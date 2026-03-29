The Saudi Professional League Association announced adjustments to the schedules of some matches in the Roshan Saudi League for the 2025-2026 sports season, in light of the postponement of several matches involving Saudi clubs participating in the AFC Champions League, AFC Champions League 2, and the Gulf Cup for Clubs.



The association clarified that these adjustments aim to support the representatives of Saudi football in external competitions by aligning the schedules of their matches to allow for better preparation and rest periods as much as possible, while also complying with scheduling standards and regulatory regulations to ensure fairness and equal opportunities for all clubs in the Roshan Saudi League.



The association confirmed that the procedures were carried out after coordination with the concerned clubs, discussing available scenarios, and listening to their views, taking into account inputs that align with the requirements of the calendar and competition standards where possible.



The association approved the postponement of three matches in Round 28 for clubs participating in the elite AFC Champions League, which were scheduled to take place on April 10 and 11, to a date to be determined later. These matches include Al-Shabab vs. Al-Ittihad, Al-Khaleej vs. Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli vs. Al-Fateh, with the alternative date to be announced after the final date for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup is confirmed.



Additionally, the association approved the adjustment of the match dates for Round 29 for clubs participating in the elite AFC Champions League to take place on April 8 instead of April 7, including Al-Faiha vs. Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal vs. Al-Khulood, and Al-Ittihad vs. Neom.



Continuing with the adjustments, the association approved changing the dates of the matches in Round 28 for both Al-Najma vs. Neom and Al-Taawun vs. Al-Khulood to be held on April 11, to ensure the minimum rest periods according to the approved scheduling standards.



In the same context, the association approved advancing the dates of the matches in Round 29 for the club participating in AFC Champions League 2 (Al-Nasr) and the club participating in the Gulf Cup for Clubs (Al-Shabab), with Al-Qadisiyah vs. Al-Shabab taking place on April 14, and Al-Nasr vs. Al-Ettifaq on April 15.



The association emphasized its commitment to continue applying competition management standards that ensure discipline and fairness in scheduling, while providing the maximum possible number of rest days for the concerned clubs without compromising the requirements of the calendar and the availability of facilities.



The Saudi Professional League Association reiterates its full commitment to supporting Saudi clubs in various continental and international competitions, and continuously working with all parties to ensure the best possible organization for the season in a way that serves competition and enhances the quality of the product.