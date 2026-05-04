أكد الفنان المصري محمد رمضان أنه استطاع خلال فترة قصيرة تحقيق مكانة بارزة في الوسط الفني، مشيرًا إلى أنه أصبح الأعلى أجرًا في الوطن العربي، وذلك في إطار حديثه عن بداياته ومسيرته الفنية.

بداية فنية وطموح مبكر

وفي سياق متصل، تحدث محمد رمضان، عن بدايته كممثل، موضحًا أنه استطاع الوصول إلى ما يعتبره قمة النجاح، والتي تتمثل في الجمع بين الجماهيرية والنجاح المادي، مؤكدًا أن هذا الهدف تحقق بالفعل.

وأضاف أن دخوله عالم الغناء جاء باختيار الجمهور، لافتًا إلى أنه لا يخشى خوض التجارب الجديدة أو المخاطرة، وهو ما ساعده على توسيع نطاق نجاحه.

وأشار إلى أن معظم الفنانين يركزون على الانتشار في الشرق الأوسط وإفريقيا، بينما حرص هو على التوجه لأسواق مختلفة مثل جنوب إفريقيا ونيجيريا، مستفيدًا من الانتشار العالمي المتزايد للموسيقى الإفريقية.

واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على طموحه في المنافسة على مستوى العالم، موجهًا رسالة لجمهوره في الولايات المتحدة بأنه يسعى للوصول إلى قمة صناعة الموسيقى عالميًا.

أعماله الجديدة

وعلى جانب آخر، أعلن محمد رمضان مشاركته في موسم دراما رمضان لعام 2027، من خلال مسلسل جديد يجري التحضير له حاليًا سيكون من تأليف أحمد مراد، فيما لم يتم الاستقرار حتى الآن على المخرج الذي سيتولى قيادة المشروع، مع استمرار التحضيرات خلال الفترة القادمة.