The Spanish newspaper "Sport" revealed that FC Barcelona requested the Spanish national team's coaching staff not to allow their striker Lamine Yamal to participate fully in the friendly match against the Egyptian national team, which is part of the training camp during the international "FIFA Days" in March. This camp is part of the third phase of the preparation program for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Catalonia at the "RCDE" stadium in the city of Barcelona.



The newspaper disclosed that Barcelona stipulated Yamal's participation for only 45 minutes, to ensure the player's safety and protect him from any potential injury that could affect the team's performance in the upcoming continental competitions, especially after the painful blow the team suffered with the injury of Raphinha.