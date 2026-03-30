حسنًا فعلت دول «مجموعة السبع» وهي تستضيف المملكة العربية السعودية، في اجتماعها في فرنسا الأسبوع المنصرم.

وهي الاستضافة الوحيدة لدولة خارج عضوية المجموعة، بما يعكس المكانة المتنامية للمملكة على الساحة الدولية ودورها الفاعل في الملفات السياسية والاقتصادية والطاقة، إلى جانب إسهاماتها في دعم الجهود الدولية وتعزيز الاستقرار العالمي؛ وقدرتها على توظيف هذه العلاقات والمكانة لصالح قضايا العرب جميعًا.

وتكمن أهمية المشاركة في ضوء ما تشهده المنطقة من حرب ماضية في الاتساع مع كل يوم يمر عليها،

وآخذة في التشظي بلا أفق لحل منطقي يجنّب المنطقة مزيدًا من الكوارث، وأفضت إلى حالة توشك أن تتقولب إلى حرب إقليمية لولا ما تفرضه دول مجلس التعاون على نفسها من ضبط للنفس، واحتمال للأذى الإيراني، تقديرًا لما يمكن أن تؤول إليه التداعيات، مكتفية بمبدأ الدفاع ورد الهجمات الصاروخية المتتالية، والاعتداءات المتكررة بالمسيّرات.

إن إشراك المملكة في اجتماعات مجموعة السبع يأتي منسجمًا ومنطقيًا، واستجابة لدعوتها المستمرة بأهمية إشراكها ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي في المحادثات مع الجانب الإيراني، وربط ذلك بفرص نجاح المحادثات، وهي عين ما ظلت تنادي به المملكة حتى قبل وقوع الحرب، لكونها الأقدر والأكثر معرفة بهذا الملف، والأكثر تأثيرًا بتداعياته. كان حضور المملكة هذه الجلسات وهي تفتح ملف إيران بالتشخيص والمعالجة المتجاوزة للبيانات الباردة، والدعوات الرخوة التي لا تطفئ حريقًا، ولا توقف كارثة، فكانت مشاركة وزير الخارجية فاعلة بخاصة في جلستَي «التهديدات العابرة للحدود والسيادة» بما اشتملت عليه من نقاش حول التهديدات الدولية، وتنسيق سرعة الاستجابة حيالها، فضلًا عن ضرورة تعزيز أمن الملاحة والموانئ، والجريمة العابرة للحدود، وسلاسل إمداد المعادن الحيوية.

بجانب الحضور الفاعل في جلسة «إصلاح الحوكمة العالمية» التي ناقشت المبادرات الدولية لتحسين كفاءة منظمات الأمم المتحدة، وتعزيز العمل الإنساني لتحسين سلاسل الإمداد، وتسريع إيصال المساعدات ورفع مستوى التنسيق بين الدول..

هذه المشاركة سيكون لها أثرها المنظور على أرض الواقع، بالنظر إلى ما انتهى إليه وزراء خارجية كل من كندا وفرنسا وألمانيا وإيطاليا واليابان والمملكة المتحدة والولايات المتحدة، إلى جانب كبير دبلوماسيي الاتحاد الأوروبي من تأكيد حاسم وقاطع ومبشّر مفاده أنهم «يدعمون شركاءهم في المنطقة في مواجهة الهجمات غير المبررة من النظام الإيراني وقواته الوكيلة»، كما أدانوا الهجمات التي تشنّها طهران ضد المدنيين والبنية التحتية المدنية، ومنشآت الطاقة.

الخلاصة التي انتهت إليها مجموعة السبع تنسجم تماماً، وتتسق مع موقف «السداسي العربي» السعودية والإمارات والكويت والبحرين وقطر والأردن، وفقًا لبيانها المشترك الأربعاء الماضي إثر الاعتداءات التي شنّتها فصائل عراقية مسلحة موالية لإيران على دول في المنطقة ومنشآتها وبنيتها التحتية، والتحذير المستمر من توسيع دائرتها، ودخول أطراف إقليمية في أتونها بالوكالة عن إيران، حيث «شدّدت الدول الست على حقها الكامل والأصيل في الدفاع عن النفس إزاء هذه الهجمات الإجرامية، وفقًا لميثاق الأمم المتحدة، الذي يكفل حق الدفاع عن النفس للدول فرديًا وجماعيًا في حال تعرضها للعدوان».

إن حالة ضبط النفس التي تحلت بها دول مجلس التعاون، والمملكة الأردنية، في هذه الحرب، يجب أن لا يفهم على أنها ضعف وعجز عن الرد، ولكنها تقدير وحكمة تفوّت على الطائشين والحمقى، ومسعّري الحروب، وموقدي نار الفتن، إما بالأصالة أو الوكالة، وكلا الموقفين لهما علاجهما الناجع سواء على المستوى القريب أو البعيد بما يرتب فوضى المنطقة ويعيد إليها الأمن والسلم بشكل مستمر..

إن دخول الميليشيا العراقية المنفلتة الحرب سيكون له أثره على أمن المنطقة، وسيؤثر على علاقة العراق بالمملكة ودول مجلس التعاون، بما يتطلب من الحكومة العراقية تحرّكًا واعيًا، لكبح جماح هذه الفئة المتفلتة، وقمع فتنتها بأسرع ما يمكن، وبشكل حاسم وباتر، بخاصة وأنها تنتهج ذات النهج الذي تمارسه إيران من استهداف للأعيان المدنية في دول مجلس التعاون، ادعاء لا ينهض على ساق، ولا يشتد على قوائم، مع كل استهداف ينال من الأعيان المدنية، والمنشآت الحيوية في دول الخليج بلا استثناء.

وتكفي فقط الإشارة لمحًا للحصيلة الإحصائية المسنودة بالبيانات الرسمية الموثقة أن إيران أطلقت حتى مساء الأربعاء الماضي (4391) صاروخًا ومسيّرة على دول الخليج العربية، مستهدفة المنشآت الحيوية والأعيان المدنية، فيما أطلقت (930) صاروخًا ومسيّرة على إسرائيل، أي ما يعادل 17% من مجمل الهجمات، بما يكشف بجلاء ووضوح أن المستهدف ليس إسرائيل، وإنما دول الخليج، وأن الهجمات على إسرائيل لا تتعدى كونها «رسائل» تغذّي بها المنفعلين والحمقى والسفلة والمغفلين ممن يرون فيها سندًا للقضية الفلسطينية، وواقع الحال غير ذلك على الإطلاق.

إن حالة ضبط النفس التي ينتهجها «السداسي العربي» تمثل أقصى درجات الحكمة والعقل، وهي حالة تتجاوز منظور «الضعف» الذي يتصوّره المنفعلون وقصيرو النظر، إلى أفق لا ينظرون إليه الآن، وسيدركونه عمّا قريب، حين تمتد يد البتر الحاسم، وتنبسط رؤى التغيير بما يعيد التوازن، ويجتث شأفة الأحلام غير المنضبطة، والمغامرات التي تقودها العقول المفخخة.