغيير للنظام» داخل طهران، وتبدل في طبيعة القيادات التي باتت -على حد وصفه- «أكثر عقلانية».

مفاوضات بثلاثة مسارات

قال ترمب إن الاتصالات مع إيران لم تتوقف، بل تسير عبر قنوات متعددة، مشيراً إلى أن «المباحثات تمضي على نحو جيد جداً»، وأن جولة اليوم كانت «مثمرة للغاية». وأضاف: «نتعامل مع مجموعة جديدة داخل النظام الإيراني، تختلف عما كان في السابق».

وأكد أن بلاده «تقترب من نقاط مهمة جداً»، مع احتمال إعلان اتفاق خلال فترة قصيرة، رغم تحفظه بالقول: «قد نتوصل إلى اتفاق قريباً.. وقد لا نفعل».

«هدية النفط» ورسائل حسن النية

وفي إشارة لافتة، قال ترمب إن إيران قدمت «هدية جديدة» لإثبات جديتها في التفاوض، موضحاً أنها شحنات نفطية ضخمة، بينها «20 ناقلة ستعبر مضيق هرمز خلال الأيام المقبلة».

وأضاف: «لقد أعطونا ناقلات النفط كإشارة واضحة على رغبتهم في التوصل إلى اتفاق»، معتبراً أن هذه الخطوة تعكس «تقدماً في الثقة بين الطرفين».

15 بنداً على الطاولة

وكشف الرئيس الأمريكي أن طهران وافقت على «معظم» بنود القائمة الأمريكية التي تضم 15 شرطاً لإنهاء الحرب، قائلاً: «لقد وافقوا على معظم النقاط.. لماذا لا يفعلون ذلك؟».

وبحسب المعطيات، تشمل البنود:عدم امتلاك سلاح نووي ، تسليم اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، فرض قيود على القدرات الدفاعية، إنهاء دعم الجماعات الإقليمية، إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.
وأشار ترمب إلى أن واشنطن قد تضيف «طلبين إضافيين» إلى القائمة.

ضربات ميدانية وتصعيد مستمر

بالتوازي مع المسار السياسي، أكد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة «ضربت المزيد من الأهداف داخل إيران»، وأنها «قضت على معظم الصواريخ الإيرانية»، في إطار العمليات العسكرية الجارية.

ولم يستبعد بقاء قوات أمريكية في مواقع استراتيجية، قائلاً: «إذا سيطرنا على جزيرة خارك فقد يتطلب ذلك بقاء قواتنا هناك لبعض الوقت».

«تغيير النظام».. قراءة أمريكية

وفي تصريح مثير، أعلن ترمب أن ما يجري في إيران «يمثل تغييراً فعلياً للنظام»، مضيفاً: «القيادة القديمة قُتلت، والنظام السابق انتهى».

وأوضح أن واشنطن تتعامل حالياً مع «مرحلة جديدة» داخل إيران، مشيراً إلى أن القيادات الحالية «أكثر عقلانية»، وهو ما يفسر -بحسب قوله- «مرونة طهران في التفاوض».

كما لفت إلى إصابة مجتبى خامنئي «إصابة بالغة»، في ظل تحولات عميقة داخل بنية السلطة الإيرانية.

وساطة باكستانية وتحركات إقليمية

تأتي هذه التطورات في وقت أعلنت فيه باكستان استعدادها لاستضافة محادثات بين واشنطن وطهران خلال الأيام القادمة، ضمن جهود إقليمية لخفض التصعيد وفتح نافذة تفاوض جديدة.

مؤشرات اتفاق.. لكن بحذر

رغم الأجواء الإيجابية التي عكسها ترمب، إلا أنه أبقى الباب مفتوحاً على جميع الاحتمالات، مؤكداً أن التقدم «حقيقي لكنه غير محسوم»، في ظل تعقيدات المشهد السياسي والعسكري.

وبين «هدية النفط» وضربات الميدان، تبدو المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية أمام لحظة مفصلية قد تعيد رسم توازنات المنطقة.