The Heritage Authority announced the imposition of financial fines on (11) violators for committing violations related to the handling of movable antiquities without obtaining the necessary legal licenses. This is part of its ongoing efforts to protect cultural heritage in the Kingdom and to enhance compliance with the regulations governing the sector.

The Authority clarified that the violations involved displaying and selling antiquities through electronic platforms without registering or documenting them with the Heritage Authority, or obtaining the necessary licenses in this regard, in clear violation of the provisions of the laws protecting antiquities and urban heritage. These practices were monitored, and the legal procedures were completed, with the facts presented to the relevant committee to consider the violations and apply the financial fines, along with taking the necessary actions regarding the antiquities and securing them, as stipulated by the regulations.

The Authority indicated that the financial fines imposed on the violators varied according to the nature and circumstances of each violation, with the fines in some cases reaching (15,000) riyals, after it was established that the violators had handled movable antiquities without obtaining the necessary legal licenses.

The Authority emphasized that dealing with antiquities is subject to clear legal procedures that ensure their preservation and protection as part of the national heritage, and that any action in this regard without a license constitutes a violation that warrants legal accountability.

The Authority confirmed its continued monitoring and tracking of violations related to heritage sites and collections in various regions of the Kingdom, and taking legal actions against anyone proven to have violated the regulations, contributing to the enhancement of cultural heritage protection and its preservation for future generations.

The Heritage Authority urged all citizens and residents to report any violations or practices related to heritage sites or collections through its official channels on social media, by visiting its branches in various regions of the Kingdom, through the "Heritage Report" platform, or by contacting the Unified Security Operations Center (911).