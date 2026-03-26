The French Football League announced today (Thursday) the postponement of the match between Lens and Paris Saint-Germain, which was scheduled for April 11, to May 13.

Match Congestion Behind the Decision

Paris Saint-Germain had requested to postpone their match against Lens due to time constraints, as it falls between their matches against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League, scheduled for April 8 and 14. This request was rejected by Lens, which includes Saudi star Saud Abdulhamid, warning against marginalizing the French league in pursuit of European ambitions for some parties.

Another Match Postponed in the League

The league also decided to postpone the match between Strasbourg and Brest, which was scheduled for April 12, to May 13, in order to help Strasbourg prepare for their quarter-final match in the UEFA Europa Conference League against Mainz.

The league clarified in an official statement that these decisions are part of a strategic goal of the board to enable France to maintain its fifth position in the UEFA ranking, which ensures four spots in the Champions League.

Intense Battle for the Top

Paris Saint-Germain currently leads the French league standings with 60 points, just one point ahead of Lens in second place.