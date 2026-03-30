كشفت صحيفة «سبورت الإسبانية»، عن إن نادي برشلونة طلب من الجهاز الفني للمنتخب الإسباني، طلب عدم مشاركة مهاجمهم لامين يامال بشكل كامل في مباراة المنتخب المصري الودية أمام إسبانيا ضمن المعسكر الإعدادي خلال فترة «أيام FIFA» الدولية لشهر مارس، المقام في إطار المرحلة الثالثة من برنامج الإعداد لكأس العالم 2026، التي ستقام في إقليم كتالونيا على ملعب «آر سي دي إي»، في مدينة برشلونة.


وكشفت الصحيفة أن برشلونة اشترط مشاركة يامال في 45 دقيقة فقط، للحفاظ على سلامة اللاعب وحمايته من أي إصابة محتملة قد تؤثر على مسيرة الفريق في المنافسات القارية القادمة، خصوصاً بعد الضربة الموجعة التي تلقاها الفريق بإصابة رافينيا.