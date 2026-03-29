The Saudi Pro League, known as Roshan, has witnessed significant technical movement during the current season, as 7 clubs have made 9 changes at the level of coaching staff, indicating a clear effort by the management to correct the course and improve results.



Al-Ittihad was among the clubs that made a change in the coaching staff, as Frenchman Laurent Blanc departed, replaced by Portuguese coach Conceição, in a move aimed at returning the team to competition.



As for Al-Riyadh, it experienced a period of technical instability, with three coaches taking charge, starting with Spanish Javier Calleja, followed by Uruguayan Carreño, before the management settled on Brazilian Mauricio Dulac.



Al-Qadisiyah, on the other hand, parted ways with Spanish coach Michel Gonzalez and signed Irishman Brendan Rodgers in an attempt to enhance the team's technical ambitions.



At Al-Najma, the management ended its relationship with Portuguese Mario Silva and appointed British Nestor El Maestro as his replacement, while Damak followed the same path by dismissing Portuguese Armando Evangelista and hiring Brazilian Fabio Carille.



Al-Shabab decided to change its coaching staff, as Spanish coach Emmanuel Alguacil left, making way for Algerian Nourredine Ben Zekri.



Finally, Al-Akhidood opted to change its coaching staff, with Portuguese Paulo Sergio departing, followed by Romanian Marius Sumudica, before the management decided to hire Tunisian Fathi Al-Jabali, making him the third coach to lead the team this season.



These changes reflect the competitive pressures in the Saudi Pro League, as clubs seek to achieve the best results, even if it requires frequent changes in coaching staff during a single season.