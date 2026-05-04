The Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan confirmed that he was able to achieve a prominent status in the artistic community in a short period, noting that he has become the highest-paid in the Arab world, during his discussion about his beginnings and artistic journey.

Artistic Beginnings and Early Ambition

In this context, Mohamed Ramadan talked about his start as an actor, explaining that he managed to reach what he considers the peak of success, which is represented by the combination of popularity and financial success, affirming that this goal has indeed been achieved.

He added that his entry into the world of singing came at the choice of the audience, pointing out that he is not afraid to take on new experiences or risks, which has helped him expand the scope of his success.

He indicated that most artists focus on spreading in the Middle East and Africa, while he has been keen to target different markets such as South Africa and Nigeria, benefiting from the increasing global spread of African music.

He concluded his talk by emphasizing his ambition to compete on a global level, sending a message to his audience in the United States that he aims to reach the pinnacle of the music industry worldwide.

His New Works

On another note, Mohamed Ramadan announced his participation in the Ramadan drama season for 2027, through a new series currently in preparation, which will be written by Ahmed Mourad, while the director who will lead the project has not yet been decided, with preparations continuing in the coming period.