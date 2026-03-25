إصابة أسطورة ليفربول بالخرف

كشف كاميرون نجل أسطورة نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي ومدرب ريال مدريد السابق جون توشاك، إصابة والده بالخرف.
وأوضح كاميرون لصحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية، أن والده البالغ من العمر 77 عاماً شُخصت حالته بمرض الخرف، مشيراً إلى أن تأثير المرض يؤثر على الذاكرة قصيرة المدى.
تحديات يومية مع الخرف
وأضاف: «إنه مرض فظيع، أتحدث إليه معظم الأيام، وإذا تحدثنا بعد الظهر، فقد لا يتذكر ذلك بعدها بساعات قليلة، لكنه لا يزال قادراً على سرد تشكيلات كاملة من المباريات التي خاضها وأشرف عليها قبل عقود».
ذكريات لا تًنسى رغم المرض
وأوضح: «والدي يمر بأيام جيدة وأخرى سيئة بسبب المرض، لكن عندما أسأله عن أيامه في ليفربول أو ريال سوسيداد أو ريال مدريد، يُذهلني بتفاصيلها، قبل أيام، كان يُحدثني عن مباراة ريال مدريد ضد ميلان بقيادة أريغو ساكي، وكيف عدّل خط وسطه تحديداً لمواجهة ماركو فان باستن، كأنها حدثت بالأمس، فذاكرته كانت حاضرة بقوة».
وواجه توشاك تحديات صحية في السنوات الأخيرة، إذ دخل العناية المركزة في عام 2022 بعد إصابته بالالتهاب الرئوي الناتج عن مضاعفات فايروس كورونا.
Cameron, the son of Liverpool FC legend and former Real Madrid coach John Toshack, revealed his father's battle with dementia.
Cameron explained to the British newspaper "Daily Mail" that his 77-year-old father has been diagnosed with dementia, noting that the disease affects short-term memory.
Daily Challenges with Dementia
He added: "It's a terrible disease. I talk to him most days, and if we talk in the afternoon, he may not remember it a few hours later, but he is still able to recount complete line-ups from matches he played in and managed decades ago."
Unforgettable Memories Despite the Illness
He explained: "My dad has good days and bad days because of the illness, but when I ask him about his days at Liverpool or Real Sociedad or Real Madrid, he amazes me with the details. Just a few days ago, he was telling me about the Real Madrid match against Milan under Arrigo Sacchi, and how he adjusted his midfield specifically to counter Marco van Basten, as if it happened yesterday; his memory was remarkably sharp."
Toshack has faced health challenges in recent years, having been admitted to intensive care in 2022 after contracting pneumonia due to complications from the coronavirus.