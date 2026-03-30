تفاعلت جماهير الهلال بشكل كبير مع الفيديو الذي نشره المهاجم الفرنسي كريم بنزيما عبر حسابه الرسمي في موقع «إكس»، مساء اليوم (الإثنين) بتعليقات إيجابية ومطالبات بالتألق في المرحلة الحاسمة من عمر الموسم الحالي.


وظهر بنزيما (38 عاماً) المنتقل لصفوف نادي الهلال في الانتقالات الشتوية الماضية عقب رحيله عن نادي الاتحاد في مقطع فيديو قصير وهو يرقص على أنغام الموسيقى أثناء تأديته التدريبات البدنية.


ولعب النجم الفرنسي 6 مباريات بقميص الهلال، سجل فيها 5 أهداف، وصنع هدفين لزملائه، ويأمل في تحقيق الألقاب مع الهلال بعدما تُوج بقميص الاتحاد بلقبَي دوري روشن وكأس الملك في الموسم الماضي.