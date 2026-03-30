The "Group of Seven" countries did well to host the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at their meeting in France last week.

This was the only hosting of a country outside the group's membership, reflecting the Kingdom's growing status on the international stage and its active role in political, economic, and energy issues, alongside its contributions to supporting international efforts and enhancing global stability; and its ability to leverage these relationships and status for the benefit of all Arab causes.

The importance of participation lies in light of the ongoing war in the region, which is expanding with each passing day,

and is fracturing without a logical solution that could spare the region further disasters, leading to a situation that is on the verge of morphing into a regional war were it not for the self-restraint that the Gulf Cooperation Council countries impose on themselves, and their tolerance of Iranian aggression, in appreciation of the potential consequences, contenting themselves with a principle of defense and responding to the successive missile attacks and repeated drone assaults.

Saudi Arabia's involvement in the G7 meetings is consistent and logical, responding to its ongoing call for the importance of including it and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in discussions with the Iranian side, linking this to the chances of success in the talks, which is exactly what the Kingdom has been advocating even before the war broke out, as it is the most capable and knowledgeable about this file and the most influential regarding its repercussions. The Kingdom's presence in these sessions, while addressing the Iran file with diagnoses and treatments that go beyond cold data and weak calls that do not extinguish fires or stop disasters, was particularly effective with the participation of the Foreign Minister in the sessions on "Cross-Border and Sovereignty Threats," which included discussions on international threats, coordination of rapid responses to them, as well as the necessity of enhancing maritime and port security, transnational crime, and supply chains for vital minerals.

In addition to the active presence in the "Global Governance Reform" session, which discussed international initiatives to improve the efficiency of United Nations organizations, enhance humanitarian work to improve supply chains, accelerate aid delivery, and raise the level of coordination among countries...

This participation will have a tangible impact on the ground, considering the decisive and conclusive support expressed by the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the senior diplomat of the European Union, affirming that they "support their partners in the region in facing the unjustified attacks from the Iranian regime and its proxy forces," as they condemned the attacks launched by Tehran against civilians, civilian infrastructure, and energy facilities.

The conclusion reached by the G7 aligns perfectly with the position of the "Arab Six" (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan), according to their joint statement last Wednesday following the attacks carried out by Iranian-backed armed factions on countries in the region and their infrastructure, and the ongoing warning against expanding their scope and the involvement of regional parties in the conflict on behalf of Iran, where "the six countries emphasized their full and inherent right to defend themselves against these criminal attacks, in accordance with the United Nations Charter, which guarantees the right to self-defense for states individually and collectively in the event of aggression."

The state of self-restraint exhibited by the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in this war should not be understood as weakness or inability to respond, but rather as appreciation and wisdom that deprives the reckless and foolish, the warmongers, and the instigators of strife, whether directly or indirectly, of their opportunities. Both positions have their effective remedies, whether in the near or distant future, which will organize the chaos in the region and restore security and peace continuously...

The entry of the unruly Iraqi militia into the war will have its impact on the security of the region and will affect Iraq's relationship with the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, requiring the Iraqi government to take conscious action to rein in this unruly faction and swiftly and decisively suppress its sedition, especially since it follows the same approach that Iran employs in targeting civilian sites in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, a claim that does not stand on its own and does not hold up under scrutiny, with every targeting of civilian sites and vital facilities in the Gulf countries without exception.

It is sufficient to point out the statistical outcome supported by documented official data that Iran launched, until the evening of last Wednesday, (4,391) missiles and drones at the Arab Gulf countries, targeting vital facilities and civilian sites, while it launched (930) missiles and drones at Israel, which constitutes 17% of the total attacks, clearly revealing that the target is not Israel, but rather the Gulf countries, and that the attacks on Israel are nothing more than "messages" that feed the agitated, foolish, lowly, and gullible individuals who see them as support for the Palestinian cause, while the reality is entirely different.

The state of self-restraint adopted by the "Arab Six" represents the highest degrees of wisdom and reason, transcending the perspective of "weakness" perceived by the agitated and short-sighted, to a horizon they do not currently see, but will soon realize when the decisive hand of amputation extends, and visions of change unfold that restore balance and eradicate the roots of unrestrained dreams and the adventures led by explosive minds.