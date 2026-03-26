أعلنت رابطة كرة القدم الفرنسية اليوم (الخميس) تأجيل مباراة لانس ضد باريس سان جيرمان التي كانت مقررة يوم 11 أبريل القادم ضمن منافسات الدوري الفرنسي إلى 13 مايو.
ضغط المباريات وراء القرار
وكان باريس سان جيرمان قد طلب تأجيل مباراته ضد لانس بسبب ضيق الوقت، لوقوعها بين مباراتي ليفربول في دوري أبطال أوروبا، المقررتين يومي 8 و14 أبريل، وهو ما رفضه لانس، الذي يضم بين صفوفه النجم السعودي سعود عبد الحميد، محذراً من تهميش الدوري الفرنسي في سبيل تحقيق طموحات أوروبية لبعض الأطراف.
تأجيل مباراة أخرى في الدوري
كما قررت الرابطة تأجيل مباراة ستراسبورغ ضد بريست التي كانت مقررة في 12 أبريل إلى 13 مايو وذلك لمساعدة ستراسبورغ على الاستعداد لمواجهته في ربع نهائي دوري المؤتمر الأوروبي أمام ماينتس.
وأوضحت الرابطة في بيان رسمي أن هذه القرارات تأتي ضمن هدف إستراتيجي لمجلس الإدارة يتمثل في تمكين فرنسا من الحفاظ على المركز الخامس في تصنيف الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم «يويفا» وهو ما يضمن الحصول على أربعة مقاعد في دوري أبطال أوروبا.
صراع مشتعل على الصدارة
ويتصدر باريس سان جيرمان جدول ترتيب الدوري الفرنسي برصيد 60 نقطة، متفوقاً بنقطة واحدة على لانس صاحب المركز الثاني.
The French Football League announced today (Thursday) the postponement of the match between Lens and Paris Saint-Germain, which was scheduled for April 11, to May 13.
Match Congestion Behind the Decision
Paris Saint-Germain had requested to postpone their match against Lens due to time constraints, as it falls between their matches against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League, scheduled for April 8 and 14. This request was rejected by Lens, which includes Saudi star Saud Abdulhamid, warning against marginalizing the French league in pursuit of European ambitions for some parties.
Another Match Postponed in the League
The league also decided to postpone the match between Strasbourg and Brest, which was scheduled for April 12, to May 13, in order to help Strasbourg prepare for their quarter-final match in the UEFA Europa Conference League against Mainz.
The league clarified in an official statement that these decisions are part of a strategic goal of the board to enable France to maintain its fifth position in the UEFA ranking, which ensures four spots in the Champions League.
Intense Battle for the Top
Paris Saint-Germain currently leads the French league standings with 60 points, just one point ahead of Lens in second place.