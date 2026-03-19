كشف نجل النجم السابق حسين عبدالغني لاعب نادي الخلود عدي حسين عبدالغني، تفاصيل الرسالة التي تلقاها من والده قبل مواجهة الاتحاد في مباراة نصف نهائي، التي انتهت بفوز الخلود بركلات الترجيح (5-4)، بعد تعادل الفريقين (2-2) في الوقتين الأصلي والإضافي، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي الحزم بمحافظة الرس، مؤكداً أنها شكّلت دافعاً معنوياً كبيراً له ولزملائه داخل غرفة الملابس. وأوضح اللاعب أن والده حرص على دعمه برسالة تحفيزية قبل اللقاء، مشيراً إلى أنهم دخلوا المباراة بثقة عالية، إذ قال: «والدي أرسل لنا رسالة دعم قبل المباراة، وكنا مؤمنين بأننا قادرون على تحقيق الانتصار». وعلى صعيد مشاركاته، مثّل اللاعب، البالغ من العمر 20 عاماً، فريق الخلود الأول في 5 جولات من دوري روشن السعودي، إلى جانب مشاركته في مباراة نادي النجمة ضمن دور الـ16 من بطولة الكأس، بإجمالي 41 دقيقة لعب.


كما خاض مواجهة خاصة أمام فريقه السابق، إذ شارك لمدة 18 دقيقة ضمن الجولة الـ14 بعد دخوله بديلاً، فيما بقي على مقاعد البدلاء حتى صافرة النهاية في مباراة نصف نهائي الكأس.


وتعكس هذه الأرقام بداية مشوار اللاعب مع الفريق الأول، وسط تطلعات كبيرة لإثبات نفسه والحصول على فرص أكبر خلال الفترة القادمة، مستفيداً من دعم وخبرة والده حسين عبدالغني.