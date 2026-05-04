فاز ريال مدريد على مضيفه إسبانيول بهدفين دون رد في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (الأحد) على ملعب «كورنيا إل برات»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ34 من مسابقة الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».
ليلة تألق فينيسيوس
افتتح فينيسيوس جونيور التسجيل في الدقيقة 55، بعدما تلاعب بدفاع إسبانيول داخل منطقة الجزاء وسدد كرة أرضية على يمين حارس المرمى.
وواصل النجم البرازيلي تألقه بإضافة الهدف الثاني للميرنغي من تسديدة رائعة من مسافة قريبة من المرمى بعد تمريرة متقنة من زميله جود بيلينغهام.
تأجيل تتويج برشلونة
بهذا الفوز، يتأجل تتويج برشلونة باللقب، إذ كان الفريق الكتالوني بحاجة إلى هزيمة أو تعادل لريال مدريد لحسم اللقب رسمياً قبل «كلاسيكو الأرض» الأسبوع القادم.
ورفع ريال مدريد رصيده إلى 77 نقطة في المركز الثاني بجدول ترتيب الليغا، متأخراً بـ11 نقطة عن برشلونة المتصدر، فيما تجمد رصيد إسبانيول عند 39 نقطة في المركز الـ13.
Real Madrid defeated their hosts Espanyol with two goals to none in the match that took place yesterday (Sunday) at the "Cornella El Prat" stadium, as part of the 34th round of the Spanish league "La Liga".
A Night of Vinicius' Brilliance
Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in the 55th minute, after he skillfully maneuvered past the Espanyol defense inside the penalty area and shot a low ball to the right of the goalkeeper.
The Brazilian star continued his brilliance by adding the second goal for the Merengues with a stunning shot from close range after a precise pass from his teammate Jude Bellingham.
Barcelona's Title Celebration Delayed
With this victory, Barcelona's title celebration is postponed, as the Catalan team needed a defeat or draw for Real Madrid to officially secure the title before the "El Clasico" next week.
Real Madrid raised their points to 77, sitting in second place in the La Liga standings, trailing 11 points behind the leading Barcelona, while Espanyol's points remained at 39 in 13th place.