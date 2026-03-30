أعلنت نقابة المهن التمثيلية في مصر، برئاسة الفنان أشرف زكي، منذ قليل، وفاة الفنانة المصرية فاطمة كشري، التي تعتبر أشهر «كومبارس» في تاريخ السينما المصرية، عن عمر ناهز الـ68 عاماً بعد صراع طويل مع المرض.

موعد تشييع جثمانها

وكشفت نقابة المهن التمثيلية، في بيان رسمي، موعد تشييع جثمان الفنانة الراحلة، مؤكدة أن من المقرر تشييع جنازتها، اليوم (الإثنين)، عقب صلاة الظهر من مسجد الشهداء بميدان أحمد حلمي بمنطقة شبرا مصر.

معلومات عن فاطمة كشري

تعد فاطمة كشري واحدة من أبرز «الكومبارس» في السينما المصرية، بفضل حضورها اللافت، ما جعلها خياراً مفضلاً لنجوم الكوميديا في أعمالهم، وأول ظهور لها كان فى فيلم «صراع الأحفاد» عام 1981.

أهم أعمالها

شاركت فاطمة كشري في العديد من الأعمال السينمائية والتلفزيونية، وغالباً في أدوار قصيرة أو «كومبارس»، ومن أبرز أفلامها «كده أوكيه»، «شيكامارا»، «أحلى الأوقات»، «عريس من جهة أمنية»، «خالتي فرنسا»، ومن المسلسلات «سجن النسا»، «دهب قشرة».