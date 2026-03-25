إصابة أسطورة ليفربول بالخرف

Cameron, the son of Liverpool FC legend and former Real Madrid coach John Toshack, revealed his father's battle with dementia.

Cameron explained to the British newspaper "Daily Mail" that his 77-year-old father has been diagnosed with dementia, noting that the disease affects short-term memory.

Daily Challenges with Dementia

He added: "It's a terrible disease. I talk to him most days, and if we talk in the afternoon, he may not remember it a few hours later, but he is still able to recount complete line-ups from matches he played in and managed decades ago."

Unforgettable Memories Despite the Illness

He explained: "My dad has good days and bad days because of the illness, but when I ask him about his days at Liverpool or Real Sociedad or Real Madrid, he amazes me with the details. Just a few days ago, he was telling me about the Real Madrid match against Milan under Arrigo Sacchi, and how he adjusted his midfield specifically to counter Marco van Basten, as if it happened yesterday; his memory was remarkably sharp."

Toshack has faced health challenges in recent years, having been admitted to intensive care in 2022 after contracting pneumonia due to complications from the coronavirus.