شهد دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين حراكاً فنياً لافتاً خلال الموسم الجاري، بعد أن أقدمت 7 أندية على إجراء 9 تغييرات على مستوى الأجهزة الفنية، في مؤشر واضح إلى سعي الإدارات لتصحيح المسار وتحسين النتائج.


وكان الاتحاد من بين الأندية التي أجرت تغييراً على الجهاز الفني، إذ رحل الفرنسي لوران بلان، ليخلفه البرتغالي كونسيساو، في خطوة هدفت لإعادة الفريق إلى المنافسة.


أما الرياض فعاش فترة من عدم الاستقرار الفني، بعدما تعاقب على تدريبه ثلاثة مدربين، بدءاً من الإسباني خافيير كاييخا، مروراً بالأوروغوياني كارينيو، قبل أن تستقر الإدارة على البرازيلي ماوريسيو دولاك.


أما القادسية، فقد استغنى عن خدمات الإسباني ميشيل غونزاليس، ليتعاقد مع الإيرلندي بريندان رودجرز، في محاولة لتعزيز الطموحات الفنية للفريق.


وفي النجمة، أنهت الإدارة علاقتها مع البرتغالي ماريو سيلفا، وعيّنت البريطاني نيستور إل مايسترو بدلاً منه، فيما سار ضمك على النهج ذاته بإقالة البرتغالي أرماندو إيفانجيليستا والتعاقد مع البرازيلي فابيو كاريلي.


وقرر الشباب تغيير جهازه الفني، إذ غادر الإسباني إيمانويل ألغواسيل، ليحل مكانه الجزائري نورالدين بن زكري.


وأخيراً قرر الأخدود تغيير جهازه الفني، إذ رحل البرتغالي باولو سيرجيو، تلاه الروماني ماريوس سوموديكا، قبل أن تتجه الإدارة للتعاقد مع التونسي فتحي الجبال، ليكون ثالث مدرب يقود الفريق هذا الموسم.


وتعكس هذه التغييرات حجم الضغوط التنافسية في دوري روشن السعودي، إذ تبحث الأندية عن تحقيق أفضل النتائج، حتى وإنْ تطلب الأمر تغييرات متكررة على مستوى الأجهزة الفنية خلال موسم واحد.