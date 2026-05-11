Almarai Company has signed an agreement with the Health Endowments Association to implement the "Beautiful Eyes" initiative, which is a qualitative health initiative aimed at supporting cataract removal operations for needy patients. While cataracts are a common medical condition affecting the eyes, if left untreated, they can lead to partial or complete vision loss, negatively impacting the ability of those affected to function normally in their daily lives. This initiative is one of Almarai's projects in the healthcare sector, which is one of the areas the company is concerned with as part of its social responsibility.

The agreement was signed by the Head of Corporate Communications at Almarai, Abdulrahman Alafalq, and the CEO of the Health Endowments Association, Muayyad Alhadban, at the headquarters of the Health Endowments Association in Dammam. The support is set to be directed towards the most needy patients from low-income backgrounds, as necessary surgical operations will be conducted to enable them to regain their sight and improve their daily lives.

The "Beautiful Eyes" initiative embodies Almarai's commitment to creating a positive social impact and supporting healthcare initiatives in the community.

Cataract surgeries are among the most common eye operations in the Kingdom, as the disease arises from multiple causes, the most significant being aging and diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, which can lead to a decrease in the flexibility of the eye lens, making it thicker and less transparent. This condition can result in partial or complete vision loss, affecting the quality of life of the individuals affected. Surgical intervention is considered the only available treatment for these cases. The success rates of cataract surgeries are classified as high, exceeding 95%.