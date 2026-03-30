حسنًا فعلت دول «مجموعة السبع» وهي تستضيف المملكة العربية السعودية، في اجتماعها في فرنسا الأسبوع المنصرم.
وهي الاستضافة الوحيدة لدولة خارج عضوية المجموعة، بما يعكس المكانة المتنامية للمملكة على الساحة الدولية ودورها الفاعل في الملفات السياسية والاقتصادية والطاقة، إلى جانب إسهاماتها في دعم الجهود الدولية وتعزيز الاستقرار العالمي؛ وقدرتها على توظيف هذه العلاقات والمكانة لصالح قضايا العرب جميعًا.
وتكمن أهمية المشاركة في ضوء ما تشهده المنطقة من حرب ماضية في الاتساع مع كل يوم يمر عليها،
وآخذة في التشظي بلا أفق لحل منطقي يجنّب المنطقة مزيدًا من الكوارث، وأفضت إلى حالة توشك أن تتقولب إلى حرب إقليمية لولا ما تفرضه دول مجلس التعاون على نفسها من ضبط للنفس، واحتمال للأذى الإيراني، تقديرًا لما يمكن أن تؤول إليه التداعيات، مكتفية بمبدأ الدفاع ورد الهجمات الصاروخية المتتالية، والاعتداءات المتكررة بالمسيّرات.
إن إشراك المملكة في اجتماعات مجموعة السبع يأتي منسجمًا ومنطقيًا، واستجابة لدعوتها المستمرة بأهمية إشراكها ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي في المحادثات مع الجانب الإيراني، وربط ذلك بفرص نجاح المحادثات، وهي عين ما ظلت تنادي به المملكة حتى قبل وقوع الحرب، لكونها الأقدر والأكثر معرفة بهذا الملف، والأكثر تأثيرًا بتداعياته. كان حضور المملكة هذه الجلسات وهي تفتح ملف إيران بالتشخيص والمعالجة المتجاوزة للبيانات الباردة، والدعوات الرخوة التي لا تطفئ حريقًا، ولا توقف كارثة، فكانت مشاركة وزير الخارجية فاعلة بخاصة في جلستَي «التهديدات العابرة للحدود والسيادة» بما اشتملت عليه من نقاش حول التهديدات الدولية، وتنسيق سرعة الاستجابة حيالها، فضلًا عن ضرورة تعزيز أمن الملاحة والموانئ، والجريمة العابرة للحدود، وسلاسل إمداد المعادن الحيوية.
بجانب الحضور الفاعل في جلسة «إصلاح الحوكمة العالمية» التي ناقشت المبادرات الدولية لتحسين كفاءة منظمات الأمم المتحدة، وتعزيز العمل الإنساني لتحسين سلاسل الإمداد، وتسريع إيصال المساعدات ورفع مستوى التنسيق بين الدول..
هذه المشاركة سيكون لها أثرها المنظور على أرض الواقع، بالنظر إلى ما انتهى إليه وزراء خارجية كل من كندا وفرنسا وألمانيا وإيطاليا واليابان والمملكة المتحدة والولايات المتحدة، إلى جانب كبير دبلوماسيي الاتحاد الأوروبي من تأكيد حاسم وقاطع ومبشّر مفاده أنهم «يدعمون شركاءهم في المنطقة في مواجهة الهجمات غير المبررة من النظام الإيراني وقواته الوكيلة»، كما أدانوا الهجمات التي تشنّها طهران ضد المدنيين والبنية التحتية المدنية، ومنشآت الطاقة.
الخلاصة التي انتهت إليها مجموعة السبع تنسجم تماماً، وتتسق مع موقف «السداسي العربي» السعودية والإمارات والكويت والبحرين وقطر والأردن، وفقًا لبيانها المشترك الأربعاء الماضي إثر الاعتداءات التي شنّتها فصائل عراقية مسلحة موالية لإيران على دول في المنطقة ومنشآتها وبنيتها التحتية، والتحذير المستمر من توسيع دائرتها، ودخول أطراف إقليمية في أتونها بالوكالة عن إيران، حيث «شدّدت الدول الست على حقها الكامل والأصيل في الدفاع عن النفس إزاء هذه الهجمات الإجرامية، وفقًا لميثاق الأمم المتحدة، الذي يكفل حق الدفاع عن النفس للدول فرديًا وجماعيًا في حال تعرضها للعدوان».
إن حالة ضبط النفس التي تحلت بها دول مجلس التعاون، والمملكة الأردنية، في هذه الحرب، يجب أن لا يفهم على أنها ضعف وعجز عن الرد، ولكنها تقدير وحكمة تفوّت على الطائشين والحمقى، ومسعّري الحروب، وموقدي نار الفتن، إما بالأصالة أو الوكالة، وكلا الموقفين لهما علاجهما الناجع سواء على المستوى القريب أو البعيد بما يرتب فوضى المنطقة ويعيد إليها الأمن والسلم بشكل مستمر..
إن دخول الميليشيا العراقية المنفلتة الحرب سيكون له أثره على أمن المنطقة، وسيؤثر على علاقة العراق بالمملكة ودول مجلس التعاون، بما يتطلب من الحكومة العراقية تحرّكًا واعيًا، لكبح جماح هذه الفئة المتفلتة، وقمع فتنتها بأسرع ما يمكن، وبشكل حاسم وباتر، بخاصة وأنها تنتهج ذات النهج الذي تمارسه إيران من استهداف للأعيان المدنية في دول مجلس التعاون، ادعاء لا ينهض على ساق، ولا يشتد على قوائم، مع كل استهداف ينال من الأعيان المدنية، والمنشآت الحيوية في دول الخليج بلا استثناء.
