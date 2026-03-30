The Ministry of Health, in coordination with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and relevant authorities, has managed to apprehend trainers of Arab nationalities working in gyms and fitness centers for selling and promoting weight loss medications, hormonal drugs, and unsafe, unregistered, and unlicensed peptide materials, in addition to storing them in inappropriate ways. This action was based on the Ministry of Health's monitoring of what is published on social media platforms related to health and pharmaceutical matters, as these practices are a clear violation of the regulations in the Kingdom, including the Health Professions Practice Law, the Drug Law, and the Cyber Crimes Law.

The ministry clarified that the operation came after observing the circulation of these drugs on social media networks, promoted with false health and therapeutic claims by unqualified individuals. A purchase operation was executed through undercover buyers, followed by tracking the supply chain to the warehouse, where a number of unsafe, unregistered, and unlicensed drugs were found, along with hormonal products and unregistered peptide materials and retinoids, some of which are still subject to ongoing clinical studies and have not yet proven their safety and efficacy. This is part of its regulatory role in enhancing compliance with approved health regulations and protecting the health and safety of the community from irregular practices, reaffirming its commitment to continue its monitoring campaigns in collaboration with relevant authorities to ensure compliance and enhance the safety of health services.

The ministry confirmed that legal actions have been taken against the violators in Riyadh, in preparation for referring them to the competent authorities to complete the legal procedures, noting that penalties for violating the Health Professions Practice Law may reach imprisonment for up to 6 months and financial fines, in addition to penalties stipulated in other regulations.

The ministry urges gyms and fitness centers to enhance supervision over their staff, verify their compliance with regulations, and ensure that no unapproved activities or products are promoted. It also calls on athletes and gym-goers to be cautious in obtaining health products and supplements from trusted sources and under the supervision and recommendation of accredited medical professionals to avoid any health complications that may arise from using unregistered or unknown-source products or those not subject to scientific evaluation.

The Ministry of Health warned against using unregistered medications due to the severe health risks they may pose, emphasizing the importance of obtaining health products and supplements from reliable sources and under the supervision and recommendation of accredited medical professionals. It stressed the need not to rush into using any products that have not completed their clinical studies or have not obtained the approvals that ensure their safety, efficacy, and registration with the Food and Drug Authority, explaining that the circulation or use of these products outside regulated markets may expose users to health risks.

The ministry has contacted several individuals who purchased these products, whose names appeared on the purchase lists of those apprehended, and provided them with the necessary awareness regarding the risks of using these products, emphasizing the importance of discontinuing their use and disposing of them to ensure their safety, and consulting specialists for the necessary medical supervision.

The ministry urged everyone not to be swayed by the promotion of unknown products circulated through social media platforms, emphasizing the importance of consulting a qualified physician before use, and reporting any violations or observations through the unified contact center (937), which contributes to protecting public health and enhancing the quality of health services.