The captain of the Al-Ahli international team, Algerian Riyad Mahrez, is considered one of the key elements of strength within his team. While the 35-year-old Mahrez is known for his great ability to make decisive plays and create differences in major matches, statistics reveal a striking paradox in his record specifically against Al-Hilal. The fans of his club heavily rely on him in tonight's match against Al-Hilal in the semi-finals of the King’s Cup, which will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City.



Since his transfer to Al-Ahli in the summer of 2023, Mahrez has participated in several matches against the top teams in the Saudi league, but his presence against Al-Hilal stands out particularly, as his influence in creating goals is evident, while his direct scoring impact is noticeably absent.



Mahrez's Paradox Before the Clasico: Creation Present, Goals Absent



Statistics from the "Transfer Market" website revealed that Mahrez has played 8 matches against Al-Hilal in various competitions, during which the Algerian star achieved two victories, two defeats, and four draws.



Although he has not yet succeeded in scoring any goals against the blue team, he has provided 5 assists, confirming his presence in creating opportunities and generating space for his teammates on the field.



When looking at Mahrez's record against the other giants of Saudi football, the picture appears relatively different. The Algerian star has played 6 matches against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi league, achieving 4 victories, one loss, and one draw, and he has contributed to 3 goals with 2 goals and one assist.



In his encounters against Al-Nassr, Mahrez has played 5 matches in various competitions, achieving one win, one draw, and 3 losses, while scoring one goal and assisting two.



As the highly anticipated clash between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal in the semi-finals of the King’s Cup approaches, these numbers seem to be an important part of the analytical reading before the match. Mahrez is considered one of the most prominent stars of the Jeddah club and one of its most capable players in making a difference in the attacking third.



However, his scoring record against Al-Hilal presents him with a new challenge, as this match could represent an ideal opportunity for the Algerian star to break this paradox and write a new chapter in his encounters against the blue team, in one of the most important clashes in Saudi football this season.