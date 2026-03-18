يعتبر قائد كتيبة الأهلي الدولي الجزائري رياض محرز أحد أهم عناصر القوة في صفوف فريقه، وبينما يُعرف محرز البالغ من العمر 35 عاماً بقدرته الكبيرة على الحسم وصناعة الفارق في المباريات الكبرى، تكشف الإحصاءات مفارقة لافتة في سجله أمام الهلال تحديداً، إذ تعول عليه جماهير ناديه كثيراً في مواجهة الليلة أمام ضيفه الهلال ضمن نصف نهائي كأس الملك في المواجهة التي تجمعهما على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية.


فمنذ انتقاله إلى الأهلي صيف عام 2023، شارك محرز في عدد من المواجهات أمام كبار الدوري السعودي، لكن حضوره أمام الهلال يلفت الانتباه بشكل خاص، إذ يظهر تأثيره في صناعة الأهداف بصورة واضحة، مقابل غياب بصمته التهديفية المباشرة.


مفارقة محرز قبل الكلاسيكو.. صناعة حاضرة والأهداف غائبة


كشفت إحصاءات موقع «ترانسفير ماركت»، أن محرز خاض 8 مباريات أمام الهلال في مختلف البطولات، حقق خلالها النجم الجزائري انتصارين مقابل هزيمتين و4 تعادلات.


ورغم أنه لم ينجح حتى الآن في تسجيل أي هدف في شباك الفريق الأزرق، فإنه قدم 5 تمريرات حاسمة، ليؤكد حضوره في صناعة الفرص وخلق المساحات لزملائه داخل الملعب.


وعند النظر إلى سجل محرز أمام بقية أقطاب الكرة السعودية، تبدو الصورة مختلفة نسبياً، فقد خاض النجم الجزائري 6 مباريات أمام الاتحاد في الدوري السعودي، حقق خلالها 4 انتصارات مقابل خسارة واحدة وتعادل واحد، ونجح في المساهمة بـ3 أهداف بواقع هدفين وتمريره حاسمة.


أما في مواجهاته أمام نادي النصر، فقد لعب محرز 5 مباريات في مختلف البطولات، حقق خلالها فوزاً واحداً وتعادلاً و3 هزائم، بينما سجل هدفاً واحداً وصنع هدفين.


ومع اقتراب القمة المرتقبة بين الأهلي والهلال في نصف نهائي كأس الملك، تبدو هذه الأرقام جزءاً مهماً من القراءة التحليلية قبل المباراة، فمحرز يُعد أحد أبرز نجوم النادي الجداوي وأكثر لاعبيه قدرة على صناعة الفارق في الثلث الهجومي.


ومع ذلك، فإن سجله التهديفي أمام الهلال يضعه أمام تحدٍ جديد، إذ قد تمثل هذه المباراة فرصة مثالية للنجم الجزائري لكسر هذه المفارقة، وكتابة فصل جديد في مواجهاته أمام الفريق الأزرق، في واحدة من أهم قمم الكرة السعودية هذا الموسم.