أعلنت هيئة التراث فرض غرامات مالية على (11) مخالفًا؛ لارتكابهم مخالفات تتعلق بالتصرف في قطع أثرية منقولة دون الحصول على التراخيص النظامية اللازمة، وذلك في إطار جهودها المستمرة لحماية التراث الثقافي في المملكة وتعزيز الالتزام بالأنظمة واللوائح المنظمة للقطاع.
وأوضحت الهيئة أن المخالفات تمثلت في عرض مقتنيات أثرية وبيعها عبر منصات إلكترونية دون تسجيلها أو توثيقها لدى هيئة التراث، أو الحصول على التراخيص اللازمة حيال ذلك، في مخالفة صريحة لأحكام أنظمة حماية الآثار والتراث العمراني، إذ جرى رصد هذه الممارسات واستكمال الإجراءات النظامية حيالها، وعرض الوقائع على اللجنة المختصة للنظر في المخالفات وتطبيق الغرامات المالية، مع اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة حيال القطع الأثرية وتحريزها، وذلك وفق ما نصت عليه اللوائح.
وبيّنت الهيئة أن الغرامات المالية الصادرة بحق المخالفين جاءت متفاوتة بحسب طبيعة كل مخالفة وظروفها، وقد وصلت قيمة الغرامات في بعض الحالات إلى (15,000) ريال، وذلك بعد ثبوت قيام المخالفين بالتصرف في قطع أثرية منقولة دون الحصول على التراخيص النظامية اللازمة.
وأكدت الهيئة أن التعامل مع القطع الأثرية يخضع لإجراءات نظامية واضحة تضمن حفظها وصونها بصفتها جزءًا من الإرث الوطني، وأن أي تصرف في هذا الشأن دون ترخيص يعد مخالفة تستوجب المساءلة النظامية.
وأكدت الهيئة استمرارها في متابعة ورصد المخالفات المتعلقة بالمواقع والمقتنيات التراثية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق كل من يثبت تجاوزه للأنظمة، بما يسهم في تعزيز حماية التراث الثقافي والمحافظة عليه للأجيال القادمة.
ودعت هيئة التراث جميع المواطنين والمقيمين إلى الإبلاغ عن أي تجاوزات أو ممارسات مخالفة تتعلق بالمواقع أو المقتنيات التراثية عبر قنواتها الرسمية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، أو من خلال زيارة فروعها في مختلف مناطق المملكة، أو عن طريق منصة «بلاغ أثري»، أو الاتصال على مركز العمليات الأمنية الموحدة (911).
The Heritage Authority announced the imposition of financial fines on (11) violators for committing violations related to the handling of movable antiquities without obtaining the necessary legal licenses. This is part of its ongoing efforts to protect cultural heritage in the Kingdom and to enhance compliance with the regulations governing the sector.
The Authority clarified that the violations involved displaying and selling antiquities through electronic platforms without registering or documenting them with the Heritage Authority, or obtaining the necessary licenses in this regard, in clear violation of the provisions of the laws protecting antiquities and urban heritage. These practices were monitored, and the legal procedures were completed, with the facts presented to the relevant committee to consider the violations and apply the financial fines, along with taking the necessary actions regarding the antiquities and securing them, as stipulated by the regulations.
The Authority indicated that the financial fines imposed on the violators varied according to the nature and circumstances of each violation, with the fines in some cases reaching (15,000) riyals, after it was established that the violators had handled movable antiquities without obtaining the necessary legal licenses.
The Authority emphasized that dealing with antiquities is subject to clear legal procedures that ensure their preservation and protection as part of the national heritage, and that any action in this regard without a license constitutes a violation that warrants legal accountability.
The Authority confirmed its continued monitoring and tracking of violations related to heritage sites and collections in various regions of the Kingdom, and taking legal actions against anyone proven to have violated the regulations, contributing to the enhancement of cultural heritage protection and its preservation for future generations.
The Heritage Authority urged all citizens and residents to report any violations or practices related to heritage sites or collections through its official channels on social media, by visiting its branches in various regions of the Kingdom, through the "Heritage Report" platform, or by contacting the Unified Security Operations Center (911).