وتكفي فقط الإشارة لمحًا للحصيلة الإحصائية المسنودة بالبيانات الرسمية الموثقة أن إيران أطلقت حتى مساء الأربعاء الماضي (4391) صاروخًا ومسيّرة على دول الخليج العربية، مستهدفة المنشآت الحيوية والأعيان المدنية، فيما أطلقت (930) صاروخًا ومسيّرة على إسرائيل، أي ما يعادل 17% من مجمل الهجمات، بما يكشف بجلاء ووضوح أن المستهدف ليس إسرائيل، وإنما دول الخليج، وأن الهجمات على إسرائيل لا تتعدى كونها «رسائل» تغذّي بها المنفعلين والحمقى والسفلة والمغفلين ممن يرون فيها سندًا للقضية الفلسطينية، وواقع الحال غير ذلك على الإطلاق.
إن حالة ضبط النفس التي ينتهجها «السداسي العربي» تمثل أقصى درجات الحكمة والعقل، وهي حالة تتجاوز منظور «الضعف» الذي يتصوّره المنفعلون وقصيرو النظر، إلى أفق لا ينظرون إليه الآن، وسيدركونه عمّا قريب، حين تمتد يد البتر الحاسم، وتنبسط رؤى التغيير بما يعيد التوازن، ويجتث شأفة الأحلام غير المنضبطة، والمغامرات التي تقودها العقول المفخخة.
The "Group of Seven" countries did well to host the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at their meeting in France last week.
This was the only hosting of a country outside the group's membership, reflecting the Kingdom's growing status on the international stage and its active role in political, economic, and energy issues, alongside its contributions to supporting international efforts and enhancing global stability; and its ability to leverage these relationships and status for the benefit of all Arab causes.
The importance of participation lies in light of the ongoing war in the region, which is expanding with each passing day,
and is fracturing without a logical solution that could spare the region further disasters, leading to a situation that is on the verge of morphing into a regional war were it not for the self-restraint that the Gulf Cooperation Council countries impose on themselves, and their tolerance of Iranian aggression, in appreciation of the potential consequences, contenting themselves with a principle of defense and responding to the successive missile attacks and repeated drone assaults.
Saudi Arabia's involvement in the G7 meetings is consistent and logical, responding to its ongoing call for the importance of including it and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in discussions with the Iranian side, linking this to the chances of success in the talks, which is exactly what the Kingdom has been advocating even before the war broke out, as it is the most capable and knowledgeable about this file and the most influential regarding its repercussions. The Kingdom's presence in these sessions, while addressing the Iran file with diagnoses and treatments that go beyond cold data and weak calls that do not extinguish fires or stop disasters, was particularly effective with the participation of the Foreign Minister in the sessions on "Cross-Border and Sovereignty Threats," which included discussions on international threats, coordination of rapid responses to them, as well as the necessity of enhancing maritime and port security, transnational crime, and supply chains for vital minerals.
In addition to the active presence in the "Global Governance Reform" session, which discussed international initiatives to improve the efficiency of United Nations organizations, enhance humanitarian work to improve supply chains, accelerate aid delivery, and raise the level of coordination among countries...
This participation will have a tangible impact on the ground, considering the decisive and conclusive support expressed by the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the senior diplomat of the European Union, affirming that they "support their partners in the region in facing the unjustified attacks from the Iranian regime and its proxy forces," as they condemned the attacks launched by Tehran against civilians, civilian infrastructure, and energy facilities.
The conclusion reached by the G7 aligns perfectly with the position of the "Arab Six" (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan), according to their joint statement last Wednesday following the attacks carried out by Iranian-backed armed factions on countries in the region and their infrastructure, and the ongoing warning against expanding their scope and the involvement of regional parties in the conflict on behalf of Iran, where "the six countries emphasized their full and inherent right to defend themselves against these criminal attacks, in accordance with the United Nations Charter, which guarantees the right to self-defense for states individually and collectively in the event of aggression."
The state of self-restraint exhibited by the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in this war should not be understood as weakness or inability to respond, but rather as appreciation and wisdom that deprives the reckless and foolish, the warmongers, and the instigators of strife, whether directly or indirectly, of their opportunities. Both positions have their effective remedies, whether in the near or distant future, which will organize the chaos in the region and restore security and peace continuously...
The entry of the unruly Iraqi militia into the war will have its impact on the security of the region and will affect Iraq's relationship with the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, requiring the Iraqi government to take conscious action to rein in this unruly faction and swiftly and decisively suppress its sedition, especially since it follows the same approach that Iran employs in targeting civilian sites in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, a claim that does not stand on its own and does not hold up under scrutiny, with every targeting of civilian sites and vital facilities in the Gulf countries without exception.
It is sufficient to point out the statistical outcome supported by documented official data that Iran launched, until the evening of last Wednesday, (4,391) missiles and drones at the Arab Gulf countries, targeting vital facilities and civilian sites, while it launched (930) missiles and drones at Israel, which constitutes 17% of the total attacks, clearly revealing that the target is not Israel, but rather the Gulf countries, and that the attacks on Israel are nothing more than "messages" that feed the agitated, foolish, lowly, and gullible individuals who see them as support for the Palestinian cause, while the reality is entirely different.
The state of self-restraint adopted by the "Arab Six" represents the highest degrees of wisdom and reason, transcending the perspective of "weakness" perceived by the agitated and short-sighted, to a horizon they do not currently see, but will soon realize when the decisive hand of amputation extends, and visions of change unfold that restore balance and eradicate the roots of unrestrained dreams and the adventures led by explosive minds.