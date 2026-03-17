«فليك» يفاجئ الجميع: لن أدرب أي نادٍ بعد برشلونة

أكد مدرب برشلونة هانز فليك أنه لن يدرب أي نادٍ آخر بعد نهاية رحلته مع «البلوغرانا»، مبدياً سعادته بالتواجد داخل النادي الكتالوني.
وكان رئيس برشلونة جوان لابورتا قد صرح بعد ساعات من إعادة انتخابه باقتراب تمديد عقد هانز فليك حتى عام 2028.
فليك يركز على لقاء نيوكاسل
وقال فليك في تصريحات نقلتها صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» رداً على اقتراب تمديد عقده: «ليس هذا هو الوقت المناسب، لدينا مباراة مهمة للغاية ضد نيوكاسل في دوري أبطال أوروبا».
وأضاف المدرب الألماني: «الجميع يعلم أنني سعيد للغاية هنا، لكنني بحاجة للتحدث مع عائلتي، سيكون هناك وقت للتحدث لاحقاً، وليس الآن».
دعم لا محدود من النادي
وواصل: «أحب العمل في برشلونة، لدي عائلة رائعة هنا، وأحظى بدعم النادي، لكن هذه هي كرة القدم. أنا هنا لأساعد الفريق في الوصول إلى أفضل مستوى ممكن، ولا يزال هناك متسع من الوقت».
آخر وظيفة
وختم المدرب الألماني حديثه قائلاً: «لا أفكر في الرحيل إلى أي مكان آخر، سيكون هذا آخر نادٍ لي، وآخر وظيفة لي، وأنا سعيد للغاية».
مواجهة حاسمة ضد نيوكاسل
ويستضيف برشلونة نظيره نيوكاسل الإنجليزي غداً (الأربعاء)، على ملعب «كامب نو»، ضمن منافسات إياب الدور ثمن النهائي من بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا.
وكان برشلونة قد خطف تعادلاً قاتلاً من نيوكاسل بهدف لمثله في اللقاء الذي أقيم الثلاثاء الماضي على ملعب «سانت جيمس بارك».
Barcelona coach Hans Flick confirmed that he will not coach any other club after his journey with "the Blaugrana" ends, expressing his happiness to be at the Catalan club.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta stated hours after his re-election that an extension of Hans Flick's contract until 2028 is imminent.
Flick focuses on the Newcastle match
Flick said in statements reported by the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" in response to the potential contract extension: "This is not the right time; we have a very important match against Newcastle in the Champions League."
The German coach added: "Everyone knows that I am very happy here, but I need to talk to my family. There will be time to talk later, not now."
Unlimited support from the club
He continued: "I love working at Barcelona; I have a wonderful family here, and I receive support from the club, but this is football. I am here to help the team reach the best possible level, and there is still plenty of time."
Last job
The German coach concluded his remarks by saying: "I am not thinking about leaving for anywhere else; this will be my last club, my last job, and I am very happy."
Decisive clash against Newcastle
Barcelona will host their English counterpart Newcastle tomorrow (Wednesday) at the "Camp Nou" stadium, in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
Barcelona had snatched a last-minute draw from Newcastle with a score of 1-1 in the match that took place last Tuesday at "St. James' Park."