Real Madrid defeated their hosts Espanyol with two goals to none in the match that took place yesterday (Sunday) at the "Cornella El Prat" stadium, as part of the 34th round of the Spanish league "La Liga".

A Night of Vinicius' Brilliance

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in the 55th minute, after he skillfully maneuvered past the Espanyol defense inside the penalty area and shot a low ball to the right of the goalkeeper.

The Brazilian star continued his brilliance by adding the second goal for the Merengues with a stunning shot from close range after a precise pass from his teammate Jude Bellingham.

Barcelona's Title Celebration Delayed

With this victory, Barcelona's title celebration is postponed, as the Catalan team needed a defeat or draw for Real Madrid to officially secure the title before the "El Clasico" next week.

Real Madrid raised their points to 77, sitting in second place in the La Liga standings, trailing 11 points behind the leading Barcelona, while Espanyol's points remained at 39 in 13th place.