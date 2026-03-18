يعتبر قائد كتيبة الأهلي الدولي الجزائري رياض محرز أحد أهم عناصر القوة في صفوف فريقه، وبينما يُعرف محرز البالغ من العمر 35 عاماً بقدرته الكبيرة على الحسم وصناعة الفارق في المباريات الكبرى، تكشف الإحصاءات مفارقة لافتة في سجله أمام الهلال تحديداً، إذ تعول عليه جماهير ناديه كثيراً في مواجهة الليلة أمام ضيفه الهلال ضمن نصف نهائي كأس الملك في المواجهة التي تجمعهما على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية.
فمنذ انتقاله إلى الأهلي صيف عام 2023، شارك محرز في عدد من المواجهات أمام كبار الدوري السعودي، لكن حضوره أمام الهلال يلفت الانتباه بشكل خاص، إذ يظهر تأثيره في صناعة الأهداف بصورة واضحة، مقابل غياب بصمته التهديفية المباشرة.
مفارقة محرز قبل الكلاسيكو.. صناعة حاضرة والأهداف غائبة
كشفت إحصاءات موقع «ترانسفير ماركت»، أن محرز خاض 8 مباريات أمام الهلال في مختلف البطولات، حقق خلالها النجم الجزائري انتصارين مقابل هزيمتين و4 تعادلات.
ورغم أنه لم ينجح حتى الآن في تسجيل أي هدف في شباك الفريق الأزرق، فإنه قدم 5 تمريرات حاسمة، ليؤكد حضوره في صناعة الفرص وخلق المساحات لزملائه داخل الملعب.
وعند النظر إلى سجل محرز أمام بقية أقطاب الكرة السعودية، تبدو الصورة مختلفة نسبياً، فقد خاض النجم الجزائري 6 مباريات أمام الاتحاد في الدوري السعودي، حقق خلالها 4 انتصارات مقابل خسارة واحدة وتعادل واحد، ونجح في المساهمة بـ3 أهداف بواقع هدفين وتمريره حاسمة.
أما في مواجهاته أمام نادي النصر، فقد لعب محرز 5 مباريات في مختلف البطولات، حقق خلالها فوزاً واحداً وتعادلاً و3 هزائم، بينما سجل هدفاً واحداً وصنع هدفين.
ومع اقتراب القمة المرتقبة بين الأهلي والهلال في نصف نهائي كأس الملك، تبدو هذه الأرقام جزءاً مهماً من القراءة التحليلية قبل المباراة، فمحرز يُعد أحد أبرز نجوم النادي الجداوي وأكثر لاعبيه قدرة على صناعة الفارق في الثلث الهجومي.
ومع ذلك، فإن سجله التهديفي أمام الهلال يضعه أمام تحدٍ جديد، إذ قد تمثل هذه المباراة فرصة مثالية للنجم الجزائري لكسر هذه المفارقة، وكتابة فصل جديد في مواجهاته أمام الفريق الأزرق، في واحدة من أهم قمم الكرة السعودية هذا الموسم.
The captain of the Al-Ahli international team, Algerian Riyad Mahrez, is considered one of the key elements of strength within his team. While the 35-year-old Mahrez is known for his great ability to make decisive plays and create differences in major matches, statistics reveal a striking paradox in his record specifically against Al-Hilal. The fans of his club heavily rely on him in tonight's match against Al-Hilal in the semi-finals of the King’s Cup, which will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City.
Since his transfer to Al-Ahli in the summer of 2023, Mahrez has participated in several matches against the top teams in the Saudi league, but his presence against Al-Hilal stands out particularly, as his influence in creating goals is evident, while his direct scoring impact is noticeably absent.
Mahrez's Paradox Before the Clasico: Creation Present, Goals Absent
Statistics from the "Transfer Market" website revealed that Mahrez has played 8 matches against Al-Hilal in various competitions, during which the Algerian star achieved two victories, two defeats, and four draws.
Although he has not yet succeeded in scoring any goals against the blue team, he has provided 5 assists, confirming his presence in creating opportunities and generating space for his teammates on the field.
When looking at Mahrez's record against the other giants of Saudi football, the picture appears relatively different. The Algerian star has played 6 matches against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi league, achieving 4 victories, one loss, and one draw, and he has contributed to 3 goals with 2 goals and one assist.
In his encounters against Al-Nassr, Mahrez has played 5 matches in various competitions, achieving one win, one draw, and 3 losses, while scoring one goal and assisting two.
As the highly anticipated clash between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal in the semi-finals of the King’s Cup approaches, these numbers seem to be an important part of the analytical reading before the match. Mahrez is considered one of the most prominent stars of the Jeddah club and one of its most capable players in making a difference in the attacking third.
However, his scoring record against Al-Hilal presents him with a new challenge, as this match could represent an ideal opportunity for the Algerian star to break this paradox and write a new chapter in his encounters against the blue team, in one of the most important clashes in Saudi football this season.