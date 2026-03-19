The son of former star Hussein Abdulghani, Al-Khulood player Oday Hussein Abdulghani, revealed the details of the message he received from his father before the match against Al-Ittihad in the semi-final, which ended with Al-Khulood winning on penalties (5-4) after the teams drew (2-2) in both regular and extra time, in the match held at Al-Hazm Club's stadium in Al-Rass. He confirmed that it provided a significant moral boost for him and his teammates in the locker room. The player explained that his father was keen to support him with a motivational message before the match, noting that they entered the game with high confidence, saying: "My father sent us a message of support before the match, and we believed that we could achieve victory." Regarding his participation, the 20-year-old player represented the first team of Al-Khulood in 5 rounds of the Roshan Saudi League, in addition to participating in the match against Al-Najma in the Round of 16 of the cup, with a total of 41 minutes played.



He also had a special match against his former team, as he participated for 18 minutes in Round 14 after coming on as a substitute, while he remained on the bench until the final whistle in the semi-final cup match.



These numbers reflect the beginning of the player's journey with the first team, amidst great aspirations to prove himself and gain more opportunities in the upcoming period, benefiting from the support and experience of his father, Hussein Abdulghani.