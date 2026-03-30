The Actors' Syndicate in Egypt, headed by artist Ashraf Zaki, has just announced the death of Egyptian actress Fatima Kashari, who is considered the most famous "extra" in the history of Egyptian cinema, at the age of 68 after a long battle with illness.

Funeral Schedule

The Actors' Syndicate revealed, in an official statement, the schedule for the funeral of the late actress, confirming that her funeral is set to take place today (Monday) after the noon prayer from Al-Shuhada Mosque in Ahmed Helmy Square in the Shubra area of Cairo.

About Fatima Kashari

Fatima Kashari is considered one of the most prominent "extras" in Egyptian cinema, thanks to her striking presence, which made her a preferred choice for comedy stars in their works. Her first appearance was in the film "Conflict of the Grandchildren" in 1981.

Her Most Notable Works

Fatima Kashari participated in many cinematic and television works, often in short roles or as an "extra." Some of her most notable films include "Keda Ok," "Shikamara," "The Best Times," "A Groom from a Security Perspective," and "Aunt France." Among the series are "Women's Prison" and "Dahab Qashra."