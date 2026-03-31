The foreign ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Republic of Turkey, the State of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, condemned in the strongest terms the ongoing restrictions imposed by Israel on the freedom of worship for Muslims and Christians in occupied Jerusalem, including preventing Muslim worshippers from accessing the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Qudsi Al-Sharif, and preventing the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and the Custodian of the Holy Land from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to conduct the Palm Sunday mass. They renewed their condemnation and rejection of any Israeli attempts to change the existing historical and legal status in the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

They stated in a statement issued today: "These ongoing Israeli measures constitute a blatant violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, as well as a breach of the existing historical and legal status, and represent an infringement on the unrestricted right to access places of worship."

The ministers affirmed their absolute rejection of the illegal and restrictive Israeli measures against Muslims and Christians in Jerusalem, including preventing Christians from freely accessing the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to perform their religious rituals.

They emphasized the necessity of respecting the existing historical and legal status in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, reiterating that there is no sovereignty for Israel, as the occupying power in occupied Jerusalem, and highlighting the need to halt all measures that hinder worshippers' access to their places of worship in Jerusalem.

The ministers renewed their condemnation of Israel's continued closure of the doors of the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Qudsi Al-Sharif to worshippers for 30 consecutive days, including during the blessed month of Ramadan, and the imposition of restrictions on freedom of worship, which constitutes a serious violation of international law and the existing historical and legal status, as well as Israel's obligations as the occupying power. They warned of the dangers of these escalatory measures on regional and international peace and security.

The ministers reiterated that the entire area of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, covering 144 dunams, is a purely worship place for Muslims, and that the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Administration, affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Places, is the legal entity with exclusive jurisdiction over the administration of the affairs of Al-Haram Al-Qudsi Al-Sharif and the organization of access to it.

The ministers called on Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately stop closing the doors of the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Qudsi Al-Sharif, to remove the restrictions imposed on access to the Old City of Jerusalem, and to refrain from obstructing Muslim worshippers' access to the mosque.

They also urged the international community to take a firm stance that compels Israel to stop its ongoing violations and illegal practices against the Islamic and Christian sanctities in Jerusalem, as well as its violations of the sanctity of these holy places.