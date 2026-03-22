تعرض منزل الحكم الدولي السابق مطرف القحطاني لحريق أدى إلى تلف كامل بمحتويات المنزل، إذ يعاني ابنه رائد وعاملة المنزل من اختناق بسبب الدخان الكثيف الذي غطى المنزل، وتم إسعافهما وهما يتلقيان العلاج اللازم في أحد المستشفيات ولكن لم يذكر الدفاع المدني لحد الآن أسباب الحريق.


من جانبه طمأن مطرف القحطاني عبر «عكاظ» كل محبيه على وضع ابنه والعاملة، وقال: «الحمد لله الأمور بخير والعوض من الله جميل وقدر الله وما شاء فعل». وتابع يقول: «لقد احترق المنزل بالكامل والمكون من دورين، وابني رائد والعاملة يتلقيان العلاج المناسب في المستشفى لمعاناتهما من الاختناق وبقية العائلة لم يكونوا متواجدين في المنزل وقت الحريق»، حيث إن مطرف القحطاني في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية برفقة ابنته دلال لعلاجها هناك.


يذكر أن هذه الحادثة هي الثانية، ففي عام 2008 احترق منزل القحطاني وهو مكتظ بأفراد أسرته ولم تسفر الحادثة عن إصابات تذكر بعد خروج جميع أبنائه وبناته خارج المنزل مباشرة أثناء اشتعال النيران، ويعود السبب الرئيسي في حصول الحريق إلى حدوث تماس كهربائي في (المدفأة) التي كانت قريبة من أفراد الأسرة، إلا أن عدم القدرة على السيطرة على الحريق من بدايته تسبب في أن يشب الحريق بأكمله.