أعلنت رابطة كرة القدم الفرنسية اليوم (الخميس) تأجيل مباراة لانس ضد باريس سان جيرمان التي كانت مقررة يوم 11 أبريل القادم ضمن منافسات الدوري الفرنسي إلى 13 مايو.

ضغط المباريات وراء القرار

وكان باريس سان جيرمان قد طلب تأجيل مباراته ضد لانس بسبب ضيق الوقت، لوقوعها بين مباراتي ليفربول في دوري أبطال أوروبا، المقررتين يومي 8 و14 أبريل، وهو ما رفضه لانس، الذي يضم بين صفوفه النجم السعودي سعود عبد الحميد، محذراً من تهميش الدوري الفرنسي في سبيل تحقيق طموحات أوروبية لبعض الأطراف.

تأجيل مباراة أخرى في الدوري

كما قررت الرابطة تأجيل مباراة ستراسبورغ ضد بريست التي كانت مقررة في 12 أبريل إلى 13 مايو وذلك لمساعدة ستراسبورغ على الاستعداد لمواجهته في ربع نهائي دوري المؤتمر الأوروبي أمام ماينتس.

وأوضحت الرابطة في بيان رسمي أن هذه القرارات تأتي ضمن هدف إستراتيجي لمجلس الإدارة يتمثل في تمكين فرنسا من الحفاظ على المركز الخامس في تصنيف الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم «يويفا» وهو ما يضمن الحصول على أربعة مقاعد في دوري أبطال أوروبا.

صراع مشتعل على الصدارة

ويتصدر باريس سان جيرمان جدول ترتيب الدوري الفرنسي برصيد 60 نقطة، متفوقاً بنقطة واحدة على لانس صاحب المركز الثاني.