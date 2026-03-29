أعلنت رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين عن إجراء تعديلات على مواعيد بعض مباريات دوري روشن السعودي للموسم الرياضي 2025-2026، وذلك على ضوء تأجيل عدد من مباريات الأندية السعودية المشاركة في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، ودوري أبطال آسيا 2، وكأس الخليج للأندية.


وأوضحت الرابطة أن هذه التعديلات تأتي بهدف دعم ممثلي الكرة السعودية في المشاركات الخارجية، عبر مواءمة مواعيد مبارياتهم بما يتيح فترات إعداد وراحة أفضل قدر الإمكان، وبما يتوافق في الوقت ذاته مع معايير الجدولة واللوائح التنظيمية وبما يضمن العدالة وتكافؤ الفرص لجميع أندية دوري روشن السعودي.


وأكدت الرابطة أن الإجراءات تمت بعد التنسيق مع الأندية المعنية ومناقشة السيناريوهات المتاحة والاستماع لمرئياتها، مع الأخذ بالمدخلات التي تتوافق مع متطلبات الرزنامة ومعايير المنافسة حيثما أمكن.


واعتمدت الرابطة تأجيل ثلاث مباريات ضمن الجولة 28 الخاصة بالأندية المشاركة في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، والتي كان مقرراً إقامتها يومي 10 و11 أبريل، إلى موعد يحدد لاحقاً، وهي مباراة الشباب مع الاتحاد، ومباراة الخليج مع الهلال، ومباراة الأهلي مع الفتح، على أن يتم الإعلان عن الموعد البديل بعد اعتماد موعد نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين.


كما اعتمدت الرابطة تعديل مواعيد مباريات الجولة 29 الخاصة بالأندية المشاركة في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة لتقام يوم 8 أبريل بدلاً من 7 أبريل، وتشمل مباراة الفيحاء مع الأهلي، ومباراة الهلال مع الخلود، ومباراة الاتحاد مع نيوم.


واستكمالاً للتعديلات، اعتمدت الرابطة تعديل موعد مباراتي الجولة 28 لكل من النجمة مع نيوم، والتعاون مع الخلود، لتقاما يوم 11 أبريل، وذلك لضمان الحد الأدنى من فترات الراحة وفق معايير الجدولة المعتمدة.


وفي السياق ذاته، اعتمدت الرابطة تقديم موعد مباراتي الجولة 29 الخاصتين بالنادي المشارك في دوري أبطال آسيا 2 (النصر) والنادي المشارك في كأس الخليج للأندية (الشباب)، لتقام مباراة القادسية مع الشباب يوم 14 أبريل، ومباراة النصر مع الاتفاق يوم 15 أبريل.


وشددت الرابطة على استمرارها في تطبيق معايير إدارة المسابقات بما يحقق الانضباط والعدالة في الجدولة، مع إتاحة أقصى عدد من أيام الراحة الممكنة للأندية المعنية دون الإخلال بمتطلبات الرزنامة وتوفر المنشآت.


وتجدد رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين التزامها الكامل بدعم الأندية السعودية في مختلف المشاركات القارية والدولية، والعمل بشكل مستمر مع جميع الأطراف لضمان أفضل تنظيم ممكن للموسم بما يخدم المنافسة ويعزز جودة المنتج.