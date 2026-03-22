The home of former international referee Matar Al-Qahtani was engulfed in a fire that completely destroyed its contents. His son Raed and the housekeeper suffered from smoke inhalation due to the thick smoke that covered the house. They were both rescued and are receiving necessary treatment in a hospital, but the civil defense has not yet mentioned the cause of the fire.



For his part, Matar Al-Qahtani reassured all his loved ones about the condition of his son and the housekeeper through "Okaz," saying: "Thank God, everything is fine, and God's compensation is beautiful, and what God has decreed, He has willed." He continued: "The house, which consists of two floors, was completely burned, and my son Raed and the housekeeper are receiving appropriate treatment in the hospital due to their suffering from smoke inhalation, while the rest of the family was not present in the house at the time of the fire," as Matar Al-Qahtani is in the United States with his daughter Dalal for her treatment there.



It is worth mentioning that this incident is the second of its kind; in 2008, Al-Qahtani's house caught fire while being crowded with family members, but the incident did not result in any significant injuries after all his sons and daughters exited the house immediately during the outbreak of the flames. The main cause of the fire was attributed to an electrical short circuit in the (heater) that was close to the family members, but the inability to control the fire from the beginning led to the entire fire spreading.