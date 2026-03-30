The fans of Al-Hilal interacted significantly with the video that French striker Karim Benzema posted on his official account on "X" this evening (Monday), with positive comments and calls for him to shine in the crucial phase of the current season.



Benzema (38 years old), who joined Al-Hilal during the winter transfer window after leaving Al-Ittihad, appeared in a short video dancing to the music while performing physical training.



The French star has played 6 matches in the Al-Hilal jersey, scoring 5 goals and assisting 2 for his teammates, and he hopes to achieve titles with Al-Hilal after winning the Roshan League and the King's Cup while with Al-Ittihad last season.