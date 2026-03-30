أعلنت نقابة المهن التمثيلية في مصر، برئاسة الفنان أشرف زكي، منذ قليل، وفاة الفنانة المصرية فاطمة كشري، التي تعتبر أشهر «كومبارس» في تاريخ السينما المصرية، عن عمر ناهز الـ68 عاماً بعد صراع طويل مع المرض.
موعد تشييع جثمانها
وكشفت نقابة المهن التمثيلية، في بيان رسمي، موعد تشييع جثمان الفنانة الراحلة، مؤكدة أن من المقرر تشييع جنازتها، اليوم (الإثنين)، عقب صلاة الظهر من مسجد الشهداء بميدان أحمد حلمي بمنطقة شبرا مصر.
معلومات عن فاطمة كشري
تعد فاطمة كشري واحدة من أبرز «الكومبارس» في السينما المصرية، بفضل حضورها اللافت، ما جعلها خياراً مفضلاً لنجوم الكوميديا في أعمالهم، وأول ظهور لها كان فى فيلم «صراع الأحفاد» عام 1981.
أهم أعمالها
شاركت فاطمة كشري في العديد من الأعمال السينمائية والتلفزيونية، وغالباً في أدوار قصيرة أو «كومبارس»، ومن أبرز أفلامها «كده أوكيه»، «شيكامارا»، «أحلى الأوقات»، «عريس من جهة أمنية»، «خالتي فرنسا»، ومن المسلسلات «سجن النسا»، «دهب قشرة».
The Actors' Syndicate in Egypt, headed by artist Ashraf Zaki, has just announced the death of Egyptian actress Fatima Kashari, who is considered the most famous "extra" in the history of Egyptian cinema, at the age of 68 after a long battle with illness.
Funeral Schedule
The Actors' Syndicate revealed, in an official statement, the schedule for the funeral of the late actress, confirming that her funeral is set to take place today (Monday) after the noon prayer from Al-Shuhada Mosque in Ahmed Helmy Square in the Shubra area of Cairo.
About Fatima Kashari
Fatima Kashari is considered one of the most prominent "extras" in Egyptian cinema, thanks to her striking presence, which made her a preferred choice for comedy stars in their works. Her first appearance was in the film "Conflict of the Grandchildren" in 1981.
Her Most Notable Works
Fatima Kashari participated in many cinematic and television works, often in short roles or as an "extra." Some of her most notable films include "Keda Ok," "Shikamara," "The Best Times," "A Groom from a Security Perspective," and "Aunt France." Among the series are "Women's Prison" and "Dahab Qashra."