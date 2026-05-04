فاز ريال مدريد على مضيفه إسبانيول بهدفين دون رد في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (الأحد) على ملعب «كورنيا إل برات»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ34 من مسابقة الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».

ليلة تألق فينيسيوس

افتتح فينيسيوس جونيور التسجيل في الدقيقة 55، بعدما تلاعب بدفاع إسبانيول داخل منطقة الجزاء وسدد كرة أرضية على يمين حارس المرمى.

وواصل النجم البرازيلي تألقه بإضافة الهدف الثاني للميرنغي من تسديدة رائعة من مسافة قريبة من المرمى بعد تمريرة متقنة من زميله جود بيلينغهام.

تأجيل تتويج برشلونة

بهذا الفوز، يتأجل تتويج برشلونة باللقب، إذ كان الفريق الكتالوني بحاجة إلى هزيمة أو تعادل لريال مدريد لحسم اللقب رسمياً قبل «كلاسيكو الأرض» الأسبوع القادم.

ورفع ريال مدريد رصيده إلى 77 نقطة في المركز الثاني بجدول ترتيب الليغا، متأخراً بـ11 نقطة عن برشلونة المتصدر، فيما تجمد رصيد إسبانيول عند 39 نقطة في المركز الـ13.