كشف كاميرون نجل أسطورة نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي ومدرب ريال مدريد السابق جون توشاك، إصابة والده بالخرف.

وأوضح كاميرون لصحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية، أن والده البالغ من العمر 77 عاماً شُخصت حالته بمرض الخرف، مشيراً إلى أن تأثير المرض يؤثر على الذاكرة قصيرة المدى.

إصابة أسطورة ليفربول بالخرف

تحديات يومية مع الخرف

وأضاف: «إنه مرض فظيع، أتحدث إليه معظم الأيام، وإذا تحدثنا بعد الظهر، فقد لا يتذكر ذلك بعدها بساعات قليلة، لكنه لا يزال قادراً على سرد تشكيلات كاملة من المباريات التي خاضها وأشرف عليها قبل عقود».

إصابة أسطورة ليفربول بالخرف

ذكريات لا تًنسى رغم المرض

وأوضح: «والدي يمر بأيام جيدة وأخرى سيئة بسبب المرض، لكن عندما أسأله عن أيامه في ليفربول أو ريال سوسيداد أو ريال مدريد، يُذهلني بتفاصيلها، قبل أيام، كان يُحدثني عن مباراة ريال مدريد ضد ميلان بقيادة أريغو ساكي، وكيف عدّل خط وسطه تحديداً لمواجهة ماركو فان باستن، كأنها حدثت بالأمس، فذاكرته كانت حاضرة بقوة».

وواجه توشاك تحديات صحية في السنوات الأخيرة، إذ دخل العناية المركزة في عام 2022 بعد إصابته بالالتهاب الرئوي الناتج عن مضاعفات فايروس كورونا.