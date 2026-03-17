أكد مدرب برشلونة هانز فليك أنه لن يدرب أي نادٍ آخر بعد نهاية رحلته مع «البلوغرانا»، مبدياً سعادته بالتواجد داخل النادي الكتالوني.

وكان رئيس برشلونة جوان لابورتا قد صرح بعد ساعات من إعادة انتخابه باقتراب تمديد عقد هانز فليك حتى عام 2028.

فليك يركز على لقاء نيوكاسل

وقال فليك في تصريحات نقلتها صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» رداً على اقتراب تمديد عقده: «ليس هذا هو الوقت المناسب، لدينا مباراة مهمة للغاية ضد نيوكاسل في دوري أبطال أوروبا».

وأضاف المدرب الألماني: «الجميع يعلم أنني سعيد للغاية هنا، لكنني بحاجة للتحدث مع عائلتي، سيكون هناك وقت للتحدث لاحقاً، وليس الآن».

دعم لا محدود من النادي

وواصل: «أحب العمل في برشلونة، لدي عائلة رائعة هنا، وأحظى بدعم النادي، لكن هذه هي كرة القدم. أنا هنا لأساعد الفريق في الوصول إلى أفضل مستوى ممكن، ولا يزال هناك متسع من الوقت».

«فليك» يفاجئ الجميع: لن أدرب أي نادٍ بعد برشلونة

آخر وظيفة

وختم المدرب الألماني حديثه قائلاً: «لا أفكر في الرحيل إلى أي مكان آخر، سيكون هذا آخر نادٍ لي، وآخر وظيفة لي، وأنا سعيد للغاية».

مواجهة حاسمة ضد نيوكاسل

ويستضيف برشلونة نظيره نيوكاسل الإنجليزي غداً (الأربعاء)، على ملعب «كامب نو»، ضمن منافسات إياب الدور ثمن النهائي من بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا.

وكان برشلونة قد خطف تعادلاً قاتلاً من نيوكاسل بهدف لمثله في اللقاء الذي أقيم الثلاثاء الماضي على ملعب «سانت جيمس بارك».