«فليك» يفاجئ الجميع: لن أدرب أي نادٍ بعد برشلونة

Barcelona coach Hans Flick confirmed that he will not coach any other club after his journey with "the Blaugrana" ends, expressing his happiness to be at the Catalan club.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta stated hours after his re-election that an extension of Hans Flick's contract until 2028 is imminent.

Flick focuses on the Newcastle match

Flick said in statements reported by the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" in response to the potential contract extension: "This is not the right time; we have a very important match against Newcastle in the Champions League."

The German coach added: "Everyone knows that I am very happy here, but I need to talk to my family. There will be time to talk later, not now."

Unlimited support from the club

He continued: "I love working at Barcelona; I have a wonderful family here, and I receive support from the club, but this is football. I am here to help the team reach the best possible level, and there is still plenty of time."

Last job

The German coach concluded his remarks by saying: "I am not thinking about leaving for anywhere else; this will be my last club, my last job, and I am very happy."

Decisive clash against Newcastle

Barcelona will host their English counterpart Newcastle tomorrow (Wednesday) at the "Camp Nou" stadium, in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona had snatched a last-minute draw from Newcastle with a score of 1-1 in the match that took place last Tuesday at "St. James' Park